J A Kemp Webinar: Invention Spotting & Drafting For AI Inventions At The EPO (Video)

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Richard Morris and Dominic Forsythe discuss how AI and machine learning inventions fit into the framework for computer-implemented inventions at the EPO. They provide insights and practical advice for how to identify potentially patentable aspects of AI inventions and how to obtain robust and commercially valuable protection for those inventions in Europe.

Topics covered include:

How AI and machine learning inventions fit within the European Patent Office’s (EPO’s) framework for computer-implemented inventions.

How to identify potentially patentable aspects of AI inventions.

Practical approaches to claiming AI and machine learning technologies.

Other key considerations for drafting patent applications for AI inventions.

J A Kemp LLP acts for clients in the USA, Europe and globally, advising on UK and European patent practice and representing them before the European Patent Office, UKIPO and Unified Patent Court. We have in-depth expertise in a wide range of technologies, including Biotech and Life Sciences, Pharmaceuticals, Software and IT, Chemistry, Electronics and Engineering and many others. See our website to find out more.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.