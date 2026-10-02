Post-Patent Strategy: Next Steps For Companies Without In-House Counsel

Most companies treat patent risk like fire insurance: it becomes urgent only once something is already burning, often in the form of a cease-and-desist letter or licensing demand. Only then does patent strategy earn a seat at the leadership table.

That reactive posture is expensive. By the time a dispute materializes, many of the most effective and least costly options are already off the table. Patent law builds in specific windows tied to when a patent issues, and once those close, the remaining tools are slower and costlier. For legal departments without dedicated IP counsel, understanding this post-patent timeline is the difference between managing risk proactively and inheriting someone else’s timetable.

Months 0-9: the critical window

When a patent issues—whether it’s a competitor’s patent that concerns you or your own patent that needs defending—the nine-month window following issuance is critical. During that period, post-grant review (PGR) is available before the US Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO). PGR is a USPTO trial proceeding that lets a challenger contest a newly issued patent on nearly any validity ground, including issues other mechanisms can’t reach later, such as patentable subject matter or written description problems. Miss the window, and that option is gone permanently.

Historically, PGR challenges were far less common than inter partes review (IPR). But in 2025, the Office began exercising broad discretion to deny IPR and PGR petitions before they’re evaluated on the merits, and IPR institution rates have fallen sharply as a result. PGR moves through the same gate, but the USPTO has signaled a policy preference for PGR, and its institution rates remain comparatively advantageous. PGR isn’t just the earlier opportunity to challenge a patent; it may be the more reliable one.

This window is also a reminder to build the habit of competitor monitoring—tracking newly issued patents and newly published applications. When a competitor’s patent issues in territory close to your own pending applications, review those for claims worth broadening or continuations worth filing before they’re locked in, turning the competitor’s issuance into a prompt to strengthen your own IP.

And for an application that hasn’t issued yet—a continuation of that same patent, for example—a quieter option exists: anyone may submit prior art directly into a still-pending application for the examiner’s consideration. It’s inexpensive, can be filed without disclosing the submitter’s identity, and can be an effective warning shot.

The practical takeaway: treat the first nine months after any relevant patent issues as an active decision point, not a quiet period. Ask whether the patent affects your business, whether prior art or other grounds exist that PGR could raise, whether a challenge now is cheaper than a dispute later, and whether you are likely to survive the Office’s current discretionary posture.

After month nine: a different set of tools

Once the nine-month window closes, the picture shifts toward narrower ground. Inter partes review, the other main USPTO trial proceeding, becomes available. IPRs may only be instituted on prior art patent and printed publication grounds, making them more limited on the merits than PGRs—but for that reason more advantageous on estoppel: a petitioner is generally barred from later raising in litigation any ground it raised, or could have raised, in the USPTO proceeding, so IPR’s narrower scope preserves more defenses later. Ex parte reexamination remains an option on similarly narrow grounds and can be filed by anyone, at any time, though it moves slower and is not adversarial.

If a dispute is already brewing, this later post-nine-month stage is when litigation positioning becomes the operative concern: documenting independent development, preserving evidence of prior use, and assessing licensing exposure before a demand letter forces a rushed response.This is when you want to start lacing up.

Outside counsel as a strategic partner, not a vendor

For companies without in-house IP counsel, outside counsel often gets engaged the way a plumber does—only once something has gone wrong. That model works for emergencies, but it forfeits the value outside counsel can provide earlier: identifying which competitor patents merit a PGR or IPR filing, flagging portfolio gaps before launch, and building the record that helps a filing survive the Office’s discretionary review.

A standing quarterly check-in—even a modest, capped-fee arrangement—lets outside counsel flag issuances and deadlines before they become urgent, rather than being handed a fire to put out.

Cost, timing, and risk without deep internal resources

For resource-constrained legal departments, the calculus is straightforward: early-stage tools like PGR are almost always cheaper and faster than the litigation they can prevent, and the cost of monitoring filings each year is small next to a single infringement dispute that could have been addressed at issuance.

The core discipline is simple to state, if not easy to build: know when patents relevant to your business issue, understand what window you’re in, and make deliberate decisions rather than default ones.

Originally published by Today’s General Counsel .