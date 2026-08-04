SPCs In Europe – Overview, Latest Developments And Practice Points

<p>Supplementary Protection Certificates are a vital tool for extending protection for authorised human and veterinary medicinal products. Yet the SPC landscape remains complex, fast-moving and often difficult to navigate.</p> <p>Although the SPC Regulation sets out only four core requirements for grant, each has generated significant legal debate and repeated referrals to the CJEU. Recent legal and political developments continue to shape how these requirements are interpreted.</p> <p>In this webinar, J A Kemp’s experienced SPC attorneys provide a practical update on the latest developments affecting SPC strategy in Europe and the UK. Drawing on our extensive experience filing and prosecuting SPCs across multiple jurisdictions, we highlight key issues to consider when preparing and managing patent portfolios to make the most of the SPC system.</p> <p>The session focuses not only on what has changed, but on what those changes mean in practice for patent drafting, filing strategy, ownership planning and third-party risk.</p> <h3>Topics include:</h3> <ul> <li>Recent legal developments affecting SPC strategy</li> <li>Optimising a patent portfolio for SPC protection</li> <li>Choosing the right patent for SPC applications</li> <li>SPC considerations in the UK after Brexit</li> <li>Political developments in Europe affecting SPCs</li> </ul> <p>Whether you are managing an existing SPC portfolio or planning future protection for medicinal products in Europe, this webinar will offer practical guidance on responding to a changing legal landscape and strengthening your SPC strategy.</p>

Supplementary Protection Certificates are a vital tool for extending protection for authorised human and veterinary medicinal products. Yet the SPC landscape remains complex, fast-moving and often difficult to navigate.

Although the SPC Regulation sets out only four core requirements for grant, each has generated significant legal debate and repeated referrals to the CJEU. Recent legal and political developments continue to shape how these requirements are interpreted.

In this webinar, J A Kemp’s experienced SPC attorneys provide a practical update on the latest developments affecting SPC strategy in Europe and the UK. Drawing on our extensive experience filing and prosecuting SPCs across multiple jurisdictions, we highlight key issues to consider when preparing and managing patent portfolios to make the most of the SPC system.

The session focuses not only on what has changed, but on what those changes mean in practice for patent drafting, filing strategy, ownership planning and third-party risk.

Topics include:

Recent legal developments affecting SPC strategy

Optimising a patent portfolio for SPC protection

Choosing the right patent for SPC applications

SPC considerations in the UK after Brexit

Political developments in Europe affecting SPCs

Whether you are managing an existing SPC portfolio or planning future protection for medicinal products in Europe, this webinar will offer practical guidance on responding to a changing legal landscape and strengthening your SPC strategy.

J A Kemp LLP acts for clients in the USA, Europe and globally, advising on UK and European patent practice and representing them before the European Patent Office, UKIPO and Unified Patent Court. We have in-depth expertise in a wide range of technologies, including Biotech and Life Sciences, Pharmaceuticals, Software and IT, Chemistry, Electronics and Engineering and many others. See our website to find out more.