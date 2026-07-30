Avoiding Self-Inflicted Bars To Patentability

Key Takeaways

Patent rights are lost as often to a company’s own activity as to a competitor’s.

File before you disclose. Do not rely on the one-year U.S. grace period as a plan.

Do not rely on the one-year U.S. grace period as a plan. Most foreign markets offer no grace period at all. A single early disclosure can end foreign rights.

A single early disclosure can end foreign rights. A sale or offer for sale can trigger a bar even if the transaction stays fully confidential.

even if the transaction stays fully confidential. Route every public disclosure, sale, and third-party exchange through a legal review gate.

through a legal review gate. Train employees company wide to recognize what counts as a disclosure or a sale.

A Governance Checklist for General Counsel and In-House Patent Counsel

Most companies think of patent risk as something that comes from the outside. A competitor files first. An examiner finds an obscure reference. A third party publishes something similar. But some of the most damaging losses of patent rights are entirely self-inflicted. They do not come from a competitor’s actions. They come from a company’s own ordinary business activity. A product demo at a trade show. A customer quote sent before counsel is looped in. A marketing blog post that goes out a week too early. A beta program launched without an NDA.

Under 35 U.S.C. § 102(a)(1), an invention can lose patent protection if it was patented, described in a printed publication, used publicly, sold, offered for sale, or otherwise made available to the public before the filing date. The statute does not care whether the disclosure came from. A company that publicly discloses, uses, or offers its own invention for sale can create prior art against itself.

The frustrating part is that these losses generally happen because patent strategy and business operations moved on separate tracks. There was no governance structure connecting them. Marketing, sales, and R&D teams focus on getting products to market and bringing in revenue. That is reasonable. But without a deliberate process forcing coordination with legal, disclosure risk becomes a matter of luck rather than design.

The good news is that this problem is solvable. It requires building governance checkpoints into the business processes that create disclosure risk. It requires giving the business operation teams simple, repeatable triggers to route decisions to counsel before it is too late. What follows is a practical checklist in house counsel can use it to build an internal governance program against self-inflicted 102(a)(1) bars.

1. Require Legal Review Before Anything Goes Public

The single highest-leverage control is a mandatory legal sign-off before any public disclosure, publication, presentation, product launch, or external communication tied to a technology that hasn’t yet been cleared for filing. The review may include identifying the technical features that will be disclosed, comparing them with pending patent applications, and determining whether the disclosure could affect United States or foreign patent rights. Responsive actions may include filing new patent applications before disclosure, removing or narrowing technical content from the disclosure, or delaying the disclosure.

In practice, this means adding an IP clearance checkbox to existing approval workflows. For example, if marketing content already goes through legal or compliance review, add a patent clearance question to that same intake form. If product launches already goes through a launch-readiness checklist, add “confirm patent filing status” as a required line item before sign-off.

This same checkpoint should also cover the everyday content that often slips through, such as press releases, website copy, data sheets, and product manuals, with a specific eye toward premature technical disclosures. Academic papers, theses, and conference abstracts from R&D staff as well as investor pitch decks and demo-day presentations often get overlooked and can contain surprisingly detailed technical disclosures made in a rush to attract funding.

The key to making this stick is attaching it to a workflow the business already uses, rather than creating a parallel process that gets skipped under deadline pressure.

2. Schedule the Invention Disclosure Process by Milestone, Not by Chance

Many companies have invention disclosure forms that an inventor or engineer completes to describe an invention and patent counsel uses to prepare a patent application. But these forms are often submitted to patent counsel after a product has already been shown to customers. Sometimes they are submitted after the technology has already been discussed publicly. That timing defeats the purpose.

A practical fix is to tie invention disclosure obligations to specific milestones. Require a disclosure the moment a project moves from prototype to pilot. Require one the moment a go-to-market date is set. Engineering and product management leads should be accountable for flagging these milestones to legal. This should not fall only on individual inventors.

3. Create Cross-Functional IP Review and a Centralized Disclosure Calendar

Disclosure risk rarely lives in one department. A single product touches R&D, through technical publications and conference talks. It touches marketing, through data sheets, website copy, and case studies. It touches sales, through customer demos, quotes, and pilot agreements. These teams often work on overlapping but different timelines.

A recurring cross-functional IP review meeting helps. Even a short monthly call with R&D, marketing, sales, and legal creates a forum. Upcoming disclosure risks can surface there before they happen, not after. This is also where outside patent counsel can add real value. Outside counsel bring a fresh, outside perspective on what should be filed and when.

That same meeting is a natural place to maintain a centralized disclosure calendar that tracks upcoming conferences, trade shows, product launches, press releases, and academic publications tied to active R&D projects. This gives legal visibility to check each item against the patent filing docket. The goal is to make sure legal is never surprised by a disclosure event after the fact.

4. File Provisional Applications Before Any Public Activity. Don’t Rely on the Grace Period

The United States provides a limited one-year grace period for certain events that would otherwise constitute prior art under 35 U.S.C. § 102(a)(1). However, this grace period is a safety net. It is not a strategy. It only protects U.S. rights. Even in the U.S., it has traps. For example, it generally does not protect a company against a third party’s independent disclosure of the same invention. This can happen even if the third party did not copy the idea. It only matters that their disclosure came after the inventor’s own disclosure and before filing. Most major markets outside the U.S. apply an absolute novelty standard. Europe and China are examples. These markets generally have no similar grace periods.

The most reliable practice is simple. File at least a provisional patent application before disclosure. Do not disclose now and file within a year. This means building buffer time between an internal invention disclosure and any planned public activity. Coordinate closely with outside counsel on filing turnaround times. This makes the buffer predictable rather than aspirational.

5. Require Confidentiality Agreements Before Any Third-Party Disclosure

A surprising number of self-inflicted bars come from sharing information without an NDA in place. This happens with vendors, contract manufacturers, potential customers, and joint development partners. Confidentiality obligations should be a non-negotiable prerequisite. Build them into procurement and sales onboarding checklists. Require them before any prototype, specification, or sample is shared outside the company.

This extends to less obvious relationships. Beta testing programs, customer pilot agreements, and joint development discussions all need confidentiality terms. Make these terms a standard contract clause.

An NDA may reduce the risk that shared information becomes a public disclosure. But, it does not by itself prevent a sale or offer for sale from triggering the on-sale bar. Accordingly, the preferred practice is still to file at least a provisional application before making any disclosure, whether or not an NDA is in place.

6. Route Sales Offers and Customer Agreements Through Legal Review

The on-sale bar is one of the least intuitive risks on this list. A sale does not need to be public to trigger it. The bar applies once there is a commercial offer for sale and the invention is ready for patenting. A sale to a third party can trigger the bar even when the buyer is contractually required to keep the invention confidential. This means an NDA can protect against a public disclosure bar without doing anything to prevent an on-sale bar.

In practice, this risk shows up in ordinary sales activity. A signed purchase order, a firm price quote, a supply agreement, or a distribution arrangement can all count as a commercial offer. This is true even if the deal never closes. It is true even if no competitor or member of the public ever learns of it.

The fix mirrors the legal review gate in Section 1, applied specifically to commercial terms. Route purchase orders, quotes, supply agreements, distribution arrangements, and other commercial commitments involving unfiled technology through patent counsel before they are offered or signed. Counsel should confirm whether the proposal amounts to a commercial offer, identify the invention it covers, and check whether that invention is already supported by a filing. If not, the options may include filing before making the offer, remove or defer the unfiled features from the deal, keep communications at the stage of preliminary negotiation until filing is complete, or delay the transaction.

7. Train Employees on What Actually Counts as a Disclosure

Engineers, scientists, marketing staff, and salespeople are rarely trained on what counts as a disclosure. Few understand the legal meaning of public disclosure, public use, on sale, or offer for sale. Without training, risk hides in channels that do not feel like formal disclosures. A LinkedIn post showing a new feature is one example. A public GitHub repository is another. Conference posters, webinar recordings, product demo videos, and podcast interviews all carry the same risk.

Sales teams deserve particular attention. Under the on-sale bar, a confidential price quote can trigger loss of rights. A signed purchase order can do the same. This is true even if no member of the public ever saw the product. The on-sale rule does not require public visibility. It only requires a commercial offer to sell the invention.

Short, periodic training sessions help. Even a twenty-minute refresher tied to onboarding and annual compliance training makes a difference. These sessions catch risks before they become disclosures.

Turning Governance Into a Competitive Advantage

None of these measures require reinventing how a company operates. They require connecting existing business processes to a patent filing strategy. Product launches, marketing approvals, sales onboarding, and vendor contracting are all existing processes. The goal is a strategy that anticipates disclosure risk. It should not simply react to it after the damage is done.

Self-inflicted bars to patentability are almost always preventable. The companies that avoid them are the ones with the most disciplined governance that connects business activity to patent strategy.