Pattie Gonia v. Patagonia: When Trademark Enforcement Becomes A Brand Crisis (Podcast)

Mayer Brown IP partners Rich Assmus and Kristine Young examine the trademark dispute between outdoor apparel giant Patagonia Inc. and drag persona "Pattie Gonia," exploring how the infringement suit triggered a public backlash and Streisand effect. The discussion covers legal merits including trademark policing duties, weakened parody defenses post-Jack Daniels v. VIP Products, and the strategic implications of enforcement decisions versus coexistence agreements.

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In this episode of The Upper Brand®, Mayer Brown IP partners Rich Assmus and Kristine Young examine the trademark dispute between Patagonia Inc., the $1.47 billion outdoor apparel company, and Wyn Wiley's drag persona, "Pattie Gonia," an environmental activist and content creator. They discuss how Patagonia's infringement suit triggered a public backlash and "Streisand effect," amplifying awareness of Pattie Gonia's name far beyond what organic use ever could have. The hosts unpack the legal merits, including Patagonia's duty to police its mark, the weakened parody defense after the Supreme Court's Jack Daniels v. VIP Products decision, and the complicating role of Patagonia's geographic origin. They also cover practical takeaways for practitioners, highlight that enforcement decisions are as much brand strategy decisions as legal ones, and underscore that coexistence agreements remain an underused alternative to litigation. self

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