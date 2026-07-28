Trade Secret Law Evolution Podcast, Episode 93: Circuit Cases On Measuring Damages And Whether Misappropriation Can Be A RICO Predicate

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Federal Circuit and Fifth Circuit cases bring new developments in trade secret litigation, examining how courts measure damages for misappropriation and whether such claims can serve as predicates for RICO actions. These decisions have significant implications for companies seeking to protect their confidential business information through the courts.
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You are invited to listen to Episode 93 of Greenberg Traurig’s Trade Secret Law Evolution Podcast, “Circuit Cases on Measuring Damages and Whether Misappropriation Can be a RICO Predicate.”
In this episode, Boston Shareholder Greg Bombard joins Jordan Grotzinger to discuss a Federal Circuit case addressing measuring trade secret damages, and a Fifth Circuit case allowing misappropriation to serve as a RICO predicate at the pleading stage.
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