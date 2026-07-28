Trade Secret Law Evolution Podcast, Episode 93: Circuit Cases On Measuring Damages And Whether Misappropriation Can Be A RICO Predicate

Jordan D. Grotzinger’s articles from Greenberg Traurig, LLP are most popular:

You are invited to listen to Episode 93 of Greenberg Traurig’s Trade Secret Law Evolution Podcast, “Circuit Cases on Measuring Damages and Whether Misappropriation Can be a RICO Predicate.”

In this episode, Boston Shareholder Greg Bombard joins Jordan Grotzinger to discuss a Federal Circuit case addressing measuring trade secret damages, and a Fifth Circuit case allowing misappropriation to serve as a RICO predicate at the pleading stage.