Pizza Puff Dispute Highlights That The Nuances Of Trademark Infringement Aren’t Just Fluff

The legal world frequently cautions business owners that the more a brand name “describes” its underlying product, the harder it becomes to legally protect. Yet many entrepreneurs assume that once they secure an official federal registration from the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO), their brand is effectively bulletproof.

A recent major decision from the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Seventh Circuit acts as a reality check. In the case of Illinois Tamale Company, Inc. v. LC Trademarks, Inc., the appellate court peeled back the layers of a high-profile fast-food rivalry, reminding brand owners that even a decades-old registered trademark can quickly crumble if consumers view it as a category instead of a brand.

The Showdown: Chicago Traditions vs. Global Pizza Giants

The battle lines were drawn in mid-2024 when global pizza chain Little Caesars rolled out its highly successful line of “Crazy Puffs” – small, hand-held baked dough cups overflowing with traditional pizza toppings. The launch was highly visible, backed by Little Caesars’ distinct orange corporate trade dress and the company’s established, registered “Crazy” line of products.

However, the launch immediately caught the attention of the Chicago-based Illinois Tamale Company (doing business as Iltaco). Iltaco, founded in 1927, has sold its legendary, signature “Pizza Puff” product since 1976. Iltaco treats its proprietary creation – a flour tortilla pocket stuffed with pizza ingredients and deep-fried – as a regional staple.

Because Iltaco holds active federal trademark registrations for both “Pizza Puff” (registered in 2009) and “Puff” (registered in 2022), they sent a cease-and-desist letter to Little Caesars. They pointed out that Little Caesars’ marketing materials featured the subtitle “4 Hand-Held Pizza Puffs.” When Little Caesars refused to alter its marketing campaign, Iltaco sued for trademark infringement and successfully secured a preliminary injunction from a district court barring Little Caesars from using the exact phrase “Pizza Puff.”

Little Caesars fought back, appealing the injunction to the Seventh Circuit.

The Appellate Ruling: Stripping Away the Presumption of Protectability

The Seventh Circuit completely reversed the lower court’s injunction, dealing a major blow to Iltaco and clearing the path for Little Caesars to utilize the terminology as the case moves forward.

The court’s decision centered on two massive trademark concepts: genericness and descriptive fair use.

The Primary Significance Test

The Seventh Circuit ruled that the district court had utilized the wrong legal framework to evaluate whether Iltaco’s mark was valid. The lower court had merely asked whether competitors could market identical products without utilizing the words “pizza puff.”

The appellate panel clarified that under the Lanham Act, protectability relies on the primary significance test: Do consumers view a term as a specific source indicator (a brand) or as the common name for a product category (a generic item)?

Little Caesars presented overwhelming evidence to prove that “pizza puff” had transitioned into a generic category label, including dictionary definitions defining a puff as a pouch of fried dough with pizza fillings, third-party menus, and an independent consumer survey where over 80% of respondents identified “pizza puff” as a product category rather than a single brand. This evidence effectively neutralized the standard legal shield of Iltaco’s federal registration.

The Shield of Descriptive Fair Use

The court further noted that even if “Pizza Puff” managed to qualify as a weakly descriptive, valid mark, Little Caesars’ usage fell squarely under the doctrine of descriptive fair use.

Under trademark law, a competitor can use a registered phrase in good faith if they are using it purely descriptively to explain the characteristics of their own goods, rather than trying to trick consumers into thinking they are the original source. Because Little Caesars prominently featured its own famous logo, name, and “Crazy Puffs” branding, using the descriptive phrase “pizza puffs” or “pizza pieces” in small text underneath was a protected, fair commercial description.

Essential IP Lessons for Developing Brands

This battle between a local legacy mainstay and a corporate giant underscores several vital truths about intellectual property management:

Federal Registration Is Not a Permanent Shield. Just because the USPTO grants a registration does not mean your mark cannot be challenged later as generic. If your brand name literally describes what the item is, you face an ongoing risk that market competitors or the public will turn your brand into a generic product noun.

Commercial Impressions Matter in Infringement Claims. When evaluating whether two marks are “confusingly similar,” courts review the marks as a whole based on their overall commercial impression, not by isolating single shared words. “Crazy Puffs” derived its source value from Little Caesars’ widely recognized “Crazy” family of products, meaning there was minimal risk that a consumer would confuse it with a local fried tortilla wrap.

Build Consumer Perception Early. If your brand relies on a descriptive phrase, your primary legal obligation is to continuously build “acquired distinctiveness.” Essentially, that means proving to the public through marketing and consumer awareness that the phrase points to you and only you.

As the fast-food market grows more crowded and brands search for catchy, hand-held naming conventions, arbitrary and fanciful names for products are going to be stronger trademarks than using a merely descriptive name. Translation: Marketing teams need to stay away from merely descriptive marks.