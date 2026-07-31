The Biggest Trade Secret Leak In Your Company May Be Your AI Chatbot

Artificial intelligence has become one of the most powerful productivity tools ever introduced into the workplace. Employees use AI to draft emails, summarize contracts, write software code, analyze spreadsheets, prepare presentations, brainstorm new ideas, and perform countless other tasks. In many organizations, AI has become as commonly used as Microsoft Word or Google Search.

Unfortunately, many companies have adopted AI much more quickly than they have adopted policies governing its use. The result is a growing (and often invisible) risk to one of a company’s most valuable assets: its confidential information and trade secrets.

Most executives worry about cybercriminals stealing trade secrets through sophisticated hacks. But in reality, the biggest trade secret leak may already be happening inside the organization, one employee prompt at a time.

The problem usually is not malicious intent. It is convenience. Employees simply want AI to help them do their jobs better. But to get useful responses, they often provide the AI with exactly the information the company should be protecting.

The good news is that this risk is manageable. With thoughtful governance, employee training, and practical policies, companies can embrace AI while continuing to protect their intellectual property.

AI Is Changing How Employees Handle Confidential Information

Think about the types of questions employees ask AI every day:

“Can you rewrite this customer proposal?”

“Please summarize this licensing agreement.”

"Help me improve this software code.”

“Analyze these customer complaints.”

“Draft a response to this letter.”

Each prompt may include confidential information that employees would never intentionally email to a competitor. Yet they may not stop to consider whether they should upload that same information into an AI platform. Many employees view AI as just another software tool. Legally and practically, however, the analysis can be much more complicated.

Not all AI platforms operate the same way. Enterprise versions often include enhanced confidentiality protections, contractual commitments, and administrative controls. Consumer versions may offer fewer safeguards or rely upon settings that users do not fully understand. One example is allowing an AI bot to use inputted information and files to train itself.

The difference matters.

What Exactly Is a Trade Secret?

Companies often underestimate how much of their business qualifies as a trade secret. Trade secrets extend well beyond secret formulas or manufacturing processes. They frequently include:

Customer lists and buying histories

Pricing models

Product roadmaps

Product specifications

Manufacturing techniques

Research and development

Software source code

Proprietary algorithms

Marketing strategies

Sales forecasts

Vendor pricing

Licensing strategies

Business methods

Financial models

Patent strategies before filing

For many businesses, these assets represent years of investment and provide significant competitive advantages. Unlike patents, the value of trade secrets comes from remaining confidential.

Trade Secret Protection Depends on Reasonable Secrecy

One of the most misunderstood aspects of trade secret law is that companies cannot simply label information “Confidential” and assume it will receive legal trade secret protection. Courts generally expect businesses to take reasonable measures to maintain secrecy.

Examples include:

Confidentiality agreements

Employee training

Limited access controls

Password protection

Need-to-know access

Vendor confidentiality provisions

Physical security

Information governance policies

As AI becomes integrated into everyday business operations, companies should consider whether AI governance has become another reasonable measure.

If employees are routinely uploading confidential information into public AI systems without guidance or oversight, opposing parties may later argue that the company failed to protect its trade secrets adequately. Whether that argument ultimately succeeds will depend on the facts, but it is a risk few businesses want to create unnecessarily.

Where Companies Are Most Vulnerable

The greatest risks often come from ordinary business activities. Consider these common examples and how they could put a company’s confidential information at risk.

Software Development

Developers frequently ask AI to:

debug code

improve performance

explain functions

write documentation

If proprietary source code is uploaded without appropriate safeguards, valuable intellectual property may be exposed.

Sales Teams

Sales professionals commonly ask AI to improve:

proposals

pricing strategies

competitive analyses

customer communications

Those prompts may contain confidential pricing models or customer information, which may be published by AI to other users.

Human Resources

HR departments increasingly use AI to:

draft policies

summarize employee issues

create evaluations

Sensitive personnel information should be carefully considered before being shared with AI tools.

Legal Departments

Lawyers may ask AI to summarize:

contracts

settlement agreements

litigation documents

licensing agreements

Legal departments should understand the confidentiality protections associated with any AI platform before using it with sensitive client or company information. It also should careful consider the possibility of attorney-client privilege waiver due to sharing communications, documents, and information with AI.

Executive Leadership

Executives often use AI to brainstorm:

acquisition strategies

board presentations

product launches

market expansion

Those discussions frequently involve the company’s most confidential strategic information.

The Risk Is Usually Human, Not Technical

Many discussions about AI focus on cybersecurity. While cybersecurity remains critical, the more common issue is human behavior. Employees generally are not trying to disclose confidential information. Instead, they are simply looking for ways to get answers faster, save time, improve productivity, automate repetitive tasks, and meet deadlines.

The easier AI becomes, the more likely employees are to use it without pausing to consider confidentiality implications. This is exactly why governance matters. Companies should not expect employees to overcome these issues without guidance.

Practical Steps Every Company Should Take

Rather than banning AI (which is rarely realistic), organizations should develop a framework that allows employees to use AI responsibly. Here are a few guidelines to consider.

1. Adopt a Written AI Use Policy

Every organization using AI should have a written policy that addresses:

approved AI platforms

prohibited uses

approved uses

confidential information

customer data

intellectual property

legal review requirements

security expectations

The policy should be practical, easy to understand, and trainable.

2. Identify Approved AI Platforms

Not all AI tools provide the same contractual protections.

Organizations should determine:

Which platforms employees may use

Which versions are approved

Which enterprise subscriptions are required

Which consumer versions should be avoided

Employees appreciate clarity.

3. Classify Confidential Information

Employees might struggle if they are unsure what qualifies as confidential. Provide concrete examples. For example:

Never upload:

source code

unpublished inventions

customer lists

financial forecasts

acquisition discussions

litigation strategy

patent applications before filing

Simple examples are often more effective than lengthy legal definitions. Stories tend to be stickier than written policies.

4. Train Employees

Policies alone are not enough. Employees need practical examples. Instead of merely saying: “Do not disclose confidential information”, show them realistic scenarios. For example:

Bad Prompt “Rewrite this customer proposal for ABC Manufacturing Company.”

Better Prompt “Rewrite the following proposal after removing all customer-identifying information.”

Training should focus on real workplace situations.

5. Coordinate Legal, IT, HR, and Security

AI governance is not exclusively a legal issue. It requires collaboration across the organization, with legal, information security, IT, human resources, compliance, and executive leadership working together to develop, implement, and enforce consistent policies.

Working together helps ensure potential compliance and security gaps are identified and addressed early before they become larger issues.

6. Review Vendor Agreements

If your company licenses enterprise AI tools, review the governing contracts carefully.

Key questions include:

How is customer data handled?

Is customer information used for model training?

What confidentiality commitments exist?

How long is information retained?

Can administrators manage access?

Are audit logs available?

These provisions deserve the same attention given to any other critical technology vendor.

AI Governance Is Becoming Good Corporate Governance

Just as companies developed cybersecurity programs over the past two decades, AI governance is quickly becoming another pillar of responsible business operations.

Boards increasingly ask management:

What AI tools are employees using?

Who approves new AI platforms?

What policies are in place?

How are employees trained?

How are confidential assets protected?

Organizations that answer these questions today will likely be better positioned than those forced to respond after a problem occurs.

Don’t Let Productivity Come at the Expense of Protection

Artificial intelligence offers tremendous opportunities. Companies should absolutely embrace productivity improvements. But innovation shouldn’t come at the cost of losing valuable intellectual property.

The goal is not to slow employees down, but to give them clear rules that allow them to use AI confidently while protecting the company's most valuable assets. Just as organizations learned to use cloud computing securely, they can learn to use AI responsibly. The companies that succeed will not be those that ban AI. They will be the ones that govern it well.

Five Questions Every In-House Counsel Should Ask This Quarter

If your organization is already using AI, and it almost certainly is, consider these questions:

Do we know which AI tools employees are using? Do we have a written AI acceptable use policy? Have employees received AI-specific confidentiality training? Have we identified the categories of information that should never be entered into AI systems? Do our AI vendor agreements adequately protect our confidential information?

If you are unable to answer “yes” to each question confidently, now is an excellent time to strengthen your organization’s AI governance program. A modest investment in policies, training, and oversight today can help prevent significant intellectual property problems tomorrow.

Additional Reading Regarding AI and IP Law:

AI Risks for In-House and Outside Counsel

Learn how generative AI creates confidentiality, privilege, data-security, accuracy, and professional-responsibility risks for in-house legal departments and outside counsel.

AI Prompts Are the New Form of Intellectual Property

Explore why proprietary prompt libraries, AI workflows, and related know-how may become valuable business assets—and how companies can begin protecting them.

Artificial Intelligence: Safeguard Your Business From Negative Effects

Review practical steps companies can take to identify unauthorized AI use, evaluate company-specific risks, update contracts and policies, and adopt AI responsibly.

How WD-40 Keeps Its Famous Secret Formula Protected

Discover how WD-40 has preserved its famous formula for more than 70 years through restricted access, confidentiality agreements, compartmentalization, and a disciplined trade-secret strategy.

Secrets, Ciphers, and Cybersecurity: What the Enigma Machine Can Teach Us About Protecting Trade Secrets and Cybersecurity in Modern Times

See how human mistakes helped defeat the Enigma machine—and what that history teaches modern companies about employee behavior, reasonable safeguards, cybersecurity, and trade-secret protection.

What Coca-Cola Teaches About Trade Secrets Versus Patents in Selecting Intellectual Property Strategies

Learn how Coca-Cola’s decision to protect its formula as a trade secret illustrates the advantages, risks, and business considerations involved in choosing between patents, trade secrets, or a hybrid IP strategy.

AI Governance Policy & Confidential Information FAQs

1. Can entering confidential information into ChatGPT destroy trade secret protection?

Potentially. Trade secret protection generally depends on maintaining the secrecy of valuable business information. Sharing confidential information with an AI platform without appropriate safeguards could create unnecessary legal risks. Companies should adopt AI governance policies before employees routinely use generative AI with confidential information.

2. Should employees be allowed to use ChatGPT or other AI tools at work?

Yes—but with clear policies. Most organizations benefit from AI productivity tools, but employees should understand what information can and cannot be entered into AI systems. Enterprise AI platforms with contractual confidentiality protections are often preferable to consumer versions.

3. What types of company information should never be entered into an AI chatbot?

Companies should generally prohibit employees from entering confidential information such as source code, unpublished inventions, customer lists, pricing models, acquisition plans, litigation strategy, trade secrets, financial forecasts, and patent applications that have not yet been filed.

4. What should an AI acceptable use policy include?

An effective AI policy should identify approved AI platforms, prohibited uses, approved uses, confidential information restrictions, employee responsibilities, security requirements, legal review procedures, and guidance on handling intellectual property and customer information.

5. How can companies protect trade secrets while still using artificial intelligence?

Companies should combine written AI policies, employee training, approved enterprise AI tools, information classification, access controls, vendor contract review, and ongoing governance. The objective is responsible AI use—not eliminating AI from the workplace.

6. Why is AI governance becoming an intellectual property issue?

AI systems frequently process the very information that gives businesses their competitive advantage. Without appropriate governance, employees may inadvertently expose confidential business information, trade secrets, or privileged communications. Strong AI governance helps companies preserve valuable intellectual property while benefiting from AI-powered productivity.