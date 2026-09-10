“WIPO Reports GenAI Patent Activity Nearly Tripled In Two Years”

Companies developing generative AI technologies face a rapidly evolving patent landscape that demands immediate strategic attention. A recent analysis of WIPO's Technology SPARK Report reveals sharp increases in AI-related patent families and expanding activity across industries beyond traditional tech sectors. Marshall Gerstein Partner Ryan Phelan examines what these trends mean for businesses navigating the competitive GenAI patent environment.

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Companies developing and deploying generative artificial intelligence technologies are facing a rapidly evolving patent landscape. In a recent AI Insights feature for the Intellectual Property Owners Association (IPO) Daily News, Marshall Gerstein Partner Ryan Phelan examines findings from the World Intellectual Property Organization's (WIPO) latest Technology SPARK Report and discusses what they may mean for businesses operating in the GenAI space.

"The report suggests that businesses should treat patent strategy as an immediate competitive priority, not a consideration to revisit as the market matures," Ryan writes.

In his article, Ryan discusses the sharp increase in published patent families related to generative AI, including technologies such as large language models (LLMs), diffusion models, and other model architectures. He also highlights how AI-related patenting activity has expanded into industries beyond traditional technology sectors, including finance, telecommunications, and infrastructure.

Ryan notes that the growth in patent activity signals an increasingly crowded and fast-changing environment for companies developing or deploying AI technologies. He outlines several considerations for businesses, including identifying potentially patentable innovations early, providing sufficient technical detail in patent applications, accounting for rapidly changing AI architectures, and monitoring patent activity beyond traditional technology competitors.

Subscribers can read the full feature in the IPO Daily News.

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