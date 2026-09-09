Paul Bain has completed the second edition of Art Law: Cases and Controversies, a comprehensive legal guide published by LexisNexis that examines the intricate legal frameworks governing art creation, transactions, collecting, and preservation. The publication features contributions from leading professionals and addresses how traditional art law principles intersect with modern challenges posed by the Internet and artificial intelligence technologies.

Dickinson Wright PLLC, founded in 1878, is a full-service business law firm with 550+ lawyers across the United States and Canada, covering over 40 practice areas and industry groups. Headquartered in Detroit, the firm provides practical, business-focused legal solutions and invests in technology and personnel to support efficient, innovative service delivery. Dickinson Wright maintains independently verified information security and risk management controls, including ISO/IEC 27701:2019 certification, reflecting a commitment to protecting sensitive client matters. The firm handles complex transactions and high-stakes litigation and is regularly recognized by leading legal industry organizations for the quality of its work.

Article Insights

Dickinson Wright PLLC are most popular: within Insurance, Wealth Management and Privacy topic(s)

with Finance and Tax Executives

with readers working within the Accounting & Consultancy industries

Overview

Paul Bain recently completed Art Law: Cases and Controversies, 2nd Edition, published by LexisNexis. The book, which includes contributions from leading professionals, addresses the legal issues surrounding the creation, sale, collecting, donating, import/export, and preservation of art, which are complex and ever-evolving, especially in this Internet/ AI age. For more information, see here.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.