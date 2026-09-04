Episode 58: Observations From Wolf Greenfield’s 2026 Summer Program (Podcast)

The Wolf Greenfield Summer Program gives aspiring attorneys a firsthand look at life inside of a thriving law firm. Participants are assigned to a specific Wolf Greenfield service or technology practice, but they are also exposed to multiple practices to offer a 360-degree view of the firm’s diverse services.
Each summer, the program welcomes both associates and technology specialist interns. Four of them are featured on this edition of IP Talk with Wolf Greenfield.
Summer Associates:
- Molly Wallace, attending Northeastern University School of Law
- Bennet Staffa, attending Boston University School of Law
Technology Specialist Summer Interns:
- Sriya Surapaneni, studying biomedical informatics at Harvard Medical School
- Guy Sanchez, studying computer science at MIT
Here are a few highlights from the conversation:
- 01:03 - The different paths taken to the Wolf Greenfield summer program
- 03:48 - How the Wolf Greenfield summer program has prepared associates for what's next in their legal career
- 06:08 - Biggest surprises
- 8:35 - Favorite projects and experiences
- 11:02 - How the Wolf Greenfield program has prepared participants for the future
- 12:54 - Summer associates interacted frequently with each other and others throughout the firm
- 15:13 - The factors that set Wolf Greenfield’s program apart from others.
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