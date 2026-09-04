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4 September 2026

Episode 58: Observations From Wolf Greenfield’s 2026 Summer Program (Podcast)

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Wolf, Greenfield & Sacks, P.C.

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For nearly a century, Wolf Greenfield has helped clients protect their most valuable intellectual property. The firm offers a full range of IP services, including patent prosecution and litigation; post-grant proceedings, including IPRs; opinions and strategic counseling; licensing; intellectual property audits and due diligence; trademark and copyright prosecution and litigation; and other issues related to the commercialization of intellectual property.
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Four participants in the Wolf Greenfield Summer Program share their experiences working at the intellectual property law firm, discussing the diverse projects they tackled, the mentorship they received, and how the program prepared them for careers in patent law and technology specialization. The conversation reveals what sets this program apart and offers insights into the day-to-day realities of working in IP law.
United States Intellectual Property
Wolf, Greenfield & Sacks, P.C.
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The Wolf Greenfield Summer Program gives aspiring attorneys a firsthand look at life inside of a thriving law firm. Participants are assigned to a specific Wolf Greenfield service or technology practice, but they are also exposed to multiple practices to offer a 360-degree view of the firm’s diverse services.

Each summer, the program welcomes both associates and technology specialist interns. Four of them are featured on this edition of IP Talk with Wolf Greenfield.

Summer Associates:

  • Molly Wallace, attending Northeastern University School of Law
  • Bennet Staffa, attending Boston University School of Law

Technology Specialist Summer Interns:

Here are a few highlights from the conversation:

  • 01:03 - The different paths taken to the Wolf Greenfield summer program
  • 03:48 - How the Wolf Greenfield summer program has prepared associates for what's next in their legal career
  • 06:08 - Biggest surprises
  • 8:35 - Favorite projects and experiences
  • 11:02 - How the Wolf Greenfield program has prepared participants for the future
  • 12:54 - Summer associates interacted frequently with each other and others throughout the firm
  • 15:13 - The factors that set Wolf Greenfield’s program apart from others.

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