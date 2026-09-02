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2 September 2026

Episode 55: Michele Moresco On The Transformational Potential Of Photonics (Podcast)

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Wolf, Greenfield & Sacks, P.C.

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For nearly a century, Wolf Greenfield has helped clients protect their most valuable intellectual property. The firm offers a full range of IP services, including patent prosecution and litigation; post-grant proceedings, including IPRs; opinions and strategic counseling; licensing; intellectual property audits and due diligence; trademark and copyright prosecution and litigation; and other issues related to the commercialization of intellectual property.
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Photonics is rapidly evolving from an academic discipline into a major industrial force, requiring companies to strategically manage their intellectual property. This discussion explores how photonics companies can leverage thoughtful patenting, trade secret protection, and litigation readiness to succeed in this competitive and fast-moving field.
United States Intellectual Property
Michele Moresco, PhD
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Photonics is rapidly transforming from a primarily academic discipline into a driving force of industrial innovation. As part of this transformation, photonics companies need to treat their intellectual property as a forward-looking business asset.

In this episode of IP Talk with Wolf GreenfieldMichele Moresco, a shareholder in the Electrical & Computer Technologies Practice, explains how acombination of thoughtful patenting, robust trade secret protection, early coordination, and litigation readiness can help companies thrive in this competitive and fast-evolving field. 

Prior to joining Wolf Greenfield, Michele worked as a research scientist at Photonic Corporation and was also a postdoctoral associate at MIT, where—among other things—he led the operations of a DARPA-funded project to develop a silicon photonics fabrication platform for high volume manufacturing.

Here are a few highlights from the conversation:

  • 01:15 - Michele describes his work at Wolf Greenfield.

  • 02:23 - An overview of photonics—what it is and where we will see its impact.

  • 04:22 - A comprehensive photonics IP strategy goes far beyond simple patent filings and procurement.

  • 06:31 - The intellectual property strategy should be developed early as a company transitions from being an academic initiative to commercialization.

  • 07:55 - Thoughts on the importance of protecting trade secrets.

  • 09:33 - Multiple levels of the supply chain should be covered by a company’s IP strategy.

  • 11:12 - Michele offers an explanation of omnibus applications.

  • 12:58 - Adopting comprehensive defensive strategies early may help deal with competitor disputes in the future.

  • 14:47 - It’s critical for the legal and technical teams to stay properly aligned as the organization grows.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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Michele Moresco, PhD
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