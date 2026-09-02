Episode 55: Michele Moresco On The Transformational Potential Of Photonics (Podcast)

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Photonics is rapidly transforming from a primarily academic discipline into a driving force of industrial innovation. As part of this transformation, photonics companies need to treat their intellectual property as a forward-looking business asset.

In this episode of IP Talk with Wolf Greenfield, Michele Moresco, a shareholder in the Electrical & Computer Technologies Practice, explains how acombination of thoughtful patenting, robust trade secret protection, early coordination, and litigation readiness can help companies thrive in this competitive and fast-evolving field.

Prior to joining Wolf Greenfield, Michele worked as a research scientist at Photonic Corporation and was also a postdoctoral associate at MIT, where—among other things—he led the operations of a DARPA-funded project to develop a silicon photonics fabrication platform for high volume manufacturing.

Here are a few highlights from the conversation: