For nearly a century, Wolf Greenfield has helped clients protect their most valuable intellectual property. The firm offers a full range of IP services, including patent prosecution and litigation; post-grant proceedings, including IPRs; opinions and strategic counseling; licensing; intellectual property audits and due diligence; trademark and copyright prosecution and litigation; and other issues related to the commercialization of intellectual property.
Intellectual property due diligence often gets relegated to a final checklist item in acquisitions, but this approach can lead to costly oversights. Jason Balich explores why IP assessment should receive the same early, strategic attention as financial analysis, and provides a framework for evaluating whether a target company's patents, trademarks, and trade secrets are properly secured and enforceable.
A column authored by Jason Balich titled “Don’t Buy Someone Else’s IP Problem” was published in the American Institute of Chemical Engineers’ Chemical Engineering Progress (CEP) Magazine. In this article, Jason explains why IP due diligence deserves the same early, central attention as financial and commercial analysis in an acquisition rather than being treated as a final box to check before closing, and outlines the key questions acquirers must ask to confirm that a target’s patents, trademarks, and trade secrets are properly owned, maintained, and enforceable.