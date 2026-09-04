A column authored by Jason Balich titled “Don’t Buy Someone Else’s IP Problem” was published in the American Institute of Chemical Engineers’ Chemical Engineering Progress (CEP) Magazine. In this article, Jason explains why IP due diligence deserves the same early, central attention as financial and commercial analysis in an acquisition rather than being treated as a final box to check before closing, and outlines the key questions acquirers must ask to confirm that a target’s patents, trademarks, and trade secrets are properly owned, maintained, and enforceable.

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Reprinted with permission from Chemical Engineering Progress (CEP). Copyright © 2026 American Institute of Chemical Engineers (AIChE).