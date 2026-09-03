Unexpected Paths To IP Law With Jerry Hrycyszyn And Suresh Rav (Podcast)

Two Wolf Greenfield attorneys share their unconventional journeys into intellectual property law, revealing how their previous careers as a US Navy officer and quality control...

For nearly a century, Wolf Greenfield has helped clients protect their most valuable intellectual property. The firm offers a full range of IP services, including patent prosecution and litigation; post-grant proceedings, including IPRs; opinions and strategic counseling; licensing; intellectual property audits and due diligence; trademark and copyright prosecution and litigation; and other issues related to the commercialization of intellectual property.

In this episode of IP Talk with Wolf Greenfield, we continue our series of conversations with Wolf Greenfield attorneys about the unexpected paths that led them to IP law.

Jerry Hrycyszyn is a litigation shareholder at Wolf Greenfield. He’s an experienced trial lawyer focusing on patent litigation and post-grant proceedings. Suresh Rav is a litigation associate, representing clients in federal district courts and before the International Trade Commission (ITC).

Prior to entering law, both gentlemen were professionals outside the legal industry. Jerry served as an officer in the US Navy and Suresh worked as a Quality Control Scientist. Here are a few highlights from their conversation:

01:00 - Jerry describes his service with the US Navy and subsequent work as an environmental engineer.

- Jerry describes his service with the US Navy and subsequent work as an environmental engineer. 04:04 - Suresh’s work as a quality control scientist and the pivot to IP law.

- Suresh’s work as a quality control scientist and the pivot to IP law. 06:55 - Jerry and Suresh explain the skills and perspectives from their previous careers that have given them an unexpected advantage in IP law.

- Jerry and Suresh explain the skills and perspectives from their previous careers that have given them an unexpected advantage in IP law. 09:38 - The aspects of IP law that were challenging to learn coming from a different professional background.

- The aspects of IP law that were challenging to learn coming from a different professional background. 11:15 - Suresh and Jerry offer advice for those looking to transition from another field into IP law.

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