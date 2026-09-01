Federal Circuit Confirms § 112(a) Support Required For A Reference’s Provisional Prior-Art Date

In Dental Monitoring SAS v. Align Technology, Inc., the Federal Circuit vacated a Patent Trial and Appeal Board (PTAB) Inter Partes Review (IPR) decision and held that under 35 U.S.C. § 102(d)(2), a published patent application receives the benefit of its provisional’s filing date for prior-art purposes only if the provisional provides written description support under § 112(a) for at least one claim of the published application.

The PTAB, applying its earlier decision in Penumbra, Inc. v. RapidPulse, Inc., had held that a “ministerial” priority compliance was sufficient and that Dynamic Drinkware, LLC v. National Graphics, Inc. did not apply post-AIA. The Federal Circuit disagreed. Dynamic Drinkware’s underlying principle—that a reference cannot receive an earlier filing date for subject matter not supported in an earlier application—survives the AIA, and § 102(d)(2)’s “entitled to claim a right of priority” imports substantive § 112(a) compliance. The court’s earlier Rule 36 affirmance of Penumbra had no precedential effect. Because the Board never made the § 112(a) findings, the case was vacated and remanded.

The reference related to a published application, and the court accordingly framed the § 112(a) standard in terms of the reference’s published claims. The analogous rule for an issued patent from Dynamic Drinkware likely also applies. And although the court’s analysis focused on written description, § 119(e)(1)’s hook—“the manner provided by § 112(a)”—arguably reaches enablement as well.

The doctrine is distinct from the classical rule that anticipatory references must be enabling while obviousness references combined under § 103 need not be. Those rules go to substantive teaching sufficiency. Dental Monitoring governs the threshold status question of whether the reference qualifies as prior art at all, regardless of whether cited for anticipation or in a § 103 combination. The reference at issue was combined for obviousness, and there the rule bites hard: if the § 102(d)(2) showing fails, the reference drops out entirely, and the § 103 case collapses.

The case does not change the rule that an applicant’s own priority claim under § 119(e)(1) already requires § 112(a) support. What it adds is that the same standard governs when the priority claim is invoked defensively to backdate a later publication or patent as prior art against someone else. A provisional lacking § 112(a) support therefore prejudices the drafter on both sides. Prepare the provisional as if it were the actual specification.

In IPR and prosecution, the burden of establishing the reference’s effective filing date rests with the party asserting it (i.e., the petitioner in IPR and the examiner in prosecution). The court said as much:

“[the petitioner] must show that [the reference’s] provisional application provides written description support for at least one claim of [the reference].”

A bare priority claim on the face of the reference is not evidence of substantive entitlement. Where the reference’s provisional predates the applicant’s effective filing date, but its non-provisional does not, do not concede the reference’s earlier date. Contest it and demand a claim-level § 112(a) walk-through on the record.