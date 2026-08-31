Trade Secret Law Evolution Podcast, Episode 94: The Ninth Circuit Reverses A Massive Verdict And Clarifies The Burden Of Proof

You are invited to listen to Episode 94 of Greenberg Traurig’s Trade Secret Law Evolution Podcast, “The Ninth Circuit Reverses a Massive Verdict and Clarifies the Burden of Proof.”

In this episode, Jordan Grotzinger and Greg Bombard unpack the case of Comet Technologies USA, Inc. v. XP Power, LLC, in which the Ninth Circuit reversed a $40 million verdict, clarified the burden of proof in DTSA cases, and provided a cautionary tale about jury instructions when claims are dismissed mid-trial.