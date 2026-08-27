ARTICLE
27 August 2026

Episode 144: Tim Gamache, Patent Agent (Podcast)

FL
Foley & Lardner

Contributor

Foley & Lardner logo
Foley & Lardner LLP looks beyond the law to focus on the constantly evolving demands facing our clients and their industries. With over 1,100 lawyers in 24 offices across the United States, Mexico, Europe and Asia, Foley approaches client service by first understanding our clients’ priorities, objectives and challenges. We work hard to understand our clients’ issues and forge long-term relationships with them to help achieve successful outcomes and solve their legal issues through practical business advice and cutting-edge legal insight. Our clients view us as trusted business advisors because we understand that great legal service is only valuable if it is relevant, practical and beneficial to their businesses.
Explore Firm Details
Tim Gamache, a patent agent and recent summer associate at Foley's Boston office, shares his unconventional journey from earning a PhD in neuroscience at Johns Hopkins to pursuing patent law at Northeastern University. How did his scientific background shape his decision to become a patent scientist rather than following the traditional academic path, and what insights does he offer about navigating non-linear career trajectories in the legal profession?
United States Intellectual Property
Alexis P. Robertson and Timothy R. Gamache
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
Alexis P. Robertson’s articles from Foley & Lardner are most popular:
  • in United States
  • with readers working within the Healthcare industries
Foley & Lardner are most popular:
  • within Wealth Management, Strategy and Law Practice Management topic(s)

This episode features a conversation with Tim Gamache. Tim is a patent agent who recently finished Foley’s summer associate program in the Boston office. In this discussion, Tim reflects on growing up in Gardner, MA, earning his BS in neuroscience from Brown University and his PhD from Johns Hopkins Medical School before starting law school at Northeastern University. Tim reflects on his journey to Foley, including the decision to become a patent scientist instead of following the more traditional post-doc/academic path, after earning his PhD. He also reflects on taking the patent bar and deciding to attend law school. He also shares wonderful advice on the importance of exploring interests and being open to non-linear career paths.

Tim’s Profile:

  • Title: Summer Associate
  • Foley Office: Boston
  • Hometown: Gardner, MA
  • College: Brown University
  • Law School: Northeastern University School of Law

1835662 a.jpg

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

[View Source]
Authors
Photo of Alexis P. Robertson
Alexis P. Robertson
Photo of Timothy R. Gamache
Timothy R. Gamache
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More