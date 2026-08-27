Episode 144: Tim Gamache, Patent Agent (Podcast)

This episode features a conversation with Tim Gamache. Tim is a patent agent who recently finished Foley’s summer associate program in the Boston office. In this discussion, Tim reflects on growing up in Gardner, MA, earning his BS in neuroscience from Brown University and his PhD from Johns Hopkins Medical School before starting law school at Northeastern University. Tim reflects on his journey to Foley, including the decision to become a patent scientist instead of following the more traditional post-doc/academic path, after earning his PhD. He also reflects on taking the patent bar and deciding to attend law school. He also shares wonderful advice on the importance of exploring interests and being open to non-linear career paths.

Tim’s Profile: