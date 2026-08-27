Episode 145: Alice Lee-Dutra, Senior Patent Agent (Podcast)

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This episode features a conversation with Alice Lee-Dutra. Alice is a senior patent agent in Foley’s San Diego office. In this discussion, Alice reflects on growing up in Los Angeles, CA, attending Harvey Mudd College for undergrad and earning her PhD. From the University of California, Berkeley. Alice reflects on her journey to Foley, including her decade as a scientist at Johnson & Johnson before becoming a patent agent. She also highlights her role as chair of Foley’s SEAL team and Foley’s Summer Patent Engineer Program. She also shares wonderful advice to individuals with STEM backgrounds on the importance of seeking relevant internships and exploring alternative career paths.
Alice’s Profile:
- Title: Senior Patent Agent
- Foley Office: San Diego
- Hometown: Los Angeles, CA
- College: Harvey Mudd College
- Graduate School: University of California, Berkeley
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