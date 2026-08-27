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27 August 2026

Episode 145: Alice Lee-Dutra, Senior Patent Agent (Podcast)

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Foley & Lardner

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Foley & Lardner LLP looks beyond the law to focus on the constantly evolving demands facing our clients and their industries. With over 1,100 lawyers in 24 offices across the United States, Mexico, Europe and Asia, Foley approaches client service by first understanding our clients’ priorities, objectives and challenges. We work hard to understand our clients’ issues and forge long-term relationships with them to help achieve successful outcomes and solve their legal issues through practical business advice and cutting-edge legal insight. Our clients view us as trusted business advisors because we understand that great legal service is only valuable if it is relevant, practical and beneficial to their businesses.
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Alice Lee-Dutra, a senior patent agent at Foley's San Diego office, shares her unique journey from earning a PhD at UC Berkeley to spending a decade as a scientist at Johnson & Johnson...
United States California Intellectual Property
Alexis P. Robertson and Alice Lee-Dutra
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This episode features a conversation with Alice Lee-Dutra. Alice is a senior patent agent in Foley’s San Diego office. In this discussion, Alice reflects on growing up in Los Angeles, CA, attending Harvey Mudd College for undergrad and earning her PhD. From the University of California, Berkeley. Alice reflects on her journey to Foley, including her decade as a scientist at Johnson & Johnson before becoming a patent agent. She also highlights her role as chair of Foley’s SEAL team and Foley’s Summer Patent Engineer Program.  She also shares wonderful advice to individuals with STEM backgrounds on the importance of seeking relevant internships and exploring alternative career paths.

Alice’s Profile:

  • Title: Senior Patent Agent
  • Foley Office: San Diego
  • Hometown: Los Angeles, CA
  • College: Harvey Mudd College
  • Graduate School: University of California, Berkeley

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Alexis P. Robertson
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