The Double-Exposure Problem: What Your Thin Provisional Is Actually Costing You

A Federal Circuit decision from August 2026 fundamentally changed how provisional patent applications function as prior art, creating both hidden risks for companies with thin provisionals...

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By Babak Akhlaghi on August 25, 2026. A Federal Circuit decision just changed what your provisional application is worth — in both directions.

You filed a provisional to lock in a date. Cheap, fast, patent pending. Fix it later.

That advice was always incomplete. A Federal Circuit decision from August 2026 made the missing half concrete — and exposed a risk most founders have never considered.

This piece covers both sides. First, what a thin provisional costs you on your own filing. Then, how the same logic becomes a tool when a competitor’s patent is in your way.

Part I: The Double-Exposure Problem

The exposure you knew about

If your provisional is thin, your later non-provisional claims might not be supported by it. Lose that support, lose the early date. You already knew this, or your attorney warned you once and you nodded.

The exposure you didn’t

Here’s the one I care about, because I’ve never had a founder bring it up on their own.

A thin provisional also means your application can’t block competitors as of that provisional date. It only works as prior art from the later non-provisional filing date.

That’s a full year handed to a competitor. A year to file in your space, secure their own date, and potentially get a patent on technology you wanted first.

Let me sharpen that. You didn’t just fail to protect yourself. You left the door open for someone else to build a wall against you.

The sooner you establish real priority, the harder it is for competitors to claim your space. But when you file a thin provisional and wait twelve months to file a non-provisional, that’s a whole year of advantage handed to everyone else working in the same area.

The case that proved it

Dental Monitoring v. Align Technology. Decided August 10, 2026 by the Federal Circuit.

Align tried to invalidate Dental Monitoring’s patent using a reference called Carrier. The issue was that Carrier filing date was after the filing date of Dental Monitoring’s patent; however, it claimed priority to a provisional that was filed before Dental Monitoring’s patent. Align Technology asserted that Carrier is entitled to its provisional filing date for purposes of being a prior art. The Patent Trial and Appeal Board agreed under a loose “ministerial” standard. The Federal Circuit said no.

The Federal Circuit held that to claim that earlier date, the reference must satisfy three requirements:

Priority correctly claimed. The procedural chain from provisional to non-provisional must be intact.

The procedural chain from provisional to non-provisional must be intact. Subject matter disclosed. The provisional must describe the specific subject matter being relied on.

The provisional must describe the specific subject matter being relied on. At least one claim fully supported. The provisional must actually describe at least one claim of the later-filed application in enough detail that a reader in your field would recognize you had the invention at the time of filing.

Real support on all three. A checkbox won’t do it.

Therefore, the Federal Circuit vacated the decision and sent it back with clear instructions: determine whether Carrier’s provisional actually describes at least one of Carrier’s claims with enough detail to count as real support. If it doesn’t, Carrier can’t serve as prior art as of its provisional date — only as of its non-provisional date, which postdates Dental Monitoring’s patent.

If your provisional is thin right now

Act quickly. Two options:

File a second provisional with real disclosure and a few actual claims that cover the core of your invention. Convert to a detailed non-provisional now instead of waiting out the year.

Either way, the goal is the same. Your claims get support, your date holds, and your filing blocks others as of that date. A well-drafted provisional serves two purposes: it ensures your later non-provisional is entitled to the earlier filing date, and it makes your application prior art against competitors as of that earlier date — closing the door on them for the full year window.

Part II: The Offensive Play Nobody Tells You About

Now flip it. A patent assertion lands in your inbox. The patent claims a priority date that predates your product. Your first instinct is to accept that date as fixed.

That instinct is expensive.

Priority dates built on provisional applications rest on requirements that many asserted patents quietly fail to meet. Here is the playbook.

Step 1: Assess your infringement risk first

Before you attack the patent, get an honest answer to one question: do your products actually read on the asserted claims? Get a claim-by-claim analysis from a patent attorney. Map each limitation against your technology. Many assertions collapse right here.

If the risk is real, move to Step 2. This is where the overlooked leverage sits.

Step 2: Check whether the patent is actually entitled to its provisional date

When a patent claims priority to a provisional, that earlier date is not automatically valid. Two questions control the analysis.

First: is the priority correctly claimed? The procedural chain from provisional to non-provisional must be intact — proper referencing, filed within 12 months, no breaks in the chain. This one is worth checking quickly; a broken chain ends the analysis right there.

Second: does the provisional support each asserted claim? This is the substantive question, and it is distinct from the prior art question in Part I. Under Dental Monitoring, a reference qualifies as prior art from its provisional date if the provisional supports at least one claim. But for infringement purposes, the asserted patent is entitled to its provisional date only for the specific claims that are actually supported by the provisional. A claim that recites elements the provisional never describes does not get the benefit of the earlier date — even if other claims in the same patent do.

Provisionals are frequently filed thin — drafted before the invention fully matured, without formal claims, without the rigor of a non-provisional. Pull the provisional from the file history. Put it next to the asserted claims. Ask your patent attorney one question: does this document actually describe each asserted claim, element by element, in enough detail to count as real support? You will be surprised how often the answer is no — or how often it’s yes for some claims and no for others, which narrows the assertion considerably.

Step 3: Search prior art from the non-provisional date backward

When the priority date collapses, the prior art landscape transforms.

You have a whole year of additional prior art available to you. Any reference dated before the non-provisional filing date is fair game — every paper, every published application, every product release in that twelve-month window.

In fast-moving fields, that window is enormous. In AI, robotics, and blockchain, the literature is moving fast enough that one collapsed year can surface dozens of additional references that never appeared in the original examination. The number of grounds to challenge the patent on novelty or obviousness grows significantly.

Direct your search team precisely: the target date is the non-provisional filing date. Prioritize references published in the newly opened window.

Step 4: Deploy it in IPR or as a litigation defense

This attack works in two venues.

In an inter partes review, you challenge validity at the PTAB using the expanded prior art set. If the patent owner tries to swear behind your references by pointing to the provisional, you force them to prove that asserted claims have proper written description support in the provisional.

In district court litigation, the same principle powers your invalidity defense. A reference the plaintiff dismissed as postdating their priority date becomes admissible prior art once the priority claim fails.

What to Do This Week

If you have a provisional: Pull it and read it next to the claims you plan to file. If the claims describe things the provisional never mentions, you have your answer. Act quickly — file a second provisional or convert now. A good patent strategy starts with knowing exactly what your provisional actually covers.

If you’re facing an assertion: Before you assume the priority date is fixed, have a patent attorney check whether the provisional actually describes the asserted claims in enough detail to count as real support. That one question can open a year of prior art and change the entire shape of the dispute.

Your provisional matters more than you think. So does theirs.

FAQ

What is a provisional application? A lower-cost filing that holds your place in line for 12 months. It never becomes a patent by itself — you have to file a non-provisional within the year. Its value depends entirely on how well it describes the invention you later claim.

What does “written description support” mean in plain English? The provisional has to actually describe what you later claim. Someone skilled in your field should read it and see that you had the invention at the time of filing — not just the general concept, but the specific elements you’re claiming.

Can a second provisional fix a thin one? Yes. It won’t rescue the first filing date, but it starts a solid one. A second provisional filed tomorrow with real claims and real disclosure is worth more than a thin one filed a year ago. Filing it quickly beats waiting.

How do I know if my provisional is thin? If it has no claims and reads like a pitch deck, assume it’s thin. Have a patent attorney compare it against what you’d actually claim in a non-provisional. The gap between the two is your risk exposure.

What does this mean for patents already asserted against me? It means the priority date you’re being threatened with may not be as early as it looks. If the asserted patent leans on a provisional, check whether that provisional actually describes the asserted claims with enough details. If it doesn’t, a full year of additional prior art opens up — and that can change everything about how you respond.

Does this apply to my own issued patents? Yes. A thin provisional weakens your priority claim and weakens your application’s value as prior art against competitors. If you have issued patents backed by thin provisionals, it’s worth auditing them before someone else does it for you.

What fields does this matter most in? Any fast-moving technology space — AI, robotics, blockchain, medtech, dental tech. The faster the literature moves, the more valuable that one collapsed year of prior art becomes. One year in AI can mean hundreds of additional references.

What should I tell my patent attorney after reading this? Two things: (1) review my existing provisionals and tell me whether my planned claims are supported, and (2) if a competitor’s reference is being used to invalidate our patent or block our claims, check whether that reference actually qualifies as prior art from its provisional date by applying the three-part test from Dental Monitoring v. Align.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.