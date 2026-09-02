ARTICLE
2 September 2026

At The Intersection Of Biotech And AI With Janice Vatland (Podcast)

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Wolf, Greenfield & Sacks, P.C.

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For nearly a century, Wolf Greenfield has helped clients protect their most valuable intellectual property. The firm offers a full range of IP services, including patent prosecution and litigation; post-grant proceedings, including IPRs; opinions and strategic counseling; licensing; intellectual property audits and due diligence; trademark and copyright prosecution and litigation; and other issues related to the commercialization of intellectual property.
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Artificial intelligence is transforming biotechnology and life sciences, creating new opportunities and complex intellectual property challenges.
United States Intellectual Property
Janice Vatland
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Artificial intelligence (AI) is impacting nearly everything in society these days, including the world of biotechnology and life sciences.

In this episode of IP Talk with Wolf GreenfieldJanice Vatland, a shareholder in Wolf Greenfield's Biotechnology Practice, explains important IP considerations for turning groundbreaking discoveries that utilize AI into lasting business value.

With nearly 25 years of experience, Janice works with clients of all sizes, including universities, start-ups, and small to mid-sized companies. She also serves as Chair of Wolf Greenfield’s PTO Practice Committee.

Here are a few highlights from the conversation:

  • 00:58 - Janice describes her practice at Wolf Greenfield

  • 01:57 - The factors that led Janice from her work in science to IP law

  • 05:25 - Janice explains how AI is being used in biotech today

  • 06:51 - AI systems cannot be listed as inventors, and that creates challenges for companies using AI

  • 08:05 - Additional issues with AI that companies need to be mindful of

  • 10:54 - Companies are eager to use AI to gain a competitive advantage

  • 11:53 - Key IP protection considerations for companies using AI

  • 13:16 - As patents on AI-derived drugs become more common, new legal challenges may arise as companies seek to defend their portfolios

  • 16:49 - With science, technology, and AI all moving and changing so quickly, it’s critical for companies to constantly be monitoring and updating their IP strategies

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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Janice Vatland
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