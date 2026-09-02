At The Intersection Of Biotech And AI With Janice Vatland (Podcast)

Artificial intelligence (AI) is impacting nearly everything in society these days, including the world of biotechnology and life sciences.

In this episode of IP Talk with Wolf Greenfield, Janice Vatland, a shareholder in Wolf Greenfield's Biotechnology Practice, explains important IP considerations for turning groundbreaking discoveries that utilize AI into lasting business value.

With nearly 25 years of experience, Janice works with clients of all sizes, including universities, start-ups, and small to mid-sized companies. She also serves as Chair of Wolf Greenfield’s PTO Practice Committee.

Here are a few highlights from the conversation: