The Startup Trade Secret Playbook: Checklists, Triggers, And Protocols For Founders

This is a working tool, not an article. Use it when you are building your trade secret program, onboarding a new hire from a competitor, preparing for a key employee’s departure, or reviewing your supplier protocols. Pull the relevant section and act on it

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By Babak Akhlaghi on July 25, 2026. This is a working tool, not an article. Use it when you are building your trade secret program, onboarding a new hire from a competitor, preparing for a key employee’s departure, or reviewing your supplier protocols. Pull the relevant section and act on it.

One sentence of context: the Apple v. OpenAI lawsuit filed in July 2026 illustrates what happens when both sides of this problem are ignored simultaneously. Everything below is designed to prevent that.

Section 1: Trade Secret Audit — Do This First

Before any protocol matters, you need to know what you are protecting. Run this audit quarterly, and every time a key employee is hired or departs.

The Audit Checklist

For each item below, ask: Is this information (a) not publicly known, (b) something a competitor would pay to have, and (c) something we actively keep confidential? If yes to all three, it is a trade secret candidate.

Customer lists and contact details

Pricing models and discount structures

Supplier names, terms, and relationship history

Manufacturing specifications and tolerances

Proprietary processes and workflows

Product roadmaps and unreleased features

Internal market analyses and competitive intelligence

Algorithms, training data, and model configurations

Financial projections and unit economics

Key employee compensation structures

Output: A written trade secret inventory, dated and signed off by a senior leader. Update it every time the business changes materially.

Access Mapping

For each item in your inventory, document:

Who currently has access

What system or format it lives in

Whether it is labeled as confidential

Whether access is logged

If you cannot answer all four for a given item, that item is not adequately protected.

Section 2: Onboarding Protocol — All New Hires, With Heightened Steps for Competitor Hires

This protocol applies to every new hire. No hire is exempt from the baseline steps below — any employee can inadvertently introduce a former employer’s confidential information, regardless of whether that employer is a direct competitor. For hires coming from companies operating in your space, run the additional competitor-specific steps in addition to the baseline, not instead of it.

Day One Checklist

Provide a written statement, signed by the new hire, confirming they have not brought and will not bring any confidential information, files, documents, or proprietary know-how from their former employer into your workspace. Frankly, this measure should be across all your hires, from competitors or not.

Confirm in writing that their former employer’s confidential information — customer lists, supplier contacts, internal processes, specifications, pricing — stays out of your ecosystem entirely

Conduct a verbal conversation, documented in writing, covering: what counts as their former employer’s confidential information, what they are and are not permitted to use from their prior experience, and who to contact if they are ever unsure

Remind the manager receiving this hire of their responsibilities (see Section 4 below)

Role-Specific Trigger: Senior or Technical Hires

For VP-level, engineering leadership, or any hire with deep product access at their former employer, add:

A structured conversation with legal counsel before the start date

A written scope-of-work agreement that defines what the hire will and will not work on during an initial period, to create a documented buffer between their former employer’s domain and yours

A review of any non-compete or non-solicitation obligations they may carry — these vary by state and can create liability for you, not just them

Section 3: Exit Protocol — Departing Key Employees

The exit interview is as legally significant as the day you hired someone. Most startups treat it as an HR formality. It is a legal event.

Trigger: When to use this protocol

Any employee with access to your trade secret inventory. For senior employees or those with access to your most sensitive information, treat every departure as high-priority regardless of the circumstances of their leaving.

Exit Checklist

Equipment and access — complete on the day resignation is confirmed, not the last day of employment:

Collect all company-issued devices: laptops, phones, tablets, drives, any work-related hardware

Revoke all system access: internal networks, cloud storage, communication tools, code repositories, CRM, databases

Confirm in writing that all company equipment has been returned and all access has been terminated

Run an access log review: what did this employee access in the 30 days before resignation?

Legal reminders — document that these were communicated:

Their ongoing duty of confidentiality survives employment

Company trade secrets, files, and confidential information may not be used at or disclosed to any future employer

Trade secret misappropriation is not only a civil matter — it carries criminal penalties including potential imprisonment

Any proprietary work product created during their employment belongs to the company

Intelligence gathering — document this separately from legal reminders:

Where are they going? (You are entitled to ask, though not always entitled to an answer)

Are there any projects, files, or work in progress that need to be handed off or accounted for?

Is there any confidential information they are aware of that may be at risk of inadvertent disclosure?

Post-Departure Trigger: Competitor Destination

If the departing employee is joining a direct competitor:

Notify relevant suppliers immediately — update the authorized contact for any supplier relationship this employee managed

Review any pending projects for exposure

Brief the employee’s former team on what information is confidential and not to be discussed externally

Consider whether a cease-and-desist letter is warranted if you have reason to believe confidential information has already been taken

Section 4: Manager Training Protocol

Most trade secret programs train employees. Fewer train managers. This is the gap that generates the most dangerous evidence in litigation.

What managers must never do

Ask a new hire — even in passing, even as a joke — what they learned, know, or worked on at their former employer in a way that solicits confidential information

Request, review, or reference documents, files, or materials that appear to originate from a competitor

Create any written record (email, Slack, text, meeting note) that suggests the company sought, received, or valued confidential information from a competitor

The test to give every manager: Before you send that message, ask yourself whether you would be comfortable reading it aloud in a deposition. If the answer is no, rewrite it or do not send it.

What managers must do

Report immediately to HR or legal if a new hire volunteers confidential information from their former employer — including verbally in a meeting

Report immediately if they become aware that a departing employee may have retained company materials

Treat any request from a former employee (now at a competitor) for supplier introductions, process information, or technical specifications as a red flag requiring legal review

Section 5: Supplier Protocol

Baseline requirements for every supplier with access to your confidential information

NDA in place before any confidential information is shared

The NDA specifies what information is confidential, how it may be used, and that it may not be used for any purpose other than your explicit instructions

A single authorized contact at your company who can instruct the supplier on use of your confidential information — and only that contact

The supplier is notified in writing of who that contact is, and instructed that requests from any other source require verification before processing

Trigger: Key employee departure with supplier relationships

On the day a key employee with supplier relationships departs:

Notify each affected supplier in writing: the former employee is no longer authorized to make requests on your behalf

Name the new authorized contact

Instruct the supplier to flag any prior requests from the departing employee that have not yet been processed, and to hold those pending your review

Section 6: Ongoing Monitoring

A trade secret program that exists only on paper fails the third element of the legal test — reasonable measures. Monitoring is what makes protection real.

Minimum monitoring checklist

Access logs for sensitive systems: reviewed monthly, and immediately upon any employee resignation

File download alerts for large or unusual export activity from systems containing confidential information

Email monitoring policy: employees with access to the highest-sensitivity trade secrets should be subject to a documented policy permitting review of outbound transfers

Annual trade secret audit: update the inventory, confirm access mapping is current, confirm all relevant employees have completed training

Quick Reference: Trigger Table

Event Immediate Action Section New hire from competitor announced Run competitor onboarding protocol before Day 1 Section 2 Key employee resigns Collect devices, revoke access same day. Run exit protocol. Section 3 Departing employee going to competitor Notify suppliers, brief team, consider legal review Sections 3 and 5 Manager asks inappropriate question to new hire Escalate to HR and legal immediately Section 4 Supplier receives request from former employee Hold request, notify authorized contact, flag for legal review Section 5 Unusual file download or access activity detected Preserve logs, escalate to legal immediately Section 6

If you are building this program from scratch or want to make sure your current protocols hold up legally, working with a startup IP attorney before you need one is the right move. The cost of building a trade secret program is a fraction of the cost of litigating one.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.