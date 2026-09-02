The Startup Trade Secret Playbook: Checklists, Triggers, And Protocols For Founders

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Educational Purposes Only. This material does not constitute legal advice and should not be relied upon as legal advice.
By Babak Akhlaghi on July 25, 2026. This is a working tool, not an article. Use it when you are building your trade secret program, onboarding a new hire from a competitor, preparing for a key employee’s departure, or reviewing your supplier protocols. Pull the relevant section and act on it.
One sentence of context: the Apple v. OpenAI lawsuit filed in July 2026 illustrates what happens when both sides of this problem are ignored simultaneously. Everything below is designed to prevent that.
Section 1: Trade Secret Audit — Do This First
Before any protocol matters, you need to know what you are protecting. Run this audit quarterly, and every time a key employee is hired or departs.
The Audit Checklist
For each item below, ask: Is this information (a) not publicly known, (b) something a competitor would pay to have, and (c) something we actively keep confidential? If yes to all three, it is a trade secret candidate.
- Customer lists and contact details
- Pricing models and discount structures
- Supplier names, terms, and relationship history
- Manufacturing specifications and tolerances
- Proprietary processes and workflows
- Product roadmaps and unreleased features
- Internal market analyses and competitive intelligence
- Algorithms, training data, and model configurations
- Financial projections and unit economics
- Key employee compensation structures
Output: A written trade secret inventory, dated and signed off by a senior leader. Update it every time the business changes materially.
Access Mapping
For each item in your inventory, document:
- Who currently has access
- What system or format it lives in
- Whether it is labeled as confidential
- Whether access is logged
If you cannot answer all four for a given item, that item is not adequately protected.
Section 2: Onboarding Protocol — All New Hires, With Heightened Steps for Competitor Hires
This protocol applies to every new hire. No hire is exempt from the baseline steps below — any employee can inadvertently introduce a former employer’s confidential information, regardless of whether that employer is a direct competitor. For hires coming from companies operating in your space, run the additional competitor-specific steps in addition to the baseline, not instead of it.
Day One Checklist
- Provide a written statement, signed by the new hire, confirming they have not brought and will not bring any confidential information, files, documents, or proprietary know-how from their former employer into your workspace. Frankly, this measure should be across all your hires, from competitors or not.
- Confirm in writing that their former employer’s confidential information — customer lists, supplier contacts, internal processes, specifications, pricing — stays out of your ecosystem entirely
- Conduct a verbal conversation, documented in writing, covering: what counts as their former employer’s confidential information, what they are and are not permitted to use from their prior experience, and who to contact if they are ever unsure
- Remind the manager receiving this hire of their responsibilities (see Section 4 below)
Role-Specific Trigger: Senior or Technical Hires
For VP-level, engineering leadership, or any hire with deep product access at their former employer, add:
- A structured conversation with legal counsel before the start date
- A written scope-of-work agreement that defines what the hire will and will not work on during an initial period, to create a documented buffer between their former employer’s domain and yours
- A review of any non-compete or non-solicitation obligations they may carry — these vary by state and can create liability for you, not just them
Section 3: Exit Protocol — Departing Key Employees
The exit interview is as legally significant as the day you hired someone. Most startups treat it as an HR formality. It is a legal event.
Trigger: When to use this protocol
Any employee with access to your trade secret inventory. For senior employees or those with access to your most sensitive information, treat every departure as high-priority regardless of the circumstances of their leaving.
Exit Checklist
Equipment and access — complete on the day resignation is confirmed, not the last day of employment:
- Collect all company-issued devices: laptops, phones, tablets, drives, any work-related hardware
- Revoke all system access: internal networks, cloud storage, communication tools, code repositories, CRM, databases
- Confirm in writing that all company equipment has been returned and all access has been terminated
- Run an access log review: what did this employee access in the 30 days before resignation?
Legal reminders — document that these were communicated:
- Their ongoing duty of confidentiality survives employment
- Company trade secrets, files, and confidential information may not be used at or disclosed to any future employer
- Trade secret misappropriation is not only a civil matter — it carries criminal penalties including potential imprisonment
- Any proprietary work product created during their employment belongs to the company
Intelligence gathering — document this separately from legal reminders:
- Where are they going? (You are entitled to ask, though not always entitled to an answer)
- Are there any projects, files, or work in progress that need to be handed off or accounted for?
- Is there any confidential information they are aware of that may be at risk of inadvertent disclosure?
Post-Departure Trigger: Competitor Destination
If the departing employee is joining a direct competitor:
- Notify relevant suppliers immediately — update the authorized contact for any supplier relationship this employee managed
- Review any pending projects for exposure
- Brief the employee’s former team on what information is confidential and not to be discussed externally
- Consider whether a cease-and-desist letter is warranted if you have reason to believe confidential information has already been taken
Section 4: Manager Training Protocol
Most trade secret programs train employees. Fewer train managers. This is the gap that generates the most dangerous evidence in litigation.
What managers must never do
- Ask a new hire — even in passing, even as a joke — what they learned, know, or worked on at their former employer in a way that solicits confidential information
- Request, review, or reference documents, files, or materials that appear to originate from a competitor
- Create any written record (email, Slack, text, meeting note) that suggests the company sought, received, or valued confidential information from a competitor
The test to give every manager: Before you send that message, ask yourself whether you would be comfortable reading it aloud in a deposition. If the answer is no, rewrite it or do not send it.
What managers must do
- Report immediately to HR or legal if a new hire volunteers confidential information from their former employer — including verbally in a meeting
- Report immediately if they become aware that a departing employee may have retained company materials
- Treat any request from a former employee (now at a competitor) for supplier introductions, process information, or technical specifications as a red flag requiring legal review
Section 5: Supplier Protocol
Baseline requirements for every supplier with access to your confidential information
- NDA in place before any confidential information is shared
- The NDA specifies what information is confidential, how it may be used, and that it may not be used for any purpose other than your explicit instructions
- A single authorized contact at your company who can instruct the supplier on use of your confidential information — and only that contact
- The supplier is notified in writing of who that contact is, and instructed that requests from any other source require verification before processing
Trigger: Key employee departure with supplier relationships
On the day a key employee with supplier relationships departs:
- Notify each affected supplier in writing: the former employee is no longer authorized to make requests on your behalf
- Name the new authorized contact
- Instruct the supplier to flag any prior requests from the departing employee that have not yet been processed, and to hold those pending your review
Section 6: Ongoing Monitoring
A trade secret program that exists only on paper fails the third element of the legal test — reasonable measures. Monitoring is what makes protection real.
Minimum monitoring checklist
- Access logs for sensitive systems: reviewed monthly, and immediately upon any employee resignation
- File download alerts for large or unusual export activity from systems containing confidential information
- Email monitoring policy: employees with access to the highest-sensitivity trade secrets should be subject to a documented policy permitting review of outbound transfers
- Annual trade secret audit: update the inventory, confirm access mapping is current, confirm all relevant employees have completed training
Quick Reference: Trigger Table
|Event
|Immediate Action
|Section
|New hire from competitor announced
|Run competitor onboarding protocol before Day 1
|Section 2
|Key employee resigns
|Collect devices, revoke access same day. Run exit protocol.
|Section 3
|Departing employee going to competitor
|Notify suppliers, brief team, consider legal review
|Sections 3 and 5
|Manager asks inappropriate question to new hire
|Escalate to HR and legal immediately
|Section 4
|Supplier receives request from former employee
|Hold request, notify authorized contact, flag for legal review
|Section 5
|Unusual file download or access activity detected
|Preserve logs, escalate to legal immediately
|Section 6
If you are building this program from scratch or want to make sure your current protocols hold up legally, working with a startup IP attorney before you need one is the right move. The cost of building a trade secret program is a fraction of the cost of litigating one.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.[View Source]