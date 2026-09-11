Octane Fitness, A Decade On: What The Fee-Shifting Decision Actually Changed

When people hear “Octane Fitness, LLC v. ICON Health & Fitness, Inc.,” they usually remember it as the case that made it easier to get attorney’s fees in patent litigation. That is true, but it also undersells what actually shifted. Ten-plus years later, the common story is still a little too simple.

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A perspective from counsel who litigated it

When people hear “Octane Fitness, LLC v. ICON Health & Fitness, Inc.,” they usually remember it as the case that made it easier to get attorney’s fees in patent litigation. That is true, but it also undersells what actually shifted. Ten-plus years later, the common story is still a little too simple.

I write about this case with some personal stake in it. I was district-court trial counsel for Octane Fitness in the underlying litigation. We won on summary judgment before the case went up on appeal and, ultimately, reset the §285 fee-shifting standard at the Supreme Court.

Here is what the case did, why it mattered, and where the doctrine has landed.

The rule before Octane

Section 285 of the Patent Act is one sentence: in “exceptional cases,” a district court “may award reasonable attorney fees to the prevailing party.” For years the Federal Circuit read that sentence through the rigid framework of Brooks Furniture (2005). To be “exceptional,” a case generally had to involve litigation-related misconduct rising to the level of independently sanctionable conduct or be both “brought in subjective bad faith” and “objectively baseless.” A prevailing party also had to prove all of this by clear and convincing evidence.

In practice, that made fees close to unattainable. A company could be dragged through years of weak litigation, win outright, and still be told its case was not “exceptional” enough. The statute said district courts may award fees. The framework said they almost never could.

What the Supreme Court held

On April 29, 2014, a unanimous Court (opinion by Justice Sotomayor) reversed. Octane Fitness, LLC v. ICON Health & Fitness, Inc., 572 U.S. 545 (2014). Three holdings still matter.

First, “exceptional” means what the word ordinarily means. An exceptional case is simply one that stands out from others with respect to either the substantive strength of a party’s litigating position, or the unreasonable way the case was litigated. No rigid formula.

Second, district courts decide that question case by case, on the totality of the circumstances. The Court restored the discretion the statute always gave the trial judge.

Third, the burden is a preponderance of the evidence. The Court expressly rejected the heightened “clear and convincing” standard.

A companion case decided the same day, Highmark Inc. v. Allcare Health Management System, Inc., 572 U.S. 559 (2014), finished the job. An appellate court reviews a §285 fee determination for abuse of discretion, not de novo. Together, the two decisions moved real power to the district judge who watched the case unfold.

On remand in Octane itself, the Minnesota district court later awarded Octane substantial fees and costs under the new standard. The case that reset the test also showed what the test can do.

Why it mattered

The practical effect was to make fee-shifting a live risk again. That is not to say that it is a certainty, but rather a possibility a party had to price in. That changed the calculus at the margins for weak infringement assertions and for scorched-earth litigation conduct. If your position was substantively thin, or you litigated unreasonably, “we will never actually pay their fees” stopped being a safe assumption.

I have seen this play out in actual litigation cases over the past 10 years. There are still weak cases, but those tend to be “ankle-biter”-style defendants (Rabicoff Law, for example). Those plaintiffs are looking for low settlement amounts with high volume. A strongly presented defense yields a very low settlement or a walk away. They do not let the case get near the stage where a fee award is possible. On the other hand, NPE plaintiffs do still look for big settlements/verdicts but the cases seem much stronger. Of course, the same standard applies to non-NPE cases and strength of position for competitor cases also takes into account the new risks post-Octane.

Where the doctrine landed

The common belief is that Octane opened the floodgates. It did not. A decade of decisions shows a more measured picture, and clients still ask about it constantly.

Fees are more attainable, but still not routine. “Stands out from the others” is a real bar. Winning, even winning decisively, is not enough by itself. Courts award fees in a minority of the cases where they are sought.

To that end, discretion cuts both ways. Because review is deferential under Highmark, outcomes vary by judge and district. A record that earns fees in one courtroom may not in another. That unpredictability is itself a planning problem.

The two prongs do different things. “Substantive strength” is about the merits of the claim or defense. “Unreasonable manner” is about how the case was run: discovery abuse, shifting positions, ignoring clear precedent, pressing a claim after it was obviously dead. Many fee awards rest on the conduct prong, not the merits prong.

Also, it is important to note that the pain of Octane can hit either side. Octane is often framed as an anti-troll tool, and it is frequently used that way. But, a prevailing patent owner can invoke §285 against an accused infringer who litigates unreasonably, too.

Why this is newly relevant

Fee-shifting matters more, not less, in the current environment. As PTAB discretionary denials have narrowed inter partes review as a defense path, more validity and infringement fights are staying in, or returning to, district court. That is exactly the forum where §285 lives. For a company weighing how hard to fight, or a patent owner deciding whether to press a marginal claim, the Octane standard is part of the cost-benefit math again.

Practical takeaways

For an accused infringer who thinks the case against you is weak:

Build the exceptional-case record from day one. Document the other side’s shifting theories, unreasonable positions, and any refusal to drop claims that clear precedent forecloses. A fee motion is won based upon the record you create during the case, not in the brief you write after.

Put the other side on notice, in writing, of why their position is baseless, and do it early. Courts weigh whether a party pressed on after it should have known better.

For a patent owner:

Pressure-test your own position before you assert. “Stands out from the others” can be turned against a plaintiff whose infringement read does not survive scrutiny.

Litigate cleanly. A meritorious case can still draw fees if it is run unreasonably.

The bottom line

Octane Fitness did not guarantee fees. It restored the district court’s discretion to award them in cases that genuinely stand out, and it lowered the proof burden to get there. Ten years on, the lesson for litigants on both sides is the same. The exceptional-case question is decided on the record you build while the case is live. Assume the judge is watching, and litigate like fees are on the table, because after Octane, they can be.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.