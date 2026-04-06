Could You Get In Trouble For User-Generated Content – Even If It's Educational?

User-generated content has become a cornerstone of modern digital platforms. From social media to educational tools, companies increasingly rely on users to upload and share content at scale. However, a recent $75 million copyright verdict involving Post University and an online learning platform highlights the legal risks that arise when that model is not carefully managed.

This case is one of the most significant recent examples of how copyright law applies to platforms that host and monetize third-party content.

The Dispute Behind the $75 Million Verdict

An education technology platform violated copyright law by hosting thousands of Post University's course materials without permission. As a result, a federal jury awarded the university more than $75 million in damages.

How did this happen?

The platform allowed users, often students, to upload documents such as syllabi, assignments, and exams. According to the university, these materials were not only protected by copyright, but distributed through a paid subscription model. Additionally, the jury found that the platform not only hosted the materials but also altered them, including removing the university's copyright notices and replacing them with its own.

Damages were driven in large part by violations of the Digital Millennium Copyright Act, with the jury awarding statutory penalties for thousands of instances involving altered or removed copyright information.

Understanding Copyright in a Platform Economy

At its core, this case reinforces a fundamental principle of copyright law. The creator of original content retains exclusive rights to control how that content is used, distributed, and displayed. That protection applies regardless of whether the content is shared by a third party.

Platforms that host user-generated content often rely on legal protections that limit liability when users upload infringing material. However, those protections are not absolute. When a platform plays an active role in modifying, distributing, or monetizing copyrighted content, the risk of liability increases significantly.

Why This Case Matters for Businesses

This verdict highlights a growing tension in the digital economy. Many platforms are built on the assumption that user-generated content can be scaled quickly and monetized efficiently. However, copyright law does not change simply because content is uploaded by users.

For businesses, the takeaway is clear. If your platform hosts third-party content, you must carefully evaluate how that content is handled. This includes how it is displayed, whether it is altered, and how revenue is generated from it.

It's an issue that is especially relevant for businesses that modify or reformat user content for display, preview, or monetization purposes. What may seem like a minor technical adjustment can carry legal consequences if it affects how ownership is represented.

Failure to have a clear understanding of these complications can result in substantial legal exposure, particularly when large volumes of content are involved. As this case demonstrates, statutory damages can multiply quickly when violations occur at scale.

A Clear Signal for Digital Platforms

The Post University verdict sends a strong message to companies operating in the platform economy. User-generated content is not a legal shield. It's a responsibility.

Businesses that rely on this model should invest in robust compliance systems, clear takedown processes, and careful review of how content is used across their platforms. As courts continue to scrutinize these practices, companies that take a proactive approach to intellectual property protection will be better positioned to avoid costly litigation.

In an era where content drives value, understanding and respecting copyright is not optional. It is essential to sustainable growth – and avoiding huge, costly problems.

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