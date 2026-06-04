AI As Star Witness (Podcast)

Artificial intelligence is fundamentally transforming how mergers and acquisitions are conducted, from streamlining due diligence processes to introducing novel legal considerations when acquiring AI-powered companies. Legal experts examine the practical challenges and opportunities that arise at the intersection of cutting-edge AI technology and transactional law, offering guidance for navigating this rapidly evolving landscape.

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In this episode, Andrew Stanger, Jonathan Dhanawade, and Frank Favia Jr. explore the growing intersection of artificial intelligence and mergers and acquisitions. The conversation covers how AI is reshaping deal-making, from due diligence and contract analysis to the unique challenges that arise when acquiring or investing in AI-driven companies. Tune in for practical insights on navigating the evolving landscape where cutting-edge technology meets transactional law.

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