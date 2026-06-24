17 CFR Part 205 Explained: SEC Attorney Conduct Rules, Reporting Up-The-Ladder, Issuer Representation, Supervisory Duties, And Attorney Discipline

Executive Summary

17 CFR Part 205 contains the SEC’s Standards of Professional Conduct for Attorneys Appearing and Practicing Before the Commission in the Representation of an Issuer. These rules govern how lawyers representing issuers must conduct themselves when appearing or practicing before the SEC, including how they identify the client, how they respond to evidence of potential material violations, how supervisory and subordinate attorneys handle responsibilities, and how sanctions or discipline may apply.

For public companies, private issuers, in-house counsel, outside counsel, securities lawyers, compliance officers, audit committees, boards, executives, and legal departments, Part 205 matters because it addresses one of the most sensitive issues in securities practice:

what a lawyer must do when representing an issuer and becoming aware of evidence suggesting a material violation of securities law, fiduciary duty, or similar misconduct.

If Part 200 explains the SEC’s structure, Part 201 explains the SEC’s Rules of Practice, Part 202 explains informal SEC procedures, Part 203 explains SEC investigations, and Part 204 explains SEC debt collection, then Part 205 addresses the professional responsibilities of lawyers practicing before the SEC on behalf of issuers.

This is the rule set that matters when the question becomes:

Who is the lawyer’s client, what must the lawyer report, who must receive the report, and what happens if the lawyer fails to comply?

1. What Is 17 CFR Part 205?

17 CFR Part 205 is titled “Standards of Professional Conduct for Attorneys Appearing and Practicing Before the Commission in the Representation of an Issuer.”

It is codified at 17 CFR §§ 205.1 through 205.7 and includes:

§ 205.1: Purpose and scope;

Purpose and scope; § 205.2: Definitions;

Definitions; § 205.3: Issuer as client;

Issuer as client; § 205.4: Responsibilities of supervisory attorneys;

Responsibilities of supervisory attorneys; § 205.5: Responsibilities of a subordinate attorney;

Responsibilities of a subordinate attorney; § 205.6: Sanctions and discipline; and

Sanctions and discipline; and § 205.7: No private right of action.

In plain English, Part 205 is the SEC’s attorney-conduct rule for lawyers appearing and practicing before the Commission in the representation of an issuer.

It tells lawyers that when they represent an issuer, their client is the issuer itself, acting through its authorized constituents. It also creates professional obligations around reporting evidence of material violations “up the ladder” within the organization. This rule is especially important for lawyers advising public companies, issuers, boards, audit committees, executives, and companies involved in SEC filings, disclosures, investigations, offerings, or other securities law matters.

2. Why 17 CFR Part 205 Matters

Part 205 matters because securities lawyers often sit close to the facts that create disclosure, governance, compliance, and enforcement risk.

A lawyer may review a registration statement, periodic report, proxy statement, investor presentation, offering document, internal investigation report, board materials, audit committee presentation, whistleblower complaint, accounting issue, revenue recognition question, digital asset disclosure, related-party transaction, executive conduct issue, or internal controls problem.

Sometimes the issue is legal. Sometimes it is factual. Sometimes it is both. Part 205 matters when a lawyer becomes aware of evidence that may indicate a material violation by the issuer or by an officer, director, employee, or agent of the issuer. The rule forces a difficult but necessary question:

What does the lawyer do next?

The answer can affect:

the lawyer’s professional obligations;

the issuer’s response;

board and audit committee involvement;

internal investigations;

SEC disclosure decisions;

privilege and confidentiality;

escalation within the company;

potential remedial steps;

resignation or withdrawal issues;

enforcement exposure;

and professional discipline.

For companies, Part 205 is a reminder that lawyers are not merely papering transactions or reviewing filings. They are part of the securities law control environment.

3. Where Part 205 Fits in the SEC Framework

Part 205 sits at the intersection of securities regulation, legal ethics, issuer representation, disclosure controls, corporate governance, and enforcement risk.

17 CFR Part 200 SEC organization, statutory authority, divisions, delegations, conduct, ethics, information, and requests

SEC organization, statutory authority, divisions, delegations, conduct, ethics, information, and requests 17 CFR Part 201 SEC Rules of Practice for administrative proceedings, hearings, appeals, sanctions, penalties, and Fair Funds

SEC Rules of Practice for administrative proceedings, hearings, appeals, sanctions, penalties, and Fair Funds 17 CFR Part 202 SEC informal procedures, interpretive advice, enforcement activities, cooperation, criminal referrals, and PCAOB-related procedures

SEC informal procedures, interpretive advice, enforcement activities, cooperation, criminal referrals, and PCAOB-related procedures 17 CFR Part 203 SEC rules relating to investigations, formal investigative proceedings, transcripts, witness rights, and subpoenas

SEC rules relating to investigations, formal investigative proceedings, transcripts, witness rights, and subpoenas 17 CFR Part 204 SEC debt collection, offsets, wage garnishment, tax refund offset, and collection procedures

SEC debt collection, offsets, wage garnishment, tax refund offset, and collection procedures 17 CFR Part 205 SEC attorney-conduct standards for lawyers appearing and practicing before the Commission in representing issuers

Part 205 is not a general ethics code for all lawyers in all situations. It is more specific. It applies to attorneys appearing and practicing before the SEC in the representation of an issuer. The rule is targeted at lawyers whose work connects to the SEC’s investor-protection, disclosure, and enforcement regime.

4. Structure of 17 CFR Part 205

§ 205.1: Purpose and Scope

Section 205.1 sets out the purpose and scope of the rule. The core idea is that attorneys appearing and practicing before the SEC in issuer representations must comply with minimum standards of professional conduct. This provision frames the rest of Part 205. The rule is not simply aspirational. It creates SEC standards for covered attorneys.

§ 205.2: Definitions

Section 205.2 contains definitions. This section is important because terms like “appearing and practicing,” “attorney,” “evidence of a material violation,” “issuer,” “material violation,” “qualified legal compliance committee,” “report,” and related concepts determine when and how the rule applies. In practice, definitions often drive the analysis. A lawyer cannot know whether Part 205 applies without understanding whether the lawyer is appearing and practicing before the Commission and whether the work involves representation of an issuer.

§ 205.3: Issuer as Client

Section 205.3 is the heart of Part 205. It addresses the issuer as client and the lawyer’s obligation to report evidence of material violations within the issuer. The central principle is that when an attorney represents an issuer, the attorney’s client is the issuer, not the issuer’s officers, directors, employees, shareholders, founders, investors, or individual executives.

That sounds simple. In practice, it can be hard. A lawyer may interact daily with a CEO, CFO, general counsel, founder, board member, investor, or officer. But in an issuer representation, the organization is the client. That distinction becomes critical when a potential violation involves one of the people who usually speaks for the company.

§ 205.4: Responsibilities of Supervisory Attorneys

Section 205.4 addresses supervisory attorneys. This matters for partners, general counsel, senior in-house lawyers, and others who supervise attorneys appearing and practicing before the SEC. Supervisory attorneys cannot treat Part 205 compliance as someone else’s problem. They may have responsibilities for ensuring that subordinate attorneys comply with the rule, and they may need to take action when a subordinate attorney reports evidence of a material violation. For law firms and legal departments, this means Part 205 should be built into supervision, training, escalation protocols, and internal processes.

§ 205.5: Responsibilities of a Subordinate Attorney

Section 205.5 addresses subordinate attorneys. This rule matters because junior lawyers, associates, staff attorneys, and subordinate in-house lawyers may encounter evidence of potential violations before senior lawyers do. The rule recognizes that subordinate attorneys may satisfy certain obligations by reporting to a supervisory attorney, but it does not mean subordinate attorneys can ignore serious issues. For legal teams, this is a reminder that escalation channels matter. Junior lawyers need to know where to go when something feels wrong.

§ 205.6: Sanctions and Discipline

Section 205.6 addresses sanctions and discipline. This provision matters because Part 205 is enforceable. An attorney who violates the rule may face SEC discipline or other consequences. For lawyers, this is not just a governance issue. It is a professional-risk issue. For issuers, it is also important because attorney-conduct failures can create broader problems for the company, including disclosure failures, delayed remediation, privilege issues, enforcement exposure, or loss of credibility with regulators.

§ 205.7: No Private Right of Action

Section 205.7 states that Part 205 does not create a private right of action. This is important because the rule is enforced through the SEC’s framework, not as a standalone basis for private lawsuits. That does not make the rule unimportant. It means the consequences are regulatory and professional rather than a direct private claim under Part 205 itself.

5. The Issuer Is the Client

The most important practical concept in Part 205 is that the issuer is the client. This can be easy to say and difficult to live.

Lawyers often receive instructions from individuals. The CEO calls. The CFO sends comments. The founder wants language changed. The general counsel asks for advice. The board wants a memo. The audit committee needs an update. The investor relations team wants disclosure reviewed.

But when counsel represents the issuer, counsel represents the entity. That matters when the interests of the entity and the interests of an individual diverge.

For example:

an officer may want to minimize a disclosure issue;

a founder may want to push aggressive investor language;

a CFO may resist an accounting correction;

a general counsel may be personally involved in a questionable decision;

a board member may have a conflict;

an employee may raise a whistleblower concern;

a securities filing may contain language that is technically defensible but practically misleading;

a digital asset issuer may want to describe regulatory risk too casually;

a private company may want to use investor materials that overstate traction, revenue, compliance, or product readiness.

Part 205 exists because securities lawyers are sometimes close to the moment where legal advice, corporate governance, disclosure, and investor protection collide.

6. Reporting Up the Ladder

Part 205 is often discussed as the SEC’s “up-the-ladder” attorney conduct rule. The concept is straightforward: when a covered attorney becomes aware of evidence of a material violation, the attorney may need to report that evidence to appropriate persons within the issuer, which may include the chief legal officer, chief executive officer, audit committee, another committee of independent directors, the full board, or a qualified legal compliance committee, depending on the circumstances.

This process matters because an issuer can only respond appropriately if the right people inside the organization know about the issue. The purpose is not to punish lawyers for seeing problems. The purpose is to create a pathway for serious issues to reach people with authority to act.

In practice, the up-the-ladder process can involve:

identifying the potential violation;

preserving relevant documents;

assessing materiality;

determining who needs to know;

evaluating privilege;

involving the board or audit committee;

conducting an internal investigation;

correcting disclosures;

remediating controls;

considering self-reporting;

managing auditor communications;

and preparing for possible SEC inquiry.

The hardest part is often judgment. Not every issue is a material violation. But serious issues should not be buried.

7. Evidence of a Material Violation

The phrase “evidence of a material violation” is central to Part 205. In practical terms, the issue is whether the lawyer has credible information suggesting a material violation of securities law, breach of fiduciary duty, or similar violation by the issuer or its agents. That analysis can be fact-intensive.

Potential examples may include:

materially misleading disclosure;

omission of material facts;

accounting irregularities;

revenue recognition issues;

internal control failures;

misleading investor communications;

false statements in offering materials;

undisclosed related-party transactions;

misuse of investor funds;

misleading AI, fintech, or digital asset claims;

whistleblower allegations;

improper insider trading controls;

failure to disclose known regulatory risk;

or conduct by officers, directors, employees, or agents that may harm the issuer or investors.

For lawyers, the important point is that the obligation can arise before the issue is fully proven. The rule speaks in terms of evidence, not final adjudication. That is one reason these situations require careful judgment.

8. Supervisory and Subordinate Attorney Issues

Part 205 recognizes that lawyers often work in teams. A junior lawyer may see the issue first. A senior lawyer may decide how to respond. An in-house lawyer may report to the general counsel. Outside counsel may report to in-house counsel. A partner may supervise associates. A general counsel may supervise lawyers across the company.

That hierarchy creates risk if escalation is unclear. A subordinate attorney should know how to report concerns. A supervisory attorney should know what to do when concerns are raised. The organization should have a structure that allows serious legal and compliance issues to reach the appropriate decision-makers.

For law firms and legal departments, the practical lesson is to build clear internal processes around Part 205 issues.

9. How Part 205 Comes Up in Practice

I see Part 205 issues in the kinds of moments where legal advice, disclosure, and corporate reality are not perfectly aligned.

A company may be preparing offering materials and there is concern that the business description is too aggressive.

A public company may be evaluating whether a known issue should be disclosed.

A private issuer may be raising capital and using investor materials that raise questions about revenue, customer traction, regulatory status, product functionality, or use of proceeds.

A digital asset company may be describing securities law risk in a way that does not match the actual analysis.

An AI fintech company may be making claims about product capabilities that are not yet supportable.

A board may receive a whistleblower complaint that suggests disclosure, accounting, fiduciary, or compliance issues.

A lawyer may become concerned that an executive’s preferred approach protects the executive more than the issuer.

A legal department may need to determine whether an issue should go to the audit committee or board.

These are not easy situations. They require specialized legal judgment, discretion, and often, courage. Part 205 reminds lawyers that the client is the issuer and that serious legal concerns must be escalated appropriately.

10. Common Mistakes

Mistake 1: Forgetting Who the Client Is

In issuer representation, the client is the issuer, not the CEO, founder, CFO, general counsel, board member, investor, or employee.

Mistake 2: Treating Disclosure Concerns as Merely Drafting Issues

Sometimes language problems are legal problems. If a disclosure is materially misleading, polishing the language is not enough.

Mistake 3: Waiting Until the Issue Is Proven

Part 205 can be triggered by evidence of a material violation. Lawyers should not assume they can ignore credible red flags until the facts are conclusively established.

Mistake 4: Failing to Escalate

The up-the-ladder framework exists because some issues need to reach higher levels inside the issuer.

Mistake 5: Assuming the General Counsel Alone Is Always Enough

In some circumstances, the issue may need to go beyond the general counsel, especially if the response is inadequate or if the general counsel is implicated.

Mistake 6: Overlooking Supervisory Responsibilities

Senior lawyers and supervising attorneys need to take Part 205 concerns seriously when subordinate attorneys raise them.

Mistake 7: Ignoring Privilege and Documentation

Part 205 issues often arise in sensitive contexts. How the issue is documented, investigated, and escalated can matter.

Mistake 8: Treating Part 205 as Only a Public Company Rule

Part 205 is often most associated with public company practice, but it can matter wherever an attorney is appearing and practicing before the SEC in the representation of an issuer.

11. Frequently Asked Questions

What is 17 CFR Part 205?

17 CFR Part 205 contains the SEC’s Standards of Professional Conduct for Attorneys Appearing and Practicing Before the Commission in the Representation of an Issuer. It governs certain attorney responsibilities, including reporting evidence of material violations within the issuer.

Who is the client under 17 CFR Part 205?

Under Part 205, when an attorney represents an issuer, the client is the issuer itself, acting through its authorized constituents, not individual officers, directors, employees, shareholders, founders, or executives.

What does “appearing and practicing before the Commission” mean?

The phrase refers to attorney conduct connected to SEC-facing work, including certain filings, submissions, representations, advice, or other activities involving the Commission. Whether a lawyer is appearing and practicing before the SEC depends on the facts and the definitions in the rule.

What is an up-the-ladder reporting obligation?

An up-the-ladder reporting obligation refers to a lawyer’s duty in certain circumstances to report evidence of a material violation to appropriate higher authorities within the issuer, such as the chief legal officer, CEO, audit committee, independent directors, full board, or qualified legal compliance committee.

What is evidence of a material violation?

Evidence of a material violation generally refers to credible information suggesting a material violation of securities law, breach of fiduciary duty, or similar violation by the issuer or its officers, directors, employees, or agents.

Does Part 205 apply to in-house counsel?

Yes, Part 205 can apply to in-house counsel if the attorney is appearing and practicing before the Commission in the representation of an issuer.

Does Part 205 apply to outside counsel?

Yes, Part 205 can apply to outside counsel representing an issuer before the SEC.

Can an attorney be disciplined under Part 205?

Yes. Part 205 includes provisions on sanctions and discipline for violations of the rule.

Does Part 205 create a private right of action?

No. Section 205.7 provides that Part 205 does not create a private right of action.

Why does Part 205 matter for public companies?

Part 205 matters for public companies because lawyers involved in securities filings, disclosures, investigations, governance issues, and SEC communications may have obligations to escalate evidence of material violations within the issuer.

Why does Part 205 matter for private issuers?

Part 205 may matter for private issuers when lawyers are appearing and practicing before the SEC in connection with issuer representation, securities offerings, filings, investigations, or other SEC-facing work.

12. How I Help Clients

I advise companies, founders, executives, boards, audit committees, legal departments, funds, regulated entities, and individuals on securities regulation, SEC investigations, corporate governance, disclosure issues, internal investigations, financial regulatory law, digital assets, fintech, private offerings, and regulatory response.

In matters involving Part 205, that work may include:

advising issuers on disclosure and escalation issues;

counseling boards, audit committees, and legal departments on potential material violations;

conducting internal investigations involving securities law, disclosure, accounting, governance, or compliance concerns;

advising in-house and outside counsel on SEC-facing professional responsibility issues;

evaluating whether concerns should be escalated within the issuer;

reviewing offering materials, investor communications, public disclosures, and SEC filings;

advising on whistleblower complaints and internal reports;

counseling companies on remediation, disclosure correction, and regulator response;

advising on privilege, documentation, and investigation structure;

representing clients in SEC investigations involving issuer conduct; and

helping clients manage the intersection of legal ethics, corporate governance, securities disclosure, and enforcement risk.

The practical point is that Part 205 is about judgment. When lawyers see serious issues inside an issuer, the question is not only what the law says. The question is how to handle the issue in a way that protects the client, preserves privilege, respects governance, and avoids making the problem worse.