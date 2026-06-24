17 CFR Part 204 Explained: SEC Debt Collection Rules, Administrative Offset, Salary Offset, Tax Refund Offset, Wage Garnishment, And Collection Procedures

The Securities and Exchange Commission's debt collection rules govern how the agency collects unpaid penalties, disgorgement, and other obligations through administrative offset, wage garnishment...

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Executive Summary

17 CFR Part 204 contains the SEC’s rules relating to debt collection. These rules govern how the Securities and Exchange Commission may collect certain debts owed to the government, including through administrative offset, salary offset, tax refund offset, administrative wage garnishment, credit bureau reporting, and referrals to collection services or collection agencies.

For most clients, Part 204 will not be the first SEC rule they think about. It does not define securities fraud. It does not govern broker-dealer registration. It does not explain how an SEC investigation begins. It does not set the rules for a public offering.

But Part 204 can matter a great deal after liability, settlement, penalty assessment, disgorgement order, fee obligation, or other debt-related issue arises.

If Part 200 explains the SEC’s structure, Part 201 explains the SEC’s Rules of Practice, Part 202 explains informal SEC procedures, and Part 203 explains SEC investigations, then Part 204 deals with a more practical and sometimes overlooked question:

What happens when money is owed and the SEC or federal government is trying to collect it?

Part 204 is especially relevant to companies, executives, registered persons, regulated entities, individuals, and former employees dealing with unpaid SEC-related obligations, civil penalties, disgorgement, interest, administrative debts, collection notices, offsets, wage garnishment, tax refund offsets, credit reporting, or referrals to collection agencies.

1. What Is 17 CFR Part 204?

17 CFR Part 204 is titled Rules Relating to Debt Collection and It is organized into five major subparts:

Subpart A: Administrative Offset

This subpart includes rules on:

applicability and scope;

definitions;

general debt collection rules;

demand for payment and notice;

a debtor’s failure to respond;

agency review;

hearings;

written repayment agreements;

administrative offset procedures; and

jeopardy procedures.

Subpart B: Salary Offset

This subpart includes rules on:

purpose and scope;

excluded debts or claims;

definitions;

pre-offset notice;

employee response;

petitions for pre-offset hearings;

granting of hearings;

extensions of time;

pre-offset hearings;

written decisions;

deductions;

non-waiver of rights;

refunds;

coordination with other federal agencies; and

interest, penalties, and administrative costs.

Subpart C: Tax Refund Offset

This subpart includes rules on:

purpose;

notice of intent to collect;

Commission action after considering evidence submitted in response to the notice;

changes in notification to the Financial Management Service; and

administrative charges.

Subpart D: Administrative Wage Garnishment

This subpart includes rules on:

purpose;

scope;

definitions;

notice;

hearings; and

wage garnishment orders.

Subpart E: Miscellaneous Collection Procedures

This subpart includes rules on:

collection services;

use of credit bureau or consumer reporting agencies; and

referrals to collection agencies.

In plain English, Part 204 is the SEC’s debt collection rulebook. It addresses what the SEC can do when it believes a person or entity owes money and that debt has not been paid voluntarily.

2. Why 17 CFR Part 204 Matters

Part 204 matters because financial regulatory matters do not always end when the investigation, enforcement action, administrative proceeding, or settlement ends. Sometimes the next fight is about money.

A respondent may owe a civil penalty. A company may owe disgorgement. An individual may owe interest. A regulated entity may have an administrative debt. A former employee may face salary offset. A person may receive notice of a tax refund offset. A debtor may dispute the amount owed, the enforceability of the debt, the collection method, or the repayment schedule.

In those situations, the rules governing collection matter.

Part 204 can affect:

collection notices;

demand letters;

deadlines to respond;

opportunities for agency review;

hearing rights;

repayment agreements;

administrative offsets;

salary deductions;

tax refund offsets;

wage garnishment;

interest;

penalties;

administrative costs;

credit bureau reporting; and

referral to collection agencies.

For clients, the practical point is simple: ignoring a government debt notice can make the situation worse. Once the SEC or another federal collection mechanism begins moving, deadlines and procedural rights can matter.

3. Where Part 204 Fits in the SEC Framework

Part 204 sits downstream from many other SEC processes.

17 CFR Part 200 SEC organization, statutory authority, divisions, delegations, conduct, ethics, information, and requests

17 CFR Part 201 SEC Rules of Practice for administrative proceedings, hearings, appeals, sanctions, penalties, disgorgement, and Fair Funds

17 CFR Part 202 SEC informal procedures, interpretive advice, enforcement activities, cooperation, criminal referrals, and PCAOB-related procedures

17 CFR Part 203 SEC rules relating to investigations, formal investigative proceedings, transcripts, witness rights, and subpoenas

17 CFR Part 204 SEC rules relating to debt collection, offsets, wage garnishment, tax refund offset, credit reporting, and collection referrals

Part 204 usually becomes relevant after a debt exists or is alleged to exist. That debt may arise from an enforcement action, administrative order, settlement, penalty, disgorgement obligation, interest obligation, employee debt, or other claim. The underlying regulatory issue may be securities fraud, broker-dealer conduct, investment adviser compliance, public company disclosure, digital assets, offering violations, or something else. But Part 204 is concerned with collection.

4. Structure of 17 CFR Part 204

Subpart A: Administrative Offset

Administrative offset allows a federal agency to collect a debt by withholding money otherwise payable by the government to the debtor. For example, if a person or entity owes a qualifying debt, the government may seek to offset that debt against certain federal payments that would otherwise be made to that person or entity. The rules in Subpart A address notice, agency review, hearings, repayment agreements, administrative offset procedures, and jeopardy situations. For clients, this matters because offset can affect expected government payments and can occur through administrative channels if the procedural requirements are met.

Subpart B: Salary Offset

Salary offset is a collection method involving deductions from the pay of a federal employee. This subpart is more relevant to individuals employed by the federal government or situations where a debt is collected through salary deductions. It includes pre-offset notice, employee response rights, hearing procedures, written decisions, deductions, refunds, and coordination with other federal agencies. For affected individuals, salary offset can have immediate financial consequences.

Subpart C: Tax Refund Offset

Tax refund offset involves collection through interception or reduction of a tax refund. This subpart addresses notification of intent to collect, consideration of evidence submitted in response to notice, changes in notification to the Financial Management Service, and administrative charges. For individuals and entities, tax refund offset can be surprising because the collection event may occur when a debtor expects a refund.

Subpart D: Administrative Wage Garnishment

Administrative wage garnishment allows collection through garnishment of wages in certain circumstances. This subpart addresses notice, hearings, and wage garnishment orders. For clients, wage garnishment is serious because it affects income directly and can create employment, credit, personal finance, and reputational concerns.

Subpart E: Collection Services, Credit Bureaus, and Collection Agencies

Subpart E addresses the SEC’s use of collection services, credit bureau or consumer reporting agencies, and referrals to collection agencies. For debtors, this matters because unpaid regulatory debts can create consequences beyond the SEC matter itself. They may affect credit, collections, financing, and other financial relationships.

5. Key Rules and Concepts in 17 CFR Part 204

Demand for Payment and Notice

Part 204 includes rules addressing demand for payment and notice. This is important because debt collection usually begins with notice. The notice may identify the debt, the amount allegedly owed, the basis for the debt, the debtor’s rights, and the consequences of failing to respond. For clients, the first question is often whether the debt is valid, final, enforceable, correctly calculated, or subject to dispute. The second question is what deadline applies. A demand letter or notice should not be ignored.

Debtor’s Failure to Respond

Part 204 includes rules addressing a debtor’s failure to respond. This is practical and important. If a debtor receives notice and does nothing, the agency may proceed with collection steps. That can reduce or eliminate opportunities to challenge the debt, request review, propose repayment, or correct errors. The safest approach is usually to respond carefully and on time.

Agency Review

Part 204 includes agency review procedures. Agency review can matter when the debtor disputes the debt, challenges the amount, raises factual issues, or seeks reconsideration of the agency’s position. This can be especially important where the debt arises from a complicated enforcement matter, settlement order, penalty calculation, disgorgement amount, interest calculation, or administrative claim.

Hearing Rights

Part 204 includes hearing procedures in several contexts, including administrative offset, salary offset, and wage garnishment. Hearing rights matter because they may give a debtor an opportunity to challenge the existence or amount of the debt, the proposed collection method, or the terms of repayment. The availability and scope of a hearing depend on the type of debt and the collection mechanism.

Written Agreement for Repayment

Part 204 includes rules concerning written repayment agreements. This is often one of the most practical areas. A debtor may be unable to pay the entire amount immediately, but may be able to negotiate or enter into a repayment arrangement. For clients, repayment agreements should be evaluated carefully. The terms matter. So do default provisions, interest, penalties, administrative costs, collateral consequences, and future collection rights.

Jeopardy Procedure

Part 204 includes a jeopardy procedure. A jeopardy procedure generally exists for situations where the agency believes delay could jeopardize collection. In practical terms, this can allow faster action in certain circumstances. For clients, jeopardy procedures are serious because they may compress timelines and reduce the practical ability to resolve the matter informally before collection begins.

Interest, Penalties, and Administrative Costs

Part 204 includes rules addressing interest, penalties, and administrative costs. This matters because the amount originally owed may grow over time. Collection costs, interest, and penalties can make a debt more difficult to resolve if it is not addressed early. For clients, the debt analysis should include not only the principal amount but also accrued interest, penalties, and administrative charges.

Credit Bureau Reporting

Part 204 includes the use of credit bureau or consumer reporting agencies. This matters because collection issues may affect creditworthiness. For individuals and businesses, credit reporting can create consequences beyond the SEC itself. A regulatory debt can become a financial problem, not just a legal problem.

Referral to Collection Agencies

Part 204 includes referrals to collection agencies. Once a debt is referred, the matter may become more difficult to manage. The debtor may be dealing with collection mechanisms that feel far removed from the underlying SEC issue. That is another reason to address debt notices early.

6. How SEC Debt Collection Comes Up in Practice

I see debt collection issues as the back end of enforcement and regulatory matters. Clients often focus on the front end: the subpoena, the testimony, the Wells notice, the settlement, the hearing, the penalty, or the order. That focus makes sense. Those are the moments where liability and reputation feel most immediate.

But the back end matters too. Once money is owed, the legal and practical issues shift.

Can the client pay? Is the amount correct? Is interest accruing? Are there penalties or administrative costs? Can the payment schedule be modified? Is there an ability-to-pay issue? Is collection being referred elsewhere? Is a tax refund at risk? Are wages at risk? Is credit reporting possible? Is the debt tied to an individual, a company, or both? Does bankruptcy matter? Are there indemnification or insurance issues? Could the debt affect licensing, employment, financing, or future regulatory approvals?

These questions are not glamorous, but they can affect people and businesses long after the main enforcement issue appears to be resolved.

7. Part 204 in SEC Enforcement Resolutions

Part 204 is especially relevant when an SEC resolution includes money.

That may include:

civil penalties;

disgorgement;

prejudgment interest;

post-order interest;

administrative costs;

settlement payment obligations;

Fair Fund-related obligations;

debt arising from administrative proceedings;

or other government claims.

A settlement is not truly over if the payment obligation cannot be satisfied, is misunderstood, or becomes subject to collection escalation. For individuals, this can be particularly serious. A penalty or disgorgement obligation may affect personal finances, employment, credit, tax refunds, wages, and future financial stability. For companies, unpaid obligations can create problems in financings, audits, diligence, bank relationships, credit facilities, licensing, regulatory relationships, and M&A transactions.

8. Common Mistakes

Mistake 1: Ignoring a Debt Collection Notice

A debt notice from the SEC or federal government should be taken seriously. Ignoring it can lead to offset, garnishment, credit reporting, collection agency referral, or loss of procedural rights.

Mistake 2: Assuming the Amount Is Correct

Debts may involve principal, interest, penalties, administrative costs, or other charges. The amount should be reviewed carefully.

Mistake 3: Waiting Too Long to Raise Ability-to-Pay Issues

If a client cannot pay, that issue should be addressed strategically and early. Waiting until collection escalates can reduce options.

Mistake 4: Treating Collection as Separate from the Underlying Regulatory Matter

The collection issue often connects to the underlying order, settlement, penalty, disgorgement amount, or administrative proceeding. Counsel should understand both the debt and the underlying case.

Mistake 5: Overlooking Collateral Consequences

Debt collection can affect credit, wages, tax refunds, financing, employment, licensing, bank relationships, and reputation.

Mistake 6: Entering a Repayment Agreement Without Understanding the Terms

A repayment agreement can be helpful, but the terms matter. Debtors should understand interest, default, timing, reporting, and consequences of nonpayment.

Mistake 7: Assuming a Government Debt Will Just Go Away

Government collection tools can be persistent. The better course is to understand the debt, evaluate options, and respond through the proper process.

9. Frequently Asked Questions

What is 17 CFR Part 204?

17 CFR Part 204 contains the SEC’s rules relating to debt collection, including administrative offset, salary offset, tax refund offset, administrative wage garnishment, credit bureau reporting, collection services, and referrals to collection agencies.

What is administrative offset?

Administrative offset is a process by which the government may collect a debt by withholding money otherwise payable by the government to the debtor.

What is salary offset?

Salary offset is a process for collecting certain debts through deductions from a federal employee’s pay.

What is tax refund offset?

Tax refund offset is a process by which a debtor’s tax refund may be reduced or intercepted to collect a qualifying debt.

What is administrative wage garnishment?

Administrative wage garnishment is a collection process that may allow wages to be garnished to satisfy a debt.

Can the SEC report debts to credit bureaus?

Part 204 includes rules addressing the use of credit bureau or consumer reporting agencies. Unpaid debts may have credit consequences depending on the circumstances.

Can the SEC refer debts to collection agencies?

Part 204 includes rules on referrals to collection agencies. A debt may be referred for collection if it is not resolved.

What should I do if I receive an SEC debt collection notice?

You should review the notice carefully, identify the debt, confirm the amount, calendar response deadlines, assess whether the debt is valid or disputed, evaluate repayment options, and consult counsel if the debt relates to an SEC order, penalty, disgorgement obligation, or regulatory matter.

Can SEC penalties or disgorgement amounts be collected through offset or garnishment?

Depending on the nature of the debt and applicable procedures, collection tools may include offset, wage garnishment, tax refund offset, or other collection methods. The specific analysis depends on the order, debt, debtor, and collection mechanism.

Can I challenge an SEC debt collection action?

Part 204 includes procedures for agency review and hearings in certain contexts. Whether and how a debtor can challenge collection depends on the type of debt, notice, and proposed collection method.

10. How I Help Clients

I advise clients on SEC investigations, enforcement resolutions, penalties, disgorgement, administrative proceedings, regulatory settlements, financial regulatory law, broker-dealer and investment adviser matters, digital assets, fintech, private funds, capital formation, internal investigations, and regulatory response.

In matters involving Part 204, that work may include:

reviewing SEC debt collection notices;

assessing civil penalty and disgorgement obligations;

evaluating interest, penalties, and administrative costs;

advising on ability-to-pay issues;

responding to proposed administrative offsets;

addressing tax refund offset notices;

evaluating wage garnishment risks;

negotiating or reviewing repayment agreements;

advising on credit reporting and collection agency referral risk;

evaluating collateral consequences of unpaid SEC obligations;

coordinating collection issues with settlement strategy;

advising individuals and companies after SEC enforcement resolutions; and

helping clients understand how collection issues affect financing, employment, licensing, regulatory standing, or future business plans.

The practical point is that the money side of an SEC matter deserves attention. A settlement, order, or penalty is not just a legal document. It can create real financial obligations that need to be understood, managed, and resolved.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.