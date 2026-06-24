17 CFR Part 209 Explained: SEC Forms Under The Rules Of Practice, Form D-A, Asset Disclosure, And Financial Information

17 CFR Part 209 prescribes forms under the SEC's Rules of Practice, with Form D-A serving as the primary mechanism for disclosure of assets and financial information in enforcement matters.

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Executive Summary

17 CFR Part 209 contains forms prescribed under the SEC’s Rules of Practice. It is a short but important part of the SEC’s procedural framework because it identifies forms used in connection with SEC administrative practice, including Form D-A, which relates to disclosure of assets and financial information.

For clients, Part 209 is not usually the first SEC rule that comes to mind. It does not define securities fraud. It does not govern subpoenas. It does not explain broker-dealer registration, investment adviser registration, securities offerings, or public company disclosure.

But Part 209 can matter when the SEC process reaches a point where a respondent, defendant, or other party must disclose financial information, particularly in connection with penalties, disgorgement, ability-to-pay issues, or other financial remedies.

If Part 200 explains the SEC’s structure, Part 201 explains the SEC’s Rules of Practice, Part 202 explains informal procedures, Part 203 explains investigations, Part 204 explains debt collection, and Part 205 explains attorney conduct, then Part 209 deals with a narrow but practical procedural issue:

What forms does the SEC prescribe under its Rules of Practice, and when might financial disclosure forms matter?

1. What Is 17 CFR Part 209?

17 CFR Part 209 is titled “Forms Prescribed Under the Commission’s Rules of Practice.”

It contains two provisions:

§ 209.0-1: Availability of forms

§ 209.1: Form D-A: Disclosure of assets and financial information

In plain English, Part 209 is about SEC practice forms. The most important form listed in this part is Form D-A, which is used for disclosure of assets and financial information. That may sound administrative, but in SEC enforcement and settlement practice, financial disclosure can be very important. When a person or company claims inability to pay, seeks reduced penalties, negotiates payment terms, or is dealing with disgorgement and civil penalty exposure, financial information can become central.

2. Why 17 CFR Part 209 Matters

Part 209 matters because SEC matters often have a financial-remedy component.

An enforcement matter may involve:

disgorgement;

prejudgment interest;

civil penalties;

payment schedules;

ability-to-pay submissions;

settlement negotiations;

asset disclosures;

collection risk;

debt collection;

Fair Fund distributions;

and collateral financial consequences.

If a respondent or defendant says they cannot pay, or if the SEC needs financial information to evaluate remedies or collection, the Commission may require detailed financial disclosure. That is where forms like Form D-A matter. For individuals and companies, financial disclosure is not just paperwork. It can affect settlement posture, penalty negotiations, payment terms, credibility with the staff, collection strategy, and future enforcement risk.

3. Where Part 209 Fits in the SEC Framework

Part 209 sits downstream from the rules governing SEC investigations, proceedings, enforcement activities, penalties, disgorgement, and debt collection.

17 CFR Part 200 SEC organization, authority, divisions, delegations, conduct, ethics, information, and requests

17 CFR Part 201 SEC Rules of Practice for administrative proceedings, hearings, appeals, sanctions, penalties, disgorgement, and Fair Funds

17 CFR Part 202 SEC informal procedures, enforcement activities, cooperation, criminal referrals, and PCAOB-related procedures

17 CFR Part 203 SEC investigations, formal investigative proceedings, transcripts, witness rights, and subpoenas

17 CFR Part 204 SEC debt collection, offsets, wage garnishment, tax refund offset, credit reporting, and collection referrals

17 CFR Part 205 SEC attorney conduct rules for lawyers representing issuers

17 CFR Part 209 SEC forms prescribed under the Rules of Practice, including Form D-A for disclosure of assets and financial information

Part 209 is narrow, but it connects to very practical questions.

Can a client pay a penalty?

Is disgorgement being negotiated?

Is the SEC evaluating ability to pay?

Does the client need to disclose assets, liabilities, income, expenses, or other financial information?

Will the SEC accept a reduced penalty or payment plan?

Will inaccurate financial information create separate problems?

Those questions can matter as much as the legal merits in some cases.

4. Structure of 17 CFR Part 209

§ 209.0-1: Availability of Forms

Section 209.0-1 addresses the availability of forms prescribed under the Commission’s Rules of Practice.

In practical terms, this provision points parties to the forms used in SEC practice. It is administrative, but it matters because the SEC often requires specific forms and formats. For clients, the takeaway is simple: when the SEC requires a form, using the correct form matters. The form is part of the process, and the process matters.

§ 209.1: Form D-A, Disclosure of Assets and Financial Information

Section 209.1 identifies Form D-A, which concerns disclosure of assets and financial information.

This is the key provision in Part 209. Form D-A may become relevant when a party must provide financial information to the SEC. That information may be used in connection with enforcement remedies, payment obligations, ability-to-pay analysis, or collection issues. For clients, Form D-A should be taken seriously. Financial disclosures to the SEC must be accurate, complete, and carefully reviewed.

5. What Is Form D-A?

Form D-A is an SEC form for disclosure of assets and financial information.

The form is connected to the SEC’s Rules of Practice and may be relevant when the SEC needs financial information from a person or entity involved in a proceeding or enforcement-related matter. The specific financial information required will depend on the form and context, but asset and financial disclosure generally may involve information such as:

assets;

liabilities;

income;

expenses;

bank accounts;

securities holdings;

real estate;

business interests;

debts;

transfers;

financial obligations;

and other information relevant to ability to pay or collection.

The important point is that financial disclosure is not casual. It creates a record. If a client provides incomplete, inconsistent, or inaccurate financial information, that can damage credibility and create additional risk.

6. How Part 209 Comes Up in Practice

I see Part 209-type issues most often when a matter has moved past the investigation stage and into remedies, settlement, or collection.

A client may be negotiating with the SEC over a penalty.

An individual may be facing disgorgement and interest.

A company may be evaluating whether it can satisfy a payment obligation.

A respondent may want to make an ability-to-pay submission.

The staff may ask for financial information to evaluate a claimed inability to pay.

A settlement may require sworn financial disclosures.

A collection issue may arise after an order is entered.

In those moments, the focus shifts from liability to financial reality.

How much can the client pay?

What assets exist?

What liabilities exist?

What is the client’s income?

Are there related entities?

Were assets transferred?

Are there other creditors?

Is the financial picture clear and supportable?

Can the client credibly request a lower penalty, payment plan, or other relief?

These issues require care because the financial disclosure can affect both the immediate resolution and future collection activity.

7. Why Financial Disclosure to the SEC Is Sensitive

Financial disclosure to the SEC is sensitive for several reasons.

First, it may require private financial information. Individuals and businesses may need to disclose information they would not ordinarily share.

Second, the information may affect settlement negotiations. A strong ability-to-pay presentation may influence penalty discussions. A weak, inconsistent, or unsupported presentation may not.

Third, the information may be tested against other sources. The SEC may compare financial disclosures against bank records, tax documents, brokerage records, real estate records, company records, prior statements, or third-party information.

Fourth, the information can affect credibility. If the staff believes the disclosure is incomplete or misleading, that can make the entire matter harder to resolve.

Fifth, financial disclosure may have consequences beyond the SEC. It may affect indemnification, insurance, bankruptcy, creditor issues, employment, licensing, tax, family law, or business planning.

For those reasons, Form D-A and related financial disclosure issues should be handled deliberately.

8. Ability-to-Pay Issues in SEC Matters

Ability to pay can be a major issue in SEC enforcement matters. A client may not dispute that the SEC wants money, but may be unable to pay the amount demanded. That can happen with individuals, startups, small businesses, investment advisers, broker-dealers, private funds, digital asset companies, or executives facing personal liability.

Ability-to-pay arguments may involve:

personal financial statements;

company financial statements;

bank records;

tax returns;

income and expenses;

asset valuations;

liabilities;

cash flow;

debts;

contingent obligations;

dependents;

business viability;

and future earning capacity.

The presentation must be credible. It should not overstate hardship or omit relevant assets. It should explain the financial picture in a way that is accurate, organized, and supported. A good ability-to-pay submission is a strong factual presentation showing the merits.

9. Relationship Between Part 209 and Part 204

Part 209 and Part 204 are closely connected in practice.

Part 209 concerns forms, including Form D-A for disclosure of assets and financial information.

Part 204 concerns debt collection, including administrative offset, salary offset, tax refund offset, wage garnishment, credit reporting, and collection agency referrals.

In other words, Part 209 may help the SEC understand a debtor’s financial position. Part 204 may become relevant if the debt is not paid. For clients, this means financial disclosure and collection strategy should be considered together. If a client cannot pay, that issue should be addressed before the matter escalates into offset, garnishment, credit reporting, or collection referral.

10. Common Mistakes

Mistake 1: Treating Financial Disclosure as Routine Paperwork

Financial disclosure to the SEC can affect settlement, penalties, collection, and credibility. It should be reviewed carefully.

Mistake 2: Making an Ability-to-Pay Claim Without Support

A claim that a client cannot pay should be supported by documents, numbers, and a coherent explanation.

Mistake 3: Providing Incomplete Financial Information

Omissions can create credibility problems. Financial disclosures should be accurate and complete.

Mistake 4: Failing to Reconcile Financial Records

Bank records, tax returns, brokerage accounts, company records, and financial statements should be reviewed for consistency.

Mistake 5: Ignoring Related Entities or Transfers

Related companies, family transfers, asset movements, loans, and insider transactions may all matter.

Mistake 6: Waiting Until Collection Begins

Ability-to-pay and payment issues should be addressed before the matter escalates into formal collection activity.

Mistake 7: Forgetting That Financial Information Can Be Checked

The SEC may be able to compare disclosed information against other records. Accuracy matters.

11. Frequently Asked Questions

What is 17 CFR Part 209?

17 CFR Part 209 contains forms prescribed under the SEC’s Rules of Practice, including Form D-A for disclosure of assets and financial information.

What is Form D-A?

Form D-A is an SEC form used for disclosure of assets and financial information. It may be relevant when the SEC needs financial information in connection with remedies, penalties, disgorgement, ability-to-pay analysis, or collection.

Why would the SEC ask for financial information?

The SEC may seek financial information to evaluate ability to pay, penalties, disgorgement, settlement terms, payment schedules, collection risk, or related enforcement remedies.

Does Form D-A matter in SEC settlement negotiations?

Yes. Financial disclosure may matter when a respondent seeks reduced penalties, payment terms, or other consideration based on financial condition.

Can inaccurate financial disclosures create problems?

Yes. Inaccurate, incomplete, or misleading financial disclosures can damage credibility and may create additional legal or enforcement risk.

What is an ability-to-pay submission?

An ability-to-pay submission is a presentation of financial information intended to show that a person or entity cannot pay a proposed penalty, disgorgement amount, or other financial obligation.

What documents may be relevant to ability to pay?

Relevant documents may include bank records, tax returns, brokerage statements, real estate records, company financials, debts, income records, expense records, asset valuations, and related-party transaction information.

Is Part 209 connected to SEC debt collection?

Yes. Part 209 concerns financial disclosure forms, while Part 204 governs SEC debt collection procedures. Financial disclosure may affect how payment or collection issues are handled.

Should I complete SEC financial disclosure forms without counsel?

Financial disclosure to the SEC can have serious consequences. Individuals and companies should consider working with counsel before submitting financial information in an SEC matter.

12. How I Help Clients

I advise clients on SEC investigations, enforcement resolutions, penalties, disgorgement, ability-to-pay issues, financial disclosure, administrative proceedings, regulatory settlements, broker-dealer and investment adviser matters, digital assets, fintech, private funds, capital formation, internal investigations, and regulatory response.

In matters involving Part 209, that work may include:

reviewing SEC requests for financial information;

advising on Form D-A and related financial disclosure issues;

preparing ability-to-pay submissions;

evaluating civil penalty and disgorgement exposure;

reconciling financial records for SEC submissions;

advising on settlement payment terms;

assessing collection risk;

coordinating financial disclosure with Part 204 debt collection issues;

evaluating collateral consequences of SEC financial remedies;

advising individuals and companies after SEC enforcement resolutions; and

helping clients present financial information accurately, credibly, and strategically.

The practical point is simple: when money is at issue in an SEC matter, the financial record matters. A careful presentation can preserve credibility and improve decision-making. A sloppy one can make a hard situation worse.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.