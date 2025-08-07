What Is An Indemnity Clause? Contract Negotiation Tips For Startups | Phil Crowley (Video)

Ever been asked for an "indemnity" in a contract and wondered what it truly means for your business? Understanding indemnity clauses is crucial, especially for startups and innovators navigating complex agreements.

In this insightful video, Phil Crowley, founder of Crowley Law LLC and a seasoned corporate lawyer, breaks down the concept of indemnity. He explains that an indemnity is an agreement where one party (the indemnifying party) agrees to hold the other party (the indemnified party) harmless from specific liabilities. These clauses often come into play when there's a concern that one party's actions, whether through negligence or intentional wrongdoing, could harm the other.

Phil clarifies that indemnities are frequently limited to third-party claims and provides a clear example: imagine an employee of your company accidentally damages a car in a client's parking lot. If that client is sued by the car's owner, an indemnity clause could require your company (or your insurance) to cover the defense costs and damages.

Key takeaways from this video include:

What an indemnity clause is and the roles of the indemnifying and indemnified parties.

Common scenarios where indemnities are requested.

The significance of third-party claims in indemnity provisions.

The potential for indemnity clauses to be drafted overly broadly.

The critical importance of seeking legal counsel to understand and potentially limit your liability under an indemnity.

How to consider appropriate insurance coverage when faced with indemnity obligations.

Negotiating contracts can be daunting, and terms like "indemnity" carry significant weight. Phil Crowley emphasizes that carefully reviewing and understanding indemnity provisions is vital to protect your company from unforeseen liabilities.

