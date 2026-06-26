Consumer Counterpoint: Episode 19 – TCPA: Wrong Number Cases (Video)

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Episode 19 is now live. In this episode of Consumer Counterpoint, we discuss a trend of TCPA cases involving violations based on numbers that have been reassigned or were incorrectly input at the consent stage such that there may not be prior express consent from the recipient of the call or text. This episode explores both defenses and strategies available in these litigations as well as best practices for marketing in order to mitigate against the risk of these types of cases.
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