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26 June 2026

Consumer Counterpoint: Episode 19 – TCPA: Wrong Number Cases (Video)

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Episode 19 of Consumer Counterpoint examines the growing trend of TCPA litigation involving reassigned phone numbers and incorrect consent data, where marketers face claims for contacting recipients who never provided prior express consent.
United States Consumer Protection
Kristine R. Argentine and Paul Yovanic, Jr
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Kristine R. Argentine’s articles from Seyfarth Shaw LLP are most popular:
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  • with readers working within the Advertising & Public Relations industries
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Episode 19 is now live. In this episode of Consumer Counterpoint, we discuss a trend of TCPA cases involving violations based on numbers that have been reassigned or were incorrectly input at the consent stage such that there may not be prior express consent from the recipient of the call or text. This episode explores both defenses and strategies available in these litigations as well as best practices for marketing in order to mitigate against the risk of these types of cases. 

Watch Episode 19 Here:

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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Kristine R. Argentine
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Paul Yovanic, Jr
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