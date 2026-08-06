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6 August 2026

Consumer Protection Enforcement, Ballot Power, and Private Equity - What We Learned From…Maine (Podcast)

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Kelley Drye & Warren LLP

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What makes one state's approach to consumer protection worth watching? This episode explores key takeaways from a webinar with leaders from the Maine Attorney General's Office, examining how the state's unique legislative election of its attorney general, robust citizen ballot initiative process, and needs-driven enforcement strategy are shaping consumer protection priorities. From cryptocurrency kiosk regulation and privacy protections to heightened scrutiny of private equity investments in healthcare and
United States Maine Consumer Protection
Paul Singer,Abigail Stempson, and Beth Bolen Chun
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What makes one state’s approach to consumer protection worth watching? In this episode, we explore key takeaways from Kelley Drye’s webinar with leaders from the Maine Attorney General’s Office, examining how the state’s unique legislative election of its attorney general, robust citizen ballot initiative process, and needs-driven enforcement strategy are shaping consumer protection priorities. From cryptocurrency kiosk regulation and privacy protections to heightened scrutiny of private equity investments in healthcare and mobile home parks, the discussion highlights how emerging risks, local policy innovation, and multistate collaboration are redefining the enforcement landscape. For businesses, Maine offers an important reminder that consumer protection trends are increasingly being driven not just by regulators, but also by voters and state legislatures.

Hosted by Simone Roach. Based on a blog post by Paul L. SingerAbigail Stempson, and Beth Bolen Chun.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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Photo of Paul Singer
Paul Singer
Photo of Abigail Stempson
Abigail Stempson
Photo of Beth Bolen Chun
Beth Bolen Chun
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