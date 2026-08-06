Consumer Protection Enforcement, Ballot Power, and Private Equity - What We Learned From…Maine (Podcast)

self

What makes one state’s approach to consumer protection worth watching? In this episode, we explore key takeaways from Kelley Drye’s webinar with leaders from the Maine Attorney General’s Office, examining how the state’s unique legislative election of its attorney general, robust citizen ballot initiative process, and needs-driven enforcement strategy are shaping consumer protection priorities. From cryptocurrency kiosk regulation and privacy protections to heightened scrutiny of private equity investments in healthcare and mobile home parks, the discussion highlights how emerging risks, local policy innovation, and multistate collaboration are redefining the enforcement landscape. For businesses, Maine offers an important reminder that consumer protection trends are increasingly being driven not just by regulators, but also by voters and state legislatures.

Hosted by Simone Roach. Based on a blog post by Paul L. Singer, Abigail Stempson, and Beth Bolen Chun.