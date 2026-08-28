UPDATE: FTC Announces 2027 Telemarketer Fees To Access The National Do Not Call Registry

The Federal Trade Commission has announced updated fee structures for telemarketers seeking access to the National Do Not Call Registry for Fiscal Year 2027. Starting October 1, 2026, the cost per area code will increase...

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The FTC issued a press release announcing 2027 fees for accessing the National DNC.

The Federal Trade Commission today announced new fees for telemarketers to access phone numbers on the National Do Not Call (DNC) Registry for Fiscal Year 2027 which begins on October 1, 2026.

All telemarketers calling consumers in the United States are required to download the numbers on the National DNC Registry to ensure they do not call consumers who have registered their phone numbers. The first five area codes are free to download, and organizations that are exempt, such as some charities and political callers, may obtain the entire list for free. Telemarketers must subscribe each year for access to the Registry numbers.

The cost of accessing a single area code in the registry will be $85 in FY 2027, which is an increase of $3 from FY 2026. The maximum charge to any single entity for accessing all area codes nationwide will be $23,425 (up from $22,626 in FY 2026). The fee for accessing an additional area code for a half year will increase to $43 in FY 2027 from $41 in FY 2026.

The Commission vote authorizing publication of the Federal Register notice announcing the new fees was 2-0.

Note: The new fees will go into effect on October 1, 2026.

https://www.ftc.gov/news-events/news/press-releases/2026/08/ftc-announces-2027-telemarketer-fees-access-national-do-not-call-registry?utm_source=govdelivery

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