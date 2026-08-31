ARTICLE
31 August 2026

California’s Truth In Recycling Law Hits A Roadblock (Podcast)

KD
Kelley Drye & Warren LLP

Contributor

Kelley Drye & Warren LLP logo
Kelley Drye & Warren LLP is an AmLaw 200, Chambers ranked, full-service law firm of more than 350 attorneys and other professionals. For more than 180 years, Kelley Drye has provided legal counsel carefully connected to our client’s business strategies and has measured success by the real value we create.
Explore Firm Details
A federal court has temporarily blocked California's Truth in Recycling law, finding that parts of it may be unconstitutionally vague and could improperly restrict truthful commercial speech. The decision puts enforcement on hold until October 2026 and raises questions about the future of environmental marketing claims and California's packaging regulations.
United States California Consumer Protection
Gonzalo E. Mon,Katherine (Katie) Rogers, and Dennis Mema

Kelley Drye Ad Law Access Podcast · California’s Truth in Recycling Law Hits a Roadblock

In this episode, we unpack a federal court’s decision to temporarily block enforcement of California’s Truth in Recycling law, which was set to become enforceable in October 2026. The court found that challengers were likely to succeed on arguments that parts of the law are unconstitutionally vague and may improperly restrict truthful commercial speech. While the decision does not strike down the law, it puts enforcement on hold and could have broader implications for environmental marketing claims and California’s packaging and producer responsibility requirements.

Hosted by Simone Roach. Based on a blog post by Gonzalo E. MonKatie Rogers, and Dennis Mema.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

[View Source]
Authors
Photo of Gonzalo E. Mon
Gonzalo E. Mon
Photo of Katherine (Katie) Rogers
Katherine (Katie) Rogers
Photo of Dennis Mema
Dennis Mema
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More