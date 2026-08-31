California’s Truth In Recycling Law Hits A Roadblock (Podcast)

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Kelley Drye Ad Law Access Podcast · California’s Truth in Recycling Law Hits a Roadblock

In this episode, we unpack a federal court’s decision to temporarily block enforcement of California’s Truth in Recycling law, which was set to become enforceable in October 2026. The court found that challengers were likely to succeed on arguments that parts of the law are unconstitutionally vague and may improperly restrict truthful commercial speech. While the decision does not strike down the law, it puts enforcement on hold and could have broader implications for environmental marketing claims and California’s packaging and producer responsibility requirements.

Hosted by Simone Roach. Based on a blog post by Gonzalo E. Mon, Katie Rogers, and Dennis Mema.