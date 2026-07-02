Supreme Court Strikes Down Federal Limits On Party Coordinated Spending

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Yesterday morning, in National Republican Senatorial Committee v. Federal Election Commission, the Supreme Court held, 6–3, that the federal limits on coordinated party expenditures in 52 U.S.C. § 30116(d) violate the First Amendment. Justice Kavanaugh wrote for the majority; Justice Kagan dissented. The decision overrules the Court's 2001 ruling in FEC v. Colorado Republican Federal Campaign Committee (Colorado II), takes effect immediately, and removes a half-century-old cap on how much a national or state party committee may spend in direct coordination with its own candidates—just months before the 2026 midterms.

What the Court Did

Under the prior caps, party committees were limited for the 2026 cycle to roughly $65,300–$130,600 in coordinated spending for House races and $130,600–nearly $4 million for Senate races, scaled by each state's voting-age population. Those caps are now gone. The majority treated the limits as a restriction on core political speech and association that could not survive First Amendment scrutiny, reasoning that parties should be free to spend in concert with their candidates rather than ceding that ground to outside groups.

What Did Not Change — and This Matters

The ruling is narrower than the headlines suggest. Party coordinated spending is now uncapped, but it is still hard money, and the surrounding architecture remains intact:

It is still federally regulated money. A party may spend without limit in coordination but must still raise those funds within federal contribution limits and source prohibitions—no corporate, union, or foreign-national money. The soft-money ban (52 U.S.C. § 30125) is untouched.

A party may spend without limit in coordination but must still raise those funds within federal contribution limits and source prohibitions—no corporate, union, or foreign-national money. The soft-money ban (52 U.S.C. § 30125) is untouched. Contribution limits are unchanged. Limits on what donors may give to candidates and to the party committees themselves remain in place.

Limits on what donors may give to candidates and to the party committees themselves remain in place. Disclosure still applies. Coordinated party expenditures remain reportable to the FEC.

Coordinated party expenditures remain reportable to the FEC. This is federal only. State coordinated-spending and party-limit regimes are unaffected; multistate efforts still require state-by-state analysis.

For Party Committees

National and state party committees can now function as full coordinated-spending vehicles, using coordinated advertising, mail, field operations, data, polling, and other campaign activity without a statutory expenditure cap. The strategic shift relative to super PACs is significant. Although super PACs may still raise and spend unlimited funds, they remain prohibited from coordinating with candidates. Party committees now possess a coordination advantage that outside groups cannot match, a change that is likely to draw resources, vendors, and strategic activity back toward the parties.

The decision also expands the practical value of party fundraising. A donor who has already contributed the maximum amount directly to a candidate may still contribute, subject to the applicable limits, to a party committee, which can now use those hard-dollar funds for unlimited coordinated expenditures benefiting that same candidate. State party committees—which possess their own coordinated-expenditure authority and may act as agents of the national committee—should therefore be incorporated into coordinated spending strategies where appropriate.

For Candidates — Especially Senate

The practical effects will be most pronounced for candidates in lower-population states, particularly Senate candidates who previously operated under the smallest coordinated-spending limits. Campaigns may now integrate party-funded advertising, messaging, data, and field operations into a single coordinated effort. Candidates with more limited fundraising capacity may especially benefit from a party committee's ability to finance a larger share of coordinated activity. At the same time, greater integration increases the importance of documenting decision-making, cost allocations, and in-kind valuations.

For Vendors and Consultants

Many of the immediate operational changes will affect campaign vendors and consultants. Media firms, mail vendors, field organizations, polling firms, and data consultants are likely to see substantially more coordinated work flow through party committees on behalf of candidates. Unlike the super PAC context, where coordination restrictions remain strict, coordinated activity between party committees and candidates is now expressly permitted without an expenditure cap. As a result, consultants may work on both sides of a party-candidate engagement without implicating the former coordinated-spending limits.

Important compliance obligations nevertheless remain. Vendors that also perform independent-expenditure work for super PACs must continue to maintain effective firewalls to preserve the independence of that spending under the common-vendor rules. In addition, all coordinated expenditures and in-kind support must continue to be provided at fair market value and be properly documented, allocated, and disclosed. As larger sums move through party committees, regulatory scrutiny of compliance practices is likely to increase rather than diminish.

What to Watch

Follow-on litigation. The majority's reasoning invites challenges to other parts of the federal scheme—party contribution limits and, potentially, the soft-money ban. Expect more petitions.

The majority's reasoning invites challenges to other parts of the federal scheme—party contribution limits and, potentially, the soft-money ban. Expect more petitions. FEC guidance. Watch whether the Commission conforms its regulations (e.g., 11 C.F.R. §§ 109.32, 110.7) and issues guidance on reporting uncapped coordinated spending. The FEC had already declined to enforce these caps; yesterday's decision makes that permanent.

Watch whether the Commission conforms its regulations (e.g., 11 C.F.R. §§ 109.32, 110.7) and issues guidance on reporting uncapped coordinated spending. The FEC had already declined to enforce these caps; yesterday's decision makes that permanent. Special-account interaction. Whether the convention, recount, and building accounts (with their elevated limits) can feed coordinated spending is an open structuring question worth resolving before relying on it.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.