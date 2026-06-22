State AG News: Administrative Law, Antitrust, Civil Rights (June 11-17, 2026)

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Each week, Crowell & Moring’s State Attorneys General team highlights significant actions that State AGs have taken. See our State Attorneys General page for more insights. Below are the updates from June 11-17, 2026:
Multistate
- A multistate coalition of 20 attorneys general won a lawsuit challenging a federal government order to freeze all permitting for wind energy projects. The United States Court of Appeals for the First Circuit dismissed the Trump administration’s appeal after the administration chose to drop the case, cementing a lower court ruling that the freeze was arbitrary and capricious and contrary to law.
- A multistate coalition of 20 attorneys general filed a lawsuit challenging the federal administration’s alleged imposition of unclear and confusing requirements to end “diversity, equity, and inclusion” initiatives on state agencies contracting with the federal government. The complaint alleges that federal agencies violated the Administrative Procedure Act by failing to provide notice or accept public comments, exceeding their legal authority, and neglecting to adequately explain or justify the new requirements.
- A bipartisan coalition of 38 attorneys general filed an amicus brief in support of Ohio’s right to enforce gaming and gambling laws against Kalshi, a prediction market operator. The amicus brief, filed in the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Sixth Circuit, argues that federal commodities laws cannot be used to bypass state consumer protection and gambling laws.
Alaska
- Acting Attorney General Mills secured a settlement with Jai Mahtani, owner of jewelry store “Gold Rush,” for misrepresenting products as “locally sourced” to consumers. The proposed consent decree requires Mahtani to pay $10,000 to the State of Alaska and be subject to a permanent injunction requiring him to maintain records demonstrating that products are actually “Alaskan” or “locally sourced” if represented as such.
Arizona
- Attorney General Kris Mayes secured a $795,000 settlement with Palo Verde Mobile Home Park, LLC, resolving allegations that the company failed to provide electricity to tenants from 2023 to 2026. The consent judgment directs funds toward tenant restitution, civil penalties, and electrical system repairs, and prohibits Palo Verde from raising existing tenants’ rent or other fees for at least two years.
Massachusetts
- Attorney General Andrea Joy Campbell secured a preliminary injunction blocking Assessment Resolution, LLC, a debt buying company, East Coast Financial, a debt collector, and their owners from engaging in a debt collection scheme targeting Massachusetts consumers. The Attorney General’s lawsuit alleges violations of the Massachusetts Consumer Protection Act by operating without a license and using inappropriate means to harass and threaten consumers. The court order requires the defendants to immediately cease all debt collection activities, prohibits the destruction of evidence, and prevents them from dissipating their assets.
Michigan
- Attorney General Nessel reached an agreement with TMB Solutions LLC, d/b/a C.P.S., resolving allegations that the company targeted newly formed Michigan businesses with deceptive mailings resembling official government invoices. Under the agreement, TMB Solutions must include clear disclosures that its solicitations are not bills and must offer full refunds to Michigan purchasers who return the safety manuals they were misled into buying.
Minnesota
- Attorney General Keith Ellison sued Bridge It, Inc. for alleged violations of Minnesota’s payday lending laws. The complaint alleges that Brigit operates as an unlicensed consumer small-loan and short-term lender, issuing tens of thousands of loans to Minnesotans at annual percentage rates regularly exceeding 300% and reaching up to 700%, despite state law capping the annual percentage rate for consumer short-term loans at 50%.
Missouri
- Attorney General Catherine Hanaway reached an agreement with Relax Relief Rejuvenate Trading, LLC (“RRR”) to suspend sales of 7-hydroxymitragynine and other kratom alkaloids. The agreement prohibits RRR from selling, shipping, or facilitating the sale of specified kratom-derived products to Missouri consumers or retailers, with an agreed $5 million penalty if RRR breaches the agreement.
Ohio
- Attorney General Andy Wilson and the U.S. Department of Justice announced a proposed settlement with OhioHealth resolving allegations that the healthcare system used its market power to pressure insurers into accepting contract terms that restricted competition by preventing information sharing with patients. Under the proposed settlement, OhioHealth is prohibited from enforcing contract provisions limiting the sharing of price information with patients or preventing insurers from directing patients to lower-cost providers.
Pennsylvania
- Attorney General Dave Sunday reached an agreement with EventIM, an online ticketing provider, to secure refunds for consumers who purchased tickets for shows canceled due to the closure of the Harrisburg Midtown Arts Center (“HMAC”). HMAC abruptly filed for bankruptcy and directed ticket purchasers to file credit card disputes rather than providing refunds. EventIM, the seller of all tickets for HMAC’s 2026 shows, voluntarily agreed to provide all ticket purchasers with a complete refund.
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