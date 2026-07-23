Massachusetts Advances Framework For Responsible Use Of Robotics

Massachusetts is advancing legislation to address risks associated with increasingly capable robotic devices. An Act Relative to Civil Rights and Technology, commonly referred to as the Responsible Robotics Act (H.5444), establishes a regulatory framework focused on preventing the weaponization and misuse of robotics devices, while allowing for defined government and research applications. The bill, introduced by Rep. Lindsay Sabadosa and Sen. Michael Moore, reflects a broader effort to align legal standards with recent developments in robotics technology.

If the bill is passed in the current formal legislative session, which ends on July 31, 2026, robotics companies will need to quickly assess the terms of the Act and what actions they may need to take to prepare for its effectiveness.

Addressing a Regulatory Gap

The Act is significant because it addresses a regulatory gap at the intersection of robotics, public safety, and emerging technology policy. While robotics technology has advanced rapidly, legal standards governing its misuse have developed more slowly.

Robots and drones are being increasingly deployed by consumers in the community. Mounting weapons to robots that are widely available to the public and capable of navigating locations where people work and live raises new risks of harm and serious ethical issues.1 Further, this development may harm public trust in technology innovation. In response, the bill establishes reasonable guardrails around the development and operation of robotic devices by focusing on specific high-risk uses rather than imposing broad restrictions on the technology as a whole.

Provisions defining legitimate uses are particularly significant in the broader federal context, where robotics systems are increasingly central to national defense strategy. Against this backdrop, the Massachusetts Act takes a more restrictive approach at the state level, prohibiting civilian weaponization while permitting limited, controlled government and educational uses subject to state oversight. In doing so, the Act reflects an intentional effort to avoid unduly restricting permissible applications while still imposing clear standards to prevent misuse.

Core Prohibitions and Enforcement Mechanisms

At its core, the Act sets out three primary prohibitions:

The manufacture, sale, and use of robots equipped with weapons

The use of robotic devices to threaten or harass individuals

The use of robotic devices to physically restrain individuals

These provisions reflect growing concern among policymakers that commercially available robotics platforms could be modified in ways that pose risks to public safety.

The legislation pairs these prohibitions with enforcement mechanisms that include both criminal penalties and a private right of action. Individuals harmed by violations would be able to seek damages or injunctive relief, creating a dual system of accountability that combines public enforcement with private remedies.

Targeted Exceptions and Oversight Measures

The Act incorporates several targeted exceptions. Federal defense activities, Massachusetts National Guard operations, and defense contractors acting within the scope of federal contracts are excluded. In addition, the Massachusetts Attorney General may issue waivers for specific use cases, including research and educational applications. Law enforcement agencies are permitted to use robotic devices under defined circumstances, such as bomb disposal or emergency situations involving imminent threats.

Importantly, these allowances are accompanied by oversight measures. For example, law enforcement must obtain a warrant when constitutional protections apply, and agencies must provide periodic reporting on their use of robotic systems. These provisions indicate an effort to balance operational flexibility with transparency and accountability.

Legislative Momentum

From a legislative standpoint, the bill has made notable progress. As of June 2026, the bill has passed the Massachusetts House of Representatives by a vote of 155-1 and is under review in the Senate Committee on Ways and Means. Although additional steps remain before enactment, including Senate passage and gubernatorial approval, the level of support in the House suggests a degree of legislative consensus on increasing attention to robotics governance at the state level.

The timing of the bill is particularly important. Massachusetts’ 2025–2026 formal legislative session is scheduled to conclude on July 31, 2026. Consequently, if the Responsible Robotics Act is to become law during formal sessions, it will likely need to be enacted before July 31. One potential avenue for enactment is as a stand-alone bill. Given its strong House support, the measure could continue through the ordinary legislative process and receive separate Senate approval. Alternatively, the proposal could be incorporated into a larger legislative package, most notably the Economic Development Bill. As H.5444 enters the closing weeks of the formal legislative session with substantial momentum, it has a realistic opportunity to become one of the nation’s first comprehensive state laws addressing the weaponization and misuse of robotic devices.

Industry Context and Emerging State-Level Activity

When the initial version of the Act was introduced in 2023, it was widely described as first-in-the-nation legislation, highlighting the absence of comparable state-level frameworks addressing the weaponization of robotics. At the same time, however, concerns about the responsible use of robotics were already gaining traction in the private sector. In 2022, Boston Dynamics and several other leading robotics companies — including Agility Robotics, ANYbotics, Clearpath Robotics, Open Robotics, and Unitree — signed an open letter pledging not to weaponize their technologies, signaling industry recognition of the risks posed by misuse. Since then, other states, such as California2 and New York, have begun to propose similar legislation.

On July 15, 2025, representatives from Boston Dynamics, MassRobotics, and the Association for Uncrewed Vehicle Systems International (AUVSI) testified before the Joint Committee on the Judiciary in favor of the Senate companion bill to the Act, demonstrating important industry support for the legislation.

Accordingly, although other states are beginning to explore similar approaches, Massachusetts remains at the forefront of this emerging area of regulation. Its proposal is not entirely isolated, but it is the most developed and farthest-advanced example and is likely to serve as a model for other jurisdictions if enacted.

Footnotes

1. In December 2024, two people were arrested for flying a drone dangerously close to Logan airport. Others across the country are selling flamethrower-equipped robots and mounting machine guns to robot dogs.