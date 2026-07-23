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23 July 2026

Go With The Flow: Flowdowns In Federal Contracting (Video)

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Seyfarth Shaw LLP

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Understanding the complexities of flowing down Federal Acquisition Regulation (FAR) clauses to lower tier subcontractors is critical for government contractors at all levels. This breakdown explores the key risks that prime and higher tier contractors face when passing along FAR obligations, while also examining the negotiation strategies available to lower tier subcontractors receiving these requirements.
United States Government, Public Sector
Sarah Barney
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Sarah Barney’s articles from Seyfarth Shaw LLP are most popular:
  • within Government and Public Sector topic(s)
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Seyfarth Associate Sarah Barney breaks down the 5 things you need to know about “flowing down” FAR clauses to lower tier subcontractors. The episode highlights the risks and best practices for both prime/higher tier contractors passing along FAR obligations and lower tier subcontractors negotiating applicable flowdowns.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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Sarah Barney
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