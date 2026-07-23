Go With The Flow: Flowdowns In Federal Contracting (Video)

Sarah Barney’s articles from Seyfarth Shaw LLP are most popular:
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Seyfarth Associate Sarah Barney breaks down the 5 things you need to know about “flowing down” FAR clauses to lower tier subcontractors. The episode highlights the risks and best practices for both prime/higher tier contractors passing along FAR obligations and lower tier subcontractors negotiating applicable flowdowns.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.[View Source]