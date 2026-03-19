2026 Government Relations Legislative Update - Week Nine

Capitol Update

Today (March 13) marks the deadline for Iowa candidates to submit the signatures required to appear on the June primary ballot, prompting a wave of filings over the past week. Among the most closely watched contests is the race for U.S. Senate. The seat is currently held by Senator Joni Ernst (R), who is not seeking reelection. Candidates filing for this open seat include U.S. Representative Ashley Hinson (IA-02), State Senator Zach Wahls (D-43), and State Representative Josh Turek (D-20). Iowa law requires U.S. Senate candidates to submit at least 3,500 signatures, including a minimum of 100 signatures from at least 19 counties. Hinson's campaign submitted roughly 15,000 signatures gathered from all 99 counties. Wahls reported submitting approximately 10,000 signatures, including at least 15 percent from registered Republicans and independents. Turek, a state representative from Council Bluffs and a Paralympic gold medalist in wheelchair basketball, also filed signatures to qualify for the ballot. Turek submitted over 10,000 signatures from all 99 counties on Thursday.

Gubernatorial candidates also submitted nomination papers this week. On the Republican side, U.S. Representative Randy Feenstra (IA-04) and Adam Steen, former director of the Iowa Department of Administrative Services, both filed to appear on the primary ballot. Democrats filing for governor this week included State Auditor Rob Sand—the only Democrat currently holding statewide office in Iowa—and longtime political strategist Julie Stauch. Iowa's primary election will be held on Tuesday, June 2, 2026.

Yesterday (March 12), the Revenue Estimating Conference ("REC") met as part of their standard schedule of meetings to estimate future state revenues. The three-member panel's March estimate for FY26 is lower than the December 2025 REC estimate by $46.4 million. The REC now estimates net receipts for FY26 will be $8,111.1 billion, which is $828.1 million (-9.1%) less than FY25 actual revenues. For FY27, the March estimate is lower than the December 2025 REC estimate by $26.9 million. The REC now estimates net receipts for FY27 will be $8,471.6 billion, which is $360.5 million (1.04%) more than the REC's FY26 estimated revenues. Finally, the March REC introduced their estimated net receipts for FY28 of $8,717.2 million, which is $245.6 million (1.03%) more than the REC's FY27 estimated revenues. It is of note, FY28 is 475 days away and this estimate will be adjusted many times over the coming meetings. Additional information can be found at this linked spreadsheet .

In legislative activity this week, the Iowa House passed several notable bills. House File 2716 requires the Iowa Department of Health and Human Services to use the Systematic Alien Verification for Entitlements (SAVE) Program to verify citizenship or immigration status for applicants seeking benefits through the federally funded Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants, and Children (WIC). The bill also expands the state's "Work Without Worry" program by increasing the eligibility threshold from 250% to 300% of the federal poverty level, allowing Iowans with disabilities to earn more income while retaining Medicaid coverage.

The House also approved HF 2624 , legislation brought forward by Attorney General Brenna Bird. Passed Tuesday on a 64–30 vote, the measure known as "Katie's Law" would require law enforcement to collect DNA from individuals arrested for qualifying offenses, felonies or violent aggravated misdemeanors, prior to conviction. Current law authorizes DNA collection only after conviction.

Scene on the Hill

March 10, 2026: Governor Reynolds poses with members of the Federation of Iowa Insurers during the "Insurance Day on the Hill" event.

*Photo courtesy of the " Governor Kim Reynolds" Facebook page .

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