DOJ’s National Security Division Announces First Declination Under New Corporate Enforcement Policy With Parallel BIS Settlement

What You Need to Know

Key takeaway #1

National security remains a top enforcement priority for the U.S. government, as evidenced by this joint settlement involving DOJ, NSD, and BIS.





Voluntary disclosure of potential violations and cooperation continue to have tangible benefits for companies.

Key takeaway #2

Non-U.S. companies should review whether products they manufacture outside the United States are subject to the Foreign Direct Product Rule, and therefore subject to U.S. jurisdiction, and take appropriate compliance steps if so.

Key takeaway #3

Both U.S. and non-U.S. companies should evaluate their export controls training to ensure compliance personnel have adequate resources and sufficiently understand the scope of the FDPR and associated prohibitions.

On June 17, 2026, the U.S. Department of Justice’s (DOJ( National Security Division (NSD) announced that it had issued a declination for Robert Bosch GmbH (Bosch) relating to potential violations of the Export Control Reform Act, 50 U.S.C. § 4819 (ECRA). Specifically, the DOJ declined to criminally prosecute Bosch’s violations of the Export Administration Regulations’ (EAR) Foreign Direct Product Rule (FDPR), which apparently resulted from two Bosch subsidiaries’ export of products and software manufactured with equipment that was the direct product of U.S. software or technology to Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd. and its “Entity List” affiliates, including Huawei Tech. Investment Co., Ltd., Hong Kong (collectively, Huawei). The same day, the U.S. Department of Commerce Bureau of Industry and Security (BIS) announced a parallel civil administrative settlement with Bosch.

This is the first time that NSD has declined the prosecution of a company under the department-wide Corporate Enforcement Policy (CEP) released by DOJ on March 10, 2026. Assistant Attorney General for National Security John A. Eisenberg underscored the benefits that may inure to companies that voluntarily disclose potential violations to the DOJ, remarking that “[t]his declination reflects the clear benefits for companies that promptly disclose potential violations and fully assist in our investigations.”

Bosch’s Alleged Violations

Bosch is a German-based technology and services company. Between September 2020 and September 2024, Bosch, through two non-U.S. subsidiaries — Bosch Sensortec GmbH (BST) and ETAS GmbH (ETAS) — exported over $70 million worth of foreign-produced Micro-Electro-Mechanical Systems sensor products and CycurHSM software to Huawei without a requisite license or authorization from BIS. As a result, Bosch made approximately $11.4 million in pre-tax profits.

NSD’s Declination

Upon discovering these unauthorized exports, Bosch conducted an internal investigation and voluntarily self-disclosed the matter to NSD and BIS. NSD ultimately declined to prosecute the matter, citing the following factors under the CEP: (1) Bosch’s timely voluntary self-disclosure; (2) Bosch’s cooperation in NSD’s investigation, including provision of relevant facts and documents, and prompt, voluntary responses to requests; (3) Bosch’s remediation efforts, including the addition of 66 employees to its trade compliance organization, the expansion of its U.S. trade compliance resources, and updates to internal policies and procedures; and (4) the adequacy of the BIS civil penalty.

NSD’s declination is conditioned upon Bosch’s disgorgement of the $11.4 million in pre-tax profits.

Parallel BIS Enforcement Action

In a concurrent enforcement action, BIS alleged Bosch engaged in 109 violations of the EAR connected to its export of sensor products and software to Huawei. BIS determined that BST’s trade compliance personnel “did not have sufficient expertise or resources” to address the FDPR, culminating in an employee erroneously advising management that BST products were not subject to the FDPR restrictions.

Critically, the BIS charging letter documented a pattern of repeated missed opportunities: between 2020 and 2024, at least five separate third-party companies warned Bosch or BST about the potential applicability of the FDPR — including through compliance certifications, direct correspondence, and, in one instance, an explicit reference to the $300 million penalty BIS imposed on Seagate Technology LLC for similar Huawei-related FDPR violations. In each case, BST personnel either dismissed the warnings or failed to follow up.

In one notable instance, a senior BST manager deflected a request for information from Bosch’s own U.S. trade compliance team, citing a “dire allocation situation,” and a BST managing director instructed the same BST manager to “make sure that answers here are controlled by you” when internal compliance guidance was flagged as potentially relevant. Separately, Bosch trade compliance personnel erroneously concluded that the FDPR applied only to physical goods and not to software, leading to incorrect advice that the FDPR restrictions did not apply to ETAS’s CycurHSM automotive firmware.

On June 16, 2026, BIS and Bosch entered into a settlement agreement to resolve these violations. Under the agreement, Bosch agreed to pay a civil penalty in the amount of $36,184,680, which was half the total revenue generated from these sales. In the settlement, BIS credited Bosch for (1) immediately halting related transactions upon identification of the conduct; (2) timely filing a voluntary self-disclosure; (3) fully cooperating with BIS’s Office of Export Enforcement; and (4) dedicating significant resources to remediation. Though not explicitly stated, BIS’s confirmation that Bosch made a voluntary self-disclosure and the total penalty amount suggests that BIS did not treat Bosch’s violations as “egregious” under the BIS Penalty Guidelines.

What Companies Can Learn From DOJ’s and BIS’ Continued Focus on Export Controls

The parallel DOJ and BIS resolutions with Bosch offer several takeaways for companies, particularly foreign technology companies and manufacturers that use equipment or technology with a U.S. origin: