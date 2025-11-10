Trade Associations Urge Congress To Address Penny Shortage (Podcast)

self

With the U.S. Mint no longer producing pennies and supplies running out nationwide, retailers and restaurants are pushing Congress to approve the Common Cents Act—a bill that would round cash transactions to the nearest nickel. The proposal aims to keep commerce running smoothly as businesses struggle to make change, while raising key questions about fairness under programs like SNAP and state sales tax laws.

Hosted by Simone Roach.

