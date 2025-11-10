ARTICLE
10 November 2025

Trade Associations Urge Congress To Address Penny Shortage (Podcast)

KD
Kelley Drye & Warren LLP

Contributor

Kelley Drye & Warren LLP logo
Kelley Drye & Warren LLP is an AmLaw 200, Chambers ranked, full-service law firm of more than 350 attorneys and other professionals. For more than 180 years, Kelley Drye has provided legal counsel carefully connected to our client’s business strategies and has measured success by the real value we create.
Explore Firm Details
With the U.S. Mint no longer producing pennies and supplies running out nationwide, retailers and restaurants are pushing Congress to approve the Common Cents Act—a bill that would round cash...
United States Government, Public Sector
Gonzalo E. Mon
Kelley Drye & Warren LLP are most popular:
  • within Compliance topic(s)
  • with readers working within the Environment & Waste Management industries

With the U.S. Mint no longer producing pennies and supplies running out nationwide, retailers and restaurants are pushing Congress to approve the Common Cents Act—a bill that would round cash transactions to the nearest nickel. The proposal aims to keep commerce running smoothly as businesses struggle to make change, while raising key questions about fairness under programs like SNAP and state sales tax laws.

Hosted by Simone Roach.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Gonzalo E. Mon
Gonzalo E. Mon
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More