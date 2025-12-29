Honigman Capitol Report

Three Sets of Bills Signed into Law Tuesday

The Governor signed three sets of bills into law Tuesday, Senate Bills 353, 880 and 881, focusing on expanding energy assistance, increasing flexibility for the Michigan Education Trust, and supporting Hemlock Semiconductor. The new laws aim to help families manage energy costs, provide more educational funding options, and support industrial investments. Key changes include raising the income threshold for state utility assistance and allowing Michigan Education Trust accounts to cover vocational and trade schools. These measures are designed to alleviate financial burdens and promote sustainability and education in Michigan. In a statement, Whitmer said "today, I signed commonsense, bipartisan legislation to support families by expanding eligibility for energy bill assistance, increasing flexibility for students using an MET account to pay for their education, and more...with winter just around the corner, Michiganders are still juggling high costs and a competitive job market. These bills will put money back in people's pockets, helping them heat their homes during the colder months or pay for their education as they look forward to the new semester. Let's keep working together to lower costs and help people get the basics they need, so everyone can 'make it' in Michigan."

House Adjourns with No Votes

The Michigan House's last attempt to move bills forward ended abruptly, marking the conclusion of a Democratic governing trifecta. House leaders adjourned without voting on key legislation, following days of internal dysfunction and a Republican walkout. House Speaker Joe Tate attempted a "call of the House" to compel absent lawmakers to return but ultimately chose to adjourn. This decision effectively killed over 250 Senate-approved bills, including those on minimum wage, sick leave, gun reforms, and police reforms. Notable proposals that failed included:

Government Transparency: Efforts to subject the governor's office and Legislature to FOIA requests.

Gun Reforms: Legislation on "ghost guns" and a Capitol firearms ban.

Polluter Accountability: Measures to hold industrial polluters more accountable.

Business Incentives: A plan to overhaul the state's business incentive program.

Police Reforms: Restrictions on no-knock warrants and requirements for mental health training.

Sexual Assault Statute of Limitations: Extending time for survivors to sue and eliminating immunity for institutions aware of abuse.

Technically, the House will reconvene on December 31st, but only to officially call it a year. The session's collapse leaves these initiatives unfinished as Republicans prepare to take control next year, following their success in flipping multiple seats in the fall elections.

Senate Moves Forward

While Michigan House Democrats were unable to secure the majority needed to hold a session on Thursday, the Michigan Senate worked late into the night, successfully sending dozens of bills to the Governor's desk. Senate Majority Leader Winnie Brinks (D-Grand Rapids) expressed deep disappointment with the House's adjournment, emphasizing the Senate's commitment to advancing legislation that protects children and improves workers' rights. Among the bills passed by the Senate were measures to support maternal and infant health, expand insurance coverage for hormonal contraception, and require schools to provide information on firearm safety. Additionally, a package of bills expanding unemployment benefits was returned to the Senate and enrolled. Despite the Senate's efforts, there is uncertainty about whether all bills will become law. Governor Gretchen Whitmer may withhold her signature on some bills until the Legislature addresses promised economic development reforms and road funding legislation. The Senate plans to continue its work until December 23, with sessions resuming early Friday morning after adjourning near midnight.

Partial Federal Government Shutdown Looms

The U.S. House failed to pass a Republican stopgap spending package, increasing the likelihood of a government shutdown. The vote was 174-235, with 38 Republicans and 197 Democrats opposing it. Only two Democrats supported the measure, and one voted "present." The bill required a two-thirds majority under the suspension of the rules process. The package aimed to fund the government through mid-March, boost disaster aid by $100 billion, and suspend the debt limit until January 2027. Despite Trump's endorsement, the bill lacked Democratic input and faced criticism for favoring billionaires over essential programs. Michigan legislators voted along party lines, with Republicans supporting and Democrats opposing. GOP leaders could potentially try to put the failed bill up for a vote under a rule that requires a simple majority vote, however that path takes more steps and is not a guarantee. The bill proposed significant disaster aid, including $33.5 billion for the Department of Agriculture (USDA) and $29 billion for the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA). It also included funds for the Department of Homeland Security, Housing and Urban Development, and the Small Business Administration. If Congress does not fund the government on time, the Department of Transportation, FEMA, USDA and several other federal departments would be required to follow their shutdown guidelines. The guidelines separate employees into excepted (those whose jobs protect life or property) and non-excepted (those whose jobs do not), however, neither category will get paid until the shutdown ends.

