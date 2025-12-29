Episode 366 - 'Twas The Night Before 2026 (Podcast)

self

In this holiday special, our hosts look back on the 2025 federal landscape the only way that feels appropriate, through seasonal song parodies paired with real-world anecdotes spanning the White House and Capitol Hill. From unpacking the first year of Trump 2.0 to navigating the longest government shutdown in U.S. history, our politicos blend humor, harmony, and political and policy truths as we look ahead to 2026. Featuring Public Strategies' Howard Schweitzer, Mark Alderman, Towner French, and Patrick Martin.

