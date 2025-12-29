Episode 366 - 'Twas The Night Before 2026 (Podcast)

Founded in 1970, Cozen O’Connor has more than 925 attorneys practicing internationally in 32 cities across North America and Europe. We are a full-service firm with award-winning practices in litigation, business law, and government relations, and our attorneys have experience operating in all sectors of the economy. Our diverse client list includes global Fortune 500 companies, middle-market firms poised for growth, ambitious startups, and high-profile individuals.
In this holiday special, our hosts look back on the 2025 federal
landscape the only way that feels appropriate, through seasonal
song parodies paired with real-world anecdotes spanning the White
House and Capitol Hill. From unpacking the first year of Trump 2.0
to navigating the longest government shutdown in U.S. history, our
politicos blend humor, harmony, and political and policy truths as
we look ahead to 2026. Featuring Public Strategies' Howard
Schweitzer, Mark Alderman, Towner French, and Patrick Martin.
