Continuing The Reduction Of The Federal Bureaucracy (Trump EO Tracker)

Continues reduction of federal government by requiring the following entities to reduce their performances to the minimum required by law: the Federal Mediation and Conciliation Service; the United States Agency for Global Media; the Woodrow Wilson International Center for Scholars in the Smithsonian Institution; the Institute of Museum and Library Services; the United States Interagency Council on Homelessness; the Community Development Financial Institutions Fund; and the Minority Business Development Agency. Within 7 days of the date of this order, the head of each governmental entity listed shall submit a report to the Director of the Office of Management and Budget confirming full compliance with this order and explaining which components or functions of the governmental entity, if any, are statutorily required and to what extent.

Trump Executive Order - Continuing the Reduction of the Federal Bureaucracy

