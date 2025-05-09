Seven More Bills On CCS Currently Set For Hearing In Two House Committees This Week

There are seven more CCS bills, and potentially more to come, scheduled for hearing this week in the House Ways & Means Committee on Monday morning and in the House Committee on Natural Resources & Environment on Wednesday morning. The bill pending before the House Ways & Means Committee seeks to impose an injection tax on CCS, with the money dedicated to local governments where the storage unit is located. The six bills currently set before the House Committee on Natural Resources & Environment range from banning CCS, granting CCS rights to mineral rights owners, and requiring the maximum payment to any owners forced-pooled into a CCS storage unit.

See below for the description of the six bills currently set for hearing before the House Committee on Natural Resources this week:

HB 75 (McCormick) which provides for pore space owners who are unitized to receive the highest compensation paid to any other pore space owner

which provides for pore space owners who are unitized to receive the highest compensation paid to any other pore space owner HB 304 (Carter) which provides for local venue for claims involving expropriation for carbon capture sequestration

which provides for local venue for claims involving expropriation for carbon capture sequestration HB 396 (McCormick) which declares carbon capture sequestration illegal

which declares carbon capture sequestration illegal HB 548 (Lacombe) which provides for dedication of revenue to local governments on carbon capture sequestration on certain state lands and water bottoms

which provides for dedication of revenue to local governments on carbon capture sequestration on certain state lands and water bottoms HB 585 (McCormick) which requires advance notice to surface and minerals owners prior to permitting carbon capture sequestration

which requires advance notice to surface and minerals owners prior to permitting carbon capture sequestration HB 632 (Riser) which treats mineral rights owners in the same capacity as surface owners for purposes of carbon capture sequestration

Keep watching the agenda here for the House Committee on Natural Resources to see if any additional bill(s) are added to the agenda.

