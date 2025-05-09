Whose Suit Is It Anyway? EDVA Judge Nixes Relator's Attempt To Remove DOJ From FCA Suit

In an interesting twist on the ongoing debate about the respective powers of relators and the government in qui tam suits, a relator recently took the bold step of seeking to remove the United States entirely from a False Claims Act (FCA) case. Not surprisingly, the court in United States ex rel. Day v. Boeing, 2025 WL 992708 (E.D. Va. Apr. 2, 2025), rejected this gambit and held that relators cannot prevent the Department of Justice (DOJ) from intervening in an FCA qui tam action or remove the United States as a party.



The relator brought this FCA action against Boeing and other defense contractors, alleging that they engaged in an unlawful "sole source" distribution scheme for certain proprietary manufactured parts — a scheme in which the relator alleged the Department of Defense (DoD) was knowingly complicit. DOJ filed a c2A motion to dismiss over the relator's objections. Not only did the relator oppose that motion, but in a first for us at Qui Notes, the relator actually sought to remove the United States from the case.



The court balked at the relator's request. The FCA does not explicitly provide for a qui tam relator to remove the United States after it intervenes — a statutory omission that, in the court's view, could have ended the inquiry standing alone. But other textual and contextual clues, along with the Supreme Court's recent decision in United States ex rel. Polansky v. Executive Health Resources, Inc., 599 U.S. 419 (2023), provided additional support for the court's decision. The United States is the "real party in interest" under the FCA and accordingly enjoys "uncommon, even extraordinary, power" vis-à-vis a relator. The government conducts the litigation upon intervention and may also dismiss or settle any qui tam suit in which it intervenes. The court observed that a relator's removal of the United States would obviously interfere with this authority. Indeed, the court reasoned that removing the United States and DOJ as its counsel would likely be unconstitutional, pointing to the Supreme Court's holding in Morrison v. Olsen, 487 U.S. 64 (1988), that the Executive must exercise sufficient control over litigation brought in the United States' name.



In the end, the court granted DOJ's motion to dismiss on the ground that it had proffered a "reasonable argument" for dismissal. In particular, the court pointed to the relator's untailored demand for every contract between DoD and the defendants since 2003 and agreed that it imposed a substantial burden on the government. While we do not anticipate seeing too many more cases like this one, it is noteworthy given the hot issue of whether the qui tam provisions are unconstitutional.

