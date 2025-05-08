Starting in early April, several GYH clients have received parole termination notices from Customs and Border Protection (CBP) in error. Other immigration attorneys also report their clients received similar notices (example below), notifying them of parole termination.

Many of the individuals who received these notices are lawfully present in the United States, including green card holders and naturalized citizens. If you receive one of these notices, don't panic, because yours could well have been sent to you in error. If you have questions about whether the notice applies to you, you should consult an immigration lawyer.

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) stated that notices were sent to all emails on file for individuals who used CBP One (now CBP Home), but this explanation does not account for the range of notice recipients. It is currently unclear how many individuals received these notices and what are the correct steps to respond. We will continue to post updated information as it becomes available.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.