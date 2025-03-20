A New Era At The Federal Election Commission? (Podcast)

The Trump Administration is set to bring unprecedented changes to the Federal Election Commission (FEC). With the potential to nominate five new commissioners and an executive order asserting direct authority over the FEC's work, the agency is poised to reflect a presidential administration's priorities like never before. In this 90-second video, Wiley's Caleb Burns highlights the significant impact these developments could have on federal campaign finance law.

self

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.