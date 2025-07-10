ARTICLE
10 July 2025

Congress Changes The FDII Deduction In The One Big Beautiful Bill

HH
Holland & Hart LLP

Contributor

Holland & Hart LLP logo

We strive to lead our profession by giving the highest level of service and loyalty to our clients and by forging a team—lawyers, paralegals, staff, and other professionals—whose work is infused with our values.

Joe Holland and Steve Hart were highly trained lawyers who just so happened to also be Rocky Mountain climbers. In 1947 they came together to build a firm. Their philosophy was simple: keep going up, and if you get stuck, there is always another route to the top. This is where the spirit of the firm’s pioneering and innovation began.

Explore Firm Details
Congress made a number of changes in the One Big Beautiful Bill Act (H.R. 1), signed into law on July 4, 2025, impacting the Foreign-Derived Intangible Income (FDII) deduction in Section 250.
United States Government, Public Sector
Susan Combs

Congress made a number of changes in the One Big Beautiful Bill Act (H.R. 1), signed into law on July 4, 2025, impacting the Foreign-Derived Intangible Income (FDII) deduction in Section 250. Click here for a link to a version of section 250 with changes redlined. Three of the changes stand out.

1. The deduction haircut is permanently set at 33.34%. The new rate is 33.34%. The current rate is 37.5% but Congress previously scheduled a reduction of the rate to 21.875% for taxable years beginning after December 31, 2025.

2. Congress changed the structure and terminology of the deduction formula. Under current law, the formula for computing the "FDII" deduction is:

FDII Deduction = 37.5% *((DEI – (10%*QBAI)) * (FDDEI/DEI))

Congress changed the name of the deduction, now foreign-derived deduction-eligible income (FDDEI) Deduction, and provided the new formula:

FDDEI Deduction = 33.34% * FDDEI

This new formula applies to taxable years beginning after December 31, 2025.

3. Congress revised the allocation provision. Under current law, Congress provides in section 250(b)(3)(A) that DEI equals gross income less six exclusions less "deductions (including taxes) properly allocable to such gross income." Congress deleted this quoted language replacing it with "expenses and deductions (including taxes), other than interest expense and research or experimental expenditures, properly allocable to such gross income." Two changes jump out. First, the exclusion of interest expense and research or experimentation expenses, which increases the tax benefit. Second, the addition of the word "expenses" to be allocated in addition to deductions. These changes are effective for taxable years beginning after December 31, 2025.

This article was co-authored by Kate Roth, who is admitted to practice in Oregon.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Susan Combs
Susan Combs
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More