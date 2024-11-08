New Jersey November 2024 Election Results

On Tuesday, November 5, 2024, New Jersey voters went to the polls for the Presidential, congressional, and local races. Over 1.9 million votes were cast in early voting in New Jersey.

Riker Danzig LLP has served the business community for 140 years, with offices in Morristown and Trenton, New Jersey and in Midtown Manhattan. Riker Danzig is regional counsel, national defense counsel, and deal counsel to clients ranging from Fortune 500 corporations to middle-market businesses.

On Tuesday, November 5, 2024, New Jersey voters went to the polls for the Presidential, congressional, and local races. Over 1.9 million votes were cast in early voting in New Jersey. Democrat presidential challenger Vice President Kamala Harris defeated now President-elect Donald Trump by a 52 to 47 margin.1 Harris secured all 14 of New Jersey's electoral college votes. New Jersey voters also elected by a significant majority of 53% votes for Congressman Andy Kim to serve in the U.S. Senate to 45% for the Republican Curtis Bashaw in the seat previously held by U.S. Senator Bob Menendez.

There were no State legislative races since New Jersey is in an “off year” election cycle. The Governor and entire 80-member General Assembly will be up for election in November 2025.2

There was only one significant contest in the Congressional races this year in the Seventh Congressional District (Hunterdon and Warren and parts of Essex, Morris, Somerset and Union Counties) where incumbent Republican Tom Kean, Jr. defeated his Democratic challenger and activist Sue Altman by a 52.5% to 45.7% margin by 27,674 votes. Kean currently sits on the House Committee on Foreign Affairs, Committee on Transportation and Infrastructure and House Science, Space & Technology Committee.

All of the remaining incumbent Congressional members defeated their challengers. As a result, Democrats will continue to hold a majority in New Jersey of 10 to 2 in the House delegation.

There will also be changes in the following Congressional Districts:

Third Congressional District (parts of Burlington, Mercer and Monmouth Counties) Democratic Assemblyman Dr. Herb Conaway defeated Republican Rajesh Mohan by 53% to 45% margin to take the seat currently held by Congressman Andy Kim. The election of Conaway will also create a vacancy for his Assembly seat and will lead to a special election convention. So far, the leading candidates for Conaway's seat include two women with US military experience: Moorestown Mayor Nicole Gillespie and Willingboro Councilwoman Tiffani Worthy. Conaway's congressional election will also result in a vacancy in his chairmanship of the Assembly Health Committee and membership on the Assembly Budget Committee and Assembly Military and Veterans Affairs Committee.

Ninth Congressional District (parts of Bergen, Hudson and Passaic Counties) Democrat State Senator Nellie Pou narrowly defeated Republican Billy Prempeh by a 51% to 46% margin over almost 11,000 votes. Pou was named in the wake of the death of the late Congressman Bill Pascrell, Jr. who had served in Congress since 1997. A January special election convention for Pou's successor will be held to name someone to serve in the Senate on an interim basis, followed by a special primary and general election in June and November 2025 for the remainder of her unexpired term. Assemblywoman Shavonda Sumter, Assemblyman Benjie Wimberly and Paterson Mayor Andre Sayegh have expressed interest in the Senate seat. Once sworn into Congress, Pou will also vacate her chairwomanship of the Senate Commerce Committee and vice chair spot on the Senate Judiciary Committee.

Tenth Congressional District (parts of Essex, Hudson and Union Counties) Democrat LaMonica McIver handily defeated Carmen Bucco, the Republican candidate to serve her first full term in Congress. McIver was sworn into Congress in September following the passing of Congressman Donald Payne, Jr. who passed away in April. McIver currently sits on the House Committee on Homeland Security, Border Security and Enforcement, Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Protection and Committee on Small Business.

An important note, Assemblywoman Pamela Lampitt (D-Cherry Hill), won her race for Camden County Clerk defeating the Republican challenger by over 58,000 votes. Lampitt is expected to be sworn into the county post on or about January 1st triggering a special election convention for her Assembly seat. The leading candidate for Lampitt's Assembly seat is Camden County Commissioner Melinda Kane (D-Cherry Hill). Lampitt will vacate her chairwomanship of the Assembly Education Committee, vice chairwomanship of the Assembly Health Committee and membership on the Assembly Appropriations Committee.

There were no statewide ballot questions this year.

A few notable local races include:

Bergen County Democrats re-elected County Sheriff Anthony Cureton and the two Bergen Democratic County Commissioners also defeated their Republican challengers. As a result, Democrats will retain control of the Commissioner Board.

Camden County also elected a new Sheriff, Democrat Chuck Billingham and Assemblywoman Pam Lampitt as County Clerk. The three County Commissioners also defeated their Republican challengers and Democrats will retain continued control of the Board of County Commissioners.

In Cumberland County, former Assemblywoman and incumbent Democrat Celeste Riley holds an over 1500 vote lead over her Republican challenger in the race for County Clerk. The two Republican incumbent Commissioners also hold narrow leads over the Democrats for the two seats on the County Board of Commissioners.

In Essex County, Democrat and Undersheriff Amir Jones (son of Essex County Democratic Chairman and New Jersey Democratic State Chairman LeRoy Jones Jr.) defeated the Republican for County Sheriff and Democrat Juan Rivera Jr. also won to serve as Essex County Register of Deeds and Mortgages.

The Gloucester County races are currently too close to call. Incumbent Republican Sheriff Jonathan Sammons is down by 240 votes over his Democratic challenger Carmel Morina and the Republican County Commissioners are also in closes races over their Democratic opponents.

Hudson County Surrogate Democrat Tilo Rivas was re-elected.

Morris County Surrogate Republican Heather Darling retainer the seat against the Democratic challenger. The three Republican Morris County Commissioners also defeated their opponents.

The Democrats also swept in Passaic County (except for an over 6500 votes for Donald Trump), including Democrat Passaic County Sheriff Democrat Thomas Adamo and have a 2000 vote lead over the one Republican County Commissioner, Nicolino Gallo. Democrat Rodney DeVore, a former aide to Assemblywoman Shavonda Sumter, is looking to return the County Commissioner Board to full Democratic control.

In Salem County, the incumbent Republicans maintained control of Clerk, Sheriff, and County Commissioner positions.

Footnotes

1. The percentages reflected in this memo are unofficial and, in several instances, do not include provisional or vote by mail numbers.

2. So far, the following Democratic gubernatorial candidates have joined the race: former Senate President Steve Sweeney, Newark Mayor Ras Baraka, Jersey City Mayor Steve Fulop and Former Montclair Mayor and New Jersey Education Association President Sean Spiller. Democratic Congressman Josh Gottheimer and Congresswoman Mikie Sherrill are expected to join the race after successfully campaigning for re-election for their congressional seats. On the Republican side, former Assemblyman Jack Ciattarelli is facing State Senator Jon Bramnick and radio host Bill Spadea for the nomination.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.