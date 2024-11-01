Which Local Measures Made Denver's 2024 Ballot?

The 2024 Denver ballot features a dozen individual measures, each aimed at addressing pressing city issues. These measures have been placed on the ballot either through City Council action or citizen initiatives, each with its own sponsors and objectives. Below is an analysis of each measure, including sponsorship, purpose, impact and when each would take effect if passed. You can also read more, including written comments from proponents and opponents on each measure, in Denver's Ballot Information Booklet (blue book) (includes non-tax or debt-related measures) and in the Ballot Issue Notice (includes all measures that impact taxes or city debt), produced by the independent, nonpartisan Denver Election Division.



Sponsor: Proposed by Denver Health and referred to the ballot by City Council vote of 12-1

Details: This measure proposes a 0.34% sales tax increase to generate approximately $70 million annually. The funds would be used to address rising health care costs and expand services such as trauma care, mental health and pediatric care at Denver Health, the city's primary safety-net hospital. Denver Health, which serves many low-income and uninsured residents, ran a $32 million deficit in 2022 and only avoided a similar one in 2023 with the help of several grants. Denver Health says this measure would ensure fiscal solvency as health care costs continue to rise. Opponents argue that since Denver Health serves the entire Denver metro region, the responsibility to financial support the hospital should be dispersed regionwide.

Effective Date: The tax increase would take effect in January 2025 if passed.



Sponsor: Proposed by Mayor Johnston and referred to the ballot by City Council vote of 9-4

Details: This measure proposes a 0.5% sales tax increase to generate $100 million annually for affordable housing projects with a 40-year sunset. The goal is to address Denver's severe housing shortage and support the construction of 44,000 affordable units over the next decade. Funds would be used to build and preserve housing for low- and middle-income families, with a focus on combating homelessness and displacement in the city. Opponents argue that the initiative lacks a plan and voters do not have clarity on what they are voting on. Proponents argue that the city is at a critical tipping point and the proposal has the potential to generate sales tax revenue and preserve the city's diversity.

Effective Date: The tax would be implemented starting January 2025 if approved.



Sponsor: Proposed by Councilmembers Amanda Sawyer and Jamie Torres and referred to the ballot by City Council unanimously

Details: This charter amendment seeks to codify the Human Rights and Community Partnerships (HRCP) agency to a cabinet-level department, making its dissolution impossible without a vote of the people and require City Council to approve future appointment to the director of the department. Proponents believe it will help continue to increase services to unhoused and immigrants. Opponents argue it's unneeded and that every agency should be doing the work of HRCP.

Effective Date: Immediate if approved by voters in November 2024.



Sponsor: Proposed by Council President Amanda Sandoval and Councilmember Jamie Torres and referred to the ballot by City Council unanimously

Details: This charter amendment proposes removing the current citizenship requirement for applicants to Denver's police and fire departments. It would allow noncitizens with legal work authorization, such as permanent residents or DACA recipients, to apply for these positions. Proponents say this will diversify public safety roles, ensuring all residents can serve the communities they live in and will address staffing shortages. Opponents argue that taxpayer money would go towards training people who may not intend to stay in this country.

Effective Date: If passed, the change would go into effect in early 2025.



Sponsor: Proposed by Councilmembers Sarah Parady, Serena Gonzales-Gutierrez, Chris Hinds, Shontel Lewis, Amanda Sawyer, Stacie Gilmore, Paul Kashmann, Flor Alvidrez, Jamie Torres, Diana Romero Campbell, Darrell Watson and referred to the ballot by City Council unanimously

Details: This charter amendment seeks to extend collective bargaining rights to approximately 7,000 additional city employees, all career service employees and employees of the City Council, Library Commission, Civil Service Commission, Board of Adjustment and Denver Water. It would exclude members of police, fire and sheriff's departments who already have collective bargaining rights and career service employees of the Denver Health and Hospital Authority. All supervisory and confidential employees are also excluded. Additionally, certain political appointees and electeds are also excluded. Proponents argue that collective bargaining is in the public interest and that when employees can speak together to address workplace issues, they are better able to advocate for the public they serve and to advance the health, safety, equity and prosperity of the city. Opponents argue that this would add to an already entrenched bureaucracy in the city, impacting economic development and growth.

Effective Date: If approved, this measure would take effect on Jan. 1, 2025.



Sponsor: Proposed by Council President Amanda Sandoval and referred to the ballot by City Council unanimously

Details: This charter amendment aims to bring the collective bargaining process for firefighters in line with the processes used by the police and sheriffs unions. It introduces binding arbitration in the event of an impasse between parties in firefighter collective bargaining negotiations and removing references to advisory fact finding, which currently rely on nonbinding arbitration. Proponents say this process is already in place for other public safety employees and a neutral third-party arbitrator would deliver faster, more cost-effective decisions limiting impact to public safety and emergency response. Opponents argue the city should not be moving in this direction.

Effective Date: The changes would take effect immediately following voter approval.



Sponsor: Proposed by Councilmember Amanda Sawyer and referred to the ballot by City Council unanimously

Details: This charter amendment proposes tying salary increases for elected city officials to the lesser of the cumulative percentage change of the Consumer Price Index or the mean salary of Career Service employees of the city, making raises automatic rather than requiring a council vote. This aims to depoliticize the process, but elected officials could still opt out of their own raises.

Effective Date: The changes would begin with the next salary cycle in 2027 if passed.



Sponsor: Citizen initiative

Details: This measure proposes banning the sale, distribution and manufacture of most fur products in Denver. The ban includes exemptions for used fur, Native American cultural uses, and certain animal hides like cowhide. Proponents argue that this ban is a step towards ending the practice of killing animals for their fur. Opponents say the ban would have a large fiscal impact on the city's sales tax revenue.

Effective Date: July 1, 2025, if approved.



Sponsor: Citizen initiative

Details: This initiative seeks to ban the operation and construction of slaughterhouses within Denver city limits. The city currently only has one slaughterhouse, Superior Farms, inside the city limits. Proponents argue that is a step against industrial slaughterhouses in the country and that the measure includes workforce support for affected workers. Opponents say that the impact on jobs and economic revenue are far greater than the closure of one facility.

Effective Date: Jan. 1, 2026, if passed.



Sponsor: Denver Public Schools (DPS)

Details: This measure would allow DPS to borrow $1.9 billion for infrastructure improvements. Projects include air conditioning installations in 29 schools, safety upgrades and new school construction. The measure will not raise taxes but will extend existing ones used for previous bonds. Proponents say this will make much-needed infrastructure improvements to our school buildings without raising taxes on Denver residents. Opponents argue that this prevents anticipated tax decreases by extending taxes that would have otherwise expired.

Effective Date: Bonds would be issued starting in 2025 if approved.



Sponsor: Denver Economic Development and Opportunity Agency and referred to the ballot by City Council unanimously

Details: This initiative seeks approval for $847 million in bonds to fund improvements to downtown Denver, focusing on transportation and public spaces. Projects aim to revitalize the downtown core and support long-term economic development. The bonds will be repaid through existing tax revenues. Proponents argue that this will expand investment in downtown without increasing taxes. No opponents submitted comments for print in the Denver Election Division's public notice.

Effective Date: Bonds would be issued in 2025 if passed.



Sponsor: Regional Transportation District (RTD)

Details: This measure asks voters to allow RTD to retain excess revenue to maintain and improve bus and rail operations, infrastructure and services for people with disabilities. This revenue would otherwise be refunded under the Taxpayer's Bill of Rights (TABOR). Proponents say that making these investments up front will save money on costly replacements and repairs in the future that risk increasing taxes, while this would make the investment now without raising taxes. Opponents argue that RTD infrastructure has been mismanaged and as a result ridership is down and we shouldn't continue to invest in an underused public service.

Effective Date: Revenue retention would begin immediately after voter approval in November 2024.



Conclusion

These ballot measures span a range of topics, from health care and affordable housing to labor rights and animal welfare. These measures have significant potential to reshape both the personal and business environment in Denver. If both 2Q and 2R pass, Denver's sales tax will increase by almost 1% in 2025. This will certainly have some effect on consumer choices in the city and metro area. However, the monies raised by those taxes and the infrastructure bond requests in 4A and 6A could combine to fund the transformational push the Johnston administration is looking to make in Denver.

2U, 2T, and 7A could alter public sector workforce dynamics and how they interface with city administration and the private sector in general. The animal welfare initiatives, 308 and 309, would have significant impacts on numerous industries citywide.

With many of these initiatives facing little-to-no opposition, it is likely that they will pass and businesses will need to adapt rapidly as many of these initiatives are set to take effect immediately or in early 2025.

