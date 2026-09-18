WOAH: Sonera Just Acquired Blacklist Alliance And Number Verifier– Let The Market Consolidation Battles Commence! (Video)

Hot off the presses- a news release confirms Sonera (formed by the merger of Contact Center Compliance and PureCaller ID) just purchased Blacklist Alliance and Number Verifier.

Holy smokes!

I told you the industry was about to undergo consolidation. If you didn’t believe me hopefully this helps to open your eyes. Its time for folks to find dancing partners and get ready to two step!

But Sonera is plainly the first mover and now a monster market dominator.

Be sure to watch out big interview with Sonera’s C-Suite here:

self

And here is the news release (facts not independently verified by TCPAWorld.com):

The companies behind the industry’s most-referenced litigator data and a carrier-spanning caller reputation testing network join the control plane for regulated outbound engagement, as the private equity-backed platform opens its downtown Austin office.

AUSTIN, TX / ACCESS Newswire / September 9, 2026 / Sonera , the compliance and deliverability platform formed in July by DNC.com and Pure CallerID, announced the acquisition of two compliance technology providers: Blacklist Alliance, whose litigation firewall checks outbound calls against known litigator and Do Not Call risk before dialing, and Number Verifier, the caller reputation testing and remediation network. The acquisitions are Sonera’s first since its formation, and they bring list scrubbing, litigator screening, caller identity, and number remediation together on one platform.

Each month, Sonera screens an average of 1.8 billion phone numbers against federal, state, and litigation risk data and processes more than 200 million caller identity and delivery transactions. Blacklist Alliance deepens the litigation risk data behind that screening. Number Verifier extends the platform to the other side of the call by verifying whether a legitimate number connects.

Blacklist Alliance and Number Verifier bring scale of their own: Blacklist Alliance processes more than 2 billion scrub requests a month for over 1,100 organizations, and Number Verifier operates a testing network of more than 2,000 real phones placing roughly 2 million daily test calls across every major carrier. Combined, the platform now sees both sides of every outbound engagement: the risk before it dials and the reputation after it rings.

With Blacklist Alliance and Number Verifier, Sonera has combined the category’s foundational assets into one growth platform: two decades of compliance data, the industry’s most-referenced litigator intelligence, and a caller reputation testing network spanning every major carrier, all serving legitimate enterprise callers in regulated, outbound-intensive industries.

“Compliance is becoming the control layer of outbound engagement. Blacklist Alliance built the litigation firewall this industry checks against, and Number Verifier keeps legitimate numbers connecting. Bringing them onto the Sonera platform puts list risk, litigation risk, and caller reputation on one layer,” said Mark Mitchell, CEO of Sonera.

Customers of both companies keep their current products, pricing, and support without interruption. Sonera brings more than 20 years of compliance operations serving enterprises across regulated and outbound-intensive industries, such as financial services, healthcare, and insurance.

The acquisitions cap a fast first few months for Sonera. Since launching in July, the company has opened a downtown Austin office at 823 Congress Avenue and plans to grow its team in the city, with more roles to come as it expands the platform into AI-led offerings, including pre-dial decision intelligence and real-time governance for agentic outreach.

About Sonera

Sonera is the control plane for regulated outbound engagement: the layer between your data and your dialer that decides, governs, and protects every call and text you send. Formed by the combination of DNC.com (Contact Center Compliance) and Pure CallerID, Sonera pairs more than 20 years of compliance leadership with carrier-grade deliverability, serving 1,250+ organizations, from SMB to enterprise. The platform spans data enhancement, compliance, deliverability, communications, orchestration, and AI-driven intelligence. Learn more at sonera.co.